Kirkwood, MO

5 On Your Side

Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin charged with persistent DWI

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin was charged with driving while intoxicated Monday, a day after he was arrested in Creve Coeur. In a press release, the Creve Coeur Police Department said they received two calls about a suspected drunk driver in a white sedan at around 6:30 Sunday evening. An officer found the reported car heading east on Ladue Road before taking Interstate 270 northbound.
CREVE COEUR, MO
5 On Your Side

Former St. Louis Aldermen Collins-Muhammad, Boyd sentenced on bribery charges

ST. LOUIS — Sentences were handed to former St. Louis Aldermen John Collins-Muhammad and Jeffrey Boyd on federal bribery charges Tuesday afternoon. Collins-Muhammad was sentenced at the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse. to 45 months in federal prison, with three years of supervised release afterward. He must also pay back $19,500 in bribes he accepted from an undercover FBI informant.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

1 dead, 1 injured after crane overturns at Wood River Phillips 66 refinery

WOOD RIVER, Ill. — A worker was killed and another was injured after a crane overturned and crashed to the ground at an oil refinery in Wood River, Illinois, Tuesday. Phillips 66 spokeswoman Melissa Erker said the crane overturned at the company's Wood River Refinery at around 10:45 Tuesday morning. She said one contract employee was killed and another was injured.
WOOD RIVER, IL
5 On Your Side

Man shot in leg during carjacking in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 21-year-old man was shot Saturday afternoon during an armed carjacking in St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the carjacking happened shortly after 4 p.m. near the area of Enright and Clara in the West End neighborhood. The man was shot in the leg and his white 2021 Honda Accord was taken.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
