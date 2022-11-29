Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Wild bank robbery that changed policing foreverCristoval VictorialLos Angeles, CA
I’m Dreading When My Son's Rich Friends Sleep Over at Our Tiny ApartmentElle Silver
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
Survey finds 88% of adults in Inland Empire are concerned about lack of ‘well-paying jobs’The HD PostCalifornia State
Related
localocnews.com
SANTA ANA COLLEGE UPDATE: Men’s basketball team wins behind balanced attack
SAC (2-5) had four starters score in double digits while also getting solid bench production. Freshman guard Kody Uyesugi hit five threes on his way to 17 points in 30 minutes of play. He also had three assists and two rebounds for the Dons. Fellow freshman Zeyu Shan had 17...
localocnews.com
Northwood captures buzzer-beater; Servite, San Juan Hills, Portola and Tesoro also win
NORTHWOOD 61, WARREN 58: Ryan Abaye hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Timberwolves to a non-league victory at home Wednesday night. Zaid Yunis had 17 points, Abaye had 15 points and Aditya Sheth 14 points to lead Northwood (5-5). SERVITE 66, WESTERN 34: The Friars (2-0) captured...
localocnews.com
JSerra Girls Cross Country Wins Back-to-Back State Titles, Qualifies for Nationals
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Ocean View, Yorba Linda, Tarbut V’ Torah, Fullerton and Laguna Hills capture wins
OCEAN VIEW 69, MAGNOLIA 37: Senior Peyton Guerrero scored 33 points, freshman Leroy Davis had 14 points and senior Tyler Pham contributed 12 points to lead Ocean View (3-6) to a non-league victory over Magnolia Thursday night at Magnolia. Magnolia dropped to 1-4. YORBA LINDA 65, VALENCIA 39: The Mustangs...
localocnews.com
Trabuco Hills takes control early and captures tournament victory over Woodbridge
Trabuco Hills was led by Colin Duckens (left) and Jack Warnick in the victory over Woodbridge. (Photos Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). Portola and Tersoro basketball teams also win at the Mariko Memorial Classic Wednesday night. Trabuco Hills boys basketball team led from the start and went on to defeat...
localocnews.com
Winter Thoroughbred meet begins Friday, December 9, 2022
Four stakes worth a combined $700,000 highlight the 2022 Winter Thoroughbred meet at Los Alamitos. The six-day season will begin Friday, Dec. 9 and continue through Sunday, Dec. 18. Racing will be conducted Friday-Sunday both weeks (Dec. 9-11 and Dec. 16-18). Post time will be 12:30 p.m. The first of...
localocnews.com
Cypress invites residents to show holiday spirit with 2022 Holiday Decorating Contest
Are you planning to decorate for the holidays? Take a picture of your home or business and enter our Holiday Decorating Contest 2022! The last day to enter the contest is December 12 at 5 PM! All participants will receive a yard sign noting their award or recognizing their participation.
localocnews.com
Cypress College’s Caring Campus promotes an atmosphere of welcoming, improves student completion rates
College can be an intimidating place full of countless offices, departments, and jargon that can feel overwhelming for a brand-new student. Cypress College (Cypress) is determined to break down those barriers, following the implementation of a campus-wide commitment to ensure all students feel welcome and can access the information and resources they need.
localocnews.com
Enjoy hot chocolate with Santa on Saturday, December 10, 2022
Suburbia Estates is holding their annual Hot Chocolate with Santa on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 5 p.m., located at 11301 Kelly Lane, Los Alamitos. Photos with Santa will be available from 5-6 p.m. Please bring cookies to share and a chair. Neighborhood Kids Group Photo will take place at...
localocnews.com
December 2022 OCB DARTS Dining Arts and Entertainment guide available now
The latest issue of our popular monthly local guide is now available — our OCB’s December 2022 Dining Arts and Entertainment guide (OCB DARTS). Printed copies are available, but they disappear fast! We encourage you to download your own free printable copy of our August 2022 Dining Arts and Entertainment guide (OCB DARTS).
