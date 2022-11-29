ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, CA

JSerra Girls Cross Country Wins Back-to-Back State Titles, Qualifies for Nationals

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
Winter Thoroughbred meet begins Friday, December 9, 2022

Four stakes worth a combined $700,000 highlight the 2022 Winter Thoroughbred meet at Los Alamitos. The six-day season will begin Friday, Dec. 9 and continue through Sunday, Dec. 18. Racing will be conducted Friday-Sunday both weeks (Dec. 9-11 and Dec. 16-18). Post time will be 12:30 p.m. The first of...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
Cypress College’s Caring Campus promotes an atmosphere of welcoming, improves student completion rates

College can be an intimidating place full of countless offices, departments, and jargon that can feel overwhelming for a brand-new student. Cypress College (Cypress) is determined to break down those barriers, following the implementation of a campus-wide commitment to ensure all students feel welcome and can access the information and resources they need.
CYPRESS, CA
Enjoy hot chocolate with Santa on Saturday, December 10, 2022

Suburbia Estates is holding their annual Hot Chocolate with Santa on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 5 p.m., located at 11301 Kelly Lane, Los Alamitos. Photos with Santa will be available from 5-6 p.m. Please bring cookies to share and a chair. Neighborhood Kids Group Photo will take place at...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
December 2022 OCB DARTS Dining Arts and Entertainment guide available now

The latest issue of our popular monthly local guide is now available — our OCB’s December 2022 Dining Arts and Entertainment guide (OCB DARTS). Printed copies are available, but they disappear fast! We encourage you to download your own free printable copy of our August 2022 Dining Arts and Entertainment guide (OCB DARTS).
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
Fake bandleader arrested by the SAPD for defrauding an event

Santa Ana PD 10/16/2019 Wanted Wednesday suspect Alex Ramirez Jr, 42-years-old, was taken into custody on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. In 2015, wanted suspect Alex Ramirez Jr. misrepresented himself as the manager of a band and entered into an agreement for the band to perform at an event. Ramirez received a large monetary deposit for this agreement. Ramirez never provided the services and did not return the deposit. A warrant was issued for Ramirez’ arrest for grand theft. Ramirez has connections to the cities of Downey, Hacienda Heights, and Chino, CA.
SANTA ANA, CA
Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF) announces 2023 Royals: Erin Kominsky and Dave Locke

The Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF) is proud to announce the 2023 Royal Gala honorees will be retired principal Erin Kominsky as Queen and parent leader Dave Locke as King! Last month, the LAEF Board of Directors officially selected Kominsky and Locke, who will be crowned at the LAEF Royal Gala on February 3 and will serve as the LAEF royal ambassadors for the year.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
NBPD Chief Jon Lewis Retires After Three Decades in Newport Beach: Time for Family & Surfing

It will be a minimum of 31 years before anyone can match the unique record set by soon-to-be retiring Newport Beach Police Chief Jon Lewis. In the 116 years since Newport Beach was founded, there have been 10 police chiefs. Only Lewis, 50, has ascended to the top job after having begun his law enforcement career as an 18-year-old police cadet—in Newport Beach.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, December 2, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, December 2, 2022:. A chance of showers, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Your Holiday Guide

The annual boutique at Roger’s Gardens is not to be missed. What do you get when you combine a winter wonderland with Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory? The Christmas Boutique at Roger’s Gardens in Corona del Mar. Every year, the lavish holiday event lets guests pick scrumptious ornaments and other festive treats right off the trees. No golden ticket needed.
CORONA, CA
County of Orange raises Flag One at future home of Veterans Cemetery in Anaheim Hills

FLAG ONE was raised at Gypsum Canyon in Anaheim Hills to mark the future home of the Orange County Veterans Cemetery site. The bipartisan celebration was led by OC Supervisor Donald P. Wagner, with Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva and Veterans in attendance, to honor the decade-long battle to establish a local Veterans Cemetery. A 60’X30’ American flag was raised on a 100-foot flagpole that towers over the 91 freeway and miles away for all to see.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The SAPD is searching for two men who stole equipment from Santa Ana College

On October 16, 2022 at approximately 6:46AM, the wanted suspects entered Santa Ana College campus and attempted to steal the college’s maintenance cart. Both suspects proceeded to the college’s fire hydrants and stole the brass caps and fled, walking toward 15th Street. The suspects were seen wearing red...