localocnews.com
Fake bandleader arrested by the SAPD for defrauding an event
Santa Ana PD 10/16/2019 Wanted Wednesday suspect Alex Ramirez Jr, 42-years-old, was taken into custody on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. In 2015, wanted suspect Alex Ramirez Jr. misrepresented himself as the manager of a band and entered into an agreement for the band to perform at an event. Ramirez received a large monetary deposit for this agreement. Ramirez never provided the services and did not return the deposit. A warrant was issued for Ramirez’ arrest for grand theft. Ramirez has connections to the cities of Downey, Hacienda Heights, and Chino, CA.
localocnews.com
Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF) announces 2023 Royals: Erin Kominsky and Dave Locke
The Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF) is proud to announce the 2023 Royal Gala honorees will be retired principal Erin Kominsky as Queen and parent leader Dave Locke as King! Last month, the LAEF Board of Directors officially selected Kominsky and Locke, who will be crowned at the LAEF Royal Gala on February 3 and will serve as the LAEF royal ambassadors for the year.
localocnews.com
Santa Ana third striker charged with murder in Costa Mesa Thanksgiving road rage shooting
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A third striker has been charged with murder and five felony counts of attempted murder after he shot repeatedly into a truck during a road rage incident on Thanksgiving evening with his three-year-old son and his girlfriend in his truck. Lucas Rivera-Velasco, 30, of Costa...
localocnews.com
NBPD Chief Jon Lewis Retires After Three Decades in Newport Beach: Time for Family & Surfing
It will be a minimum of 31 years before anyone can match the unique record set by soon-to-be retiring Newport Beach Police Chief Jon Lewis. In the 116 years since Newport Beach was founded, there have been 10 police chiefs. Only Lewis, 50, has ascended to the top job after having begun his law enforcement career as an 18-year-old police cadet—in Newport Beach.
localocnews.com
Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts presents Sweet Caroline – The Music of Neil Diamond
In the Sweet Caroline – The Music of Neil Diamond tribute show, Jay White pays homage to the man The New York Times called the “Marathon Man of Pop.” Don’t miss this special showcase at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on Friday, January 6 at 8:00 PM. Tickets start at $40.
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, December 2, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, December 2, 2022:. A chance of showers, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
localocnews.com
City of Lakewood to hold Cocoa with a Deputy on Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Join the City of Lakewood’s Public Safety Department for their second annual Cocoa with a Deputy and Project Shepherd Toy Drive on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. at Farmers & Merchants Bank, featuring:. Free hot cocoa and more!. A special meet-and-greet with Santa in front of the decorated...
localocnews.com
Your Holiday Guide
The annual boutique at Roger’s Gardens is not to be missed. What do you get when you combine a winter wonderland with Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory? The Christmas Boutique at Roger’s Gardens in Corona del Mar. Every year, the lavish holiday event lets guests pick scrumptious ornaments and other festive treats right off the trees. No golden ticket needed.
localocnews.com
County of Orange raises Flag One at future home of Veterans Cemetery in Anaheim Hills
FLAG ONE was raised at Gypsum Canyon in Anaheim Hills to mark the future home of the Orange County Veterans Cemetery site. The bipartisan celebration was led by OC Supervisor Donald P. Wagner, with Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva and Veterans in attendance, to honor the decade-long battle to establish a local Veterans Cemetery. A 60’X30’ American flag was raised on a 100-foot flagpole that towers over the 91 freeway and miles away for all to see.
localocnews.com
The SAPD is searching for two men who stole equipment from Santa Ana College
On October 16, 2022 at approximately 6:46AM, the wanted suspects entered Santa Ana College campus and attempted to steal the college’s maintenance cart. Both suspects proceeded to the college’s fire hydrants and stole the brass caps and fled, walking toward 15th Street. The suspects were seen wearing red...
Comments / 0