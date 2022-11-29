Read full article on original website
Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin charged with persistent DWI
CREVE COEUR, Mo. — St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin was charged with driving while intoxicated Monday, a day after he was arrested in Creve Coeur. In a press release, the Creve Coeur Police Department said they received two calls about a suspected drunk driver in a white sedan at around 6:30 Sunday evening. An officer found the reported car heading east on Ladue Road before taking Interstate 270 northbound.
Missouri Republicans propose state takeover of St. Louis police department
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — While Mayor Tishaura Jones' administration prepares to pick the next chief of police in St. Louis, a growing number of Missouri Republicans are calling for a return to the days when the state controlled the city's police department. Several lawmakers have already traveled to Jefferson...
Former St. Louis Aldermen Collins-Muhammad, Boyd sentenced on bribery charges
ST. LOUIS — Sentences were handed to former St. Louis Aldermen John Collins-Muhammad and Jeffrey Boyd on federal bribery charges Tuesday afternoon. Collins-Muhammad was sentenced at the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse. to 45 months in federal prison, with three years of supervised release afterward. He must also pay back $19,500 in bribes he accepted from an undercover FBI informant.
2 St. Louis Aldermen propose solutions after violent weekend
ST. LOUIS — It's been another violent weekend in the St. Louis area. Police say three people were shot and killed in St. Louis and a fourth was killed in St. Louis County this weekend. With a victim as young as 14 years old, St. Louis Aldermen are looking...
Man pleads guilty in shooting that killed 14-year-old football phenom Jaylon McKenzie
MADISON COUNTY, Illinois — A man has pleaded guilty in the 2019 shooting that killed 14-year-old Jaylon McKenzie. The Madison County Prosecutor's Office confirms Maurice Dickerson plead guilty on November 28th. The day before what would be McKenzie's 18th birthday. By eighth grade, McKenzie already received national attention for...
State lawmakers reveal new push to rescind local control of St. Louis police
ST. LOUIS — Missouri lawmakers on Thursday filed a series of bills that would rescind local control of the city of St. Louis' police department, returning power to a state-run board, a move the local union representing officers says it supports. Four sponsors so far have filed bills for...
Cannabis business adds St. Louis-area dispensary, prepares for increased demand
BRIDGETON, Mo. — Proper Cannabis recently completed construction on its fourth St. Louis-area dispensary, the latest move in the company’s preparation for adult-use recreational cannabis sales that includes expanding to the other side of Missouri. Last month, Missouri voters approved Amendment 3, a constitutional amendment allowing adults 21...
Here's what happens when Missouri's Amendment 3 goes into effect Thursday
FLORISSANT, Mo. — Staff stocked the shelves at Florissant's Feel State Dispensary Monday, something they'll likely do a lot more when they make changes for recreational, adult use. "A couple of extra registers, a little more technology, and more cannabis, of course," Feel State General Manager Nick Wegman says...
1 dead, 1 injured after crane overturns at Wood River Phillips 66 refinery
WOOD RIVER, Ill. — A worker was killed and another was injured after a crane overturned and crashed to the ground at an oil refinery in Wood River, Illinois, Tuesday. Phillips 66 spokeswoman Melissa Erker said the crane overturned at the company's Wood River Refinery at around 10:45 Tuesday morning. She said one contract employee was killed and another was injured.
Collinsville Fire Department holds school shooter training this week
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — In light of recent school shootings across the country and in St. Louis, the Collinsville Fire Department hosted a mass casualty response training this week, starting Monday. Health care workers from several area hospitals will teach a variety of topics, such as triage, stop the bleed...
Man shot to death in gunfight in Berkeley early Sunday morning
BERKELEY, Mo. — A man was killed, and another was injured in a gunfight in Berkeley, Missouri, Sunday morning. In a press release, St. Louis County police said a 26-year-old man was killed and another man was shot in the leg and injured at a home on Larry Lane. The injured man is expected to survive his injuries.
Town halls for Illinois flood victims will offer information, resources
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Help and information is available starting Tuesday night for Metro East residents who were affected by July’s flash-flooding. St. Clair County and Illinois Emergency Management officials are holding two townhalls to explain the flooding disaster assistance available and answer questions from residents. The...
Man charged with making threats against Jefferson County high school
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A man is facing charges after police say he made threats against a Jefferson County high school. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office on Tuesday charged Kevin McArthur, 43, with making a terroristic threat in the second degree. According to a probable cause statement...
School bus company to pay $1.3M in St. Louis hit-and-run lawsuit
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis jury on Thursday found that a school bus company should pay $1.3 million to a boy who was let off at the wrong corner, then who was struck and injured by a hit-and-run driver as he crossed the street. After a three-day trial,...
Why the REAL ID deadline was extended again
ST. LOUIS — If you are one of the millions of people across the country that has yet to get a REAL ID, you're in luck. Once again the Department of Homeland Security has pushed the start date back, this time by two years. The first deadline was in...
More delays for slain St. Louis police officer's murder trial
ST. LOUIS — The family of slain St. Louis Police Officer Tamarris Bohannon is in for an even longer wait for their day in court with the man who killed him more than two years ago. Attorneys for Bohannon’s alleged killer Thomas Kinworthy entered a plea of not guilty...
3 former St. Louis aldermen ask for probation, lighter sentencing rather than jail time
ST. LOUIS — Three former St. Louis aldermen have made the case for why they should not get jail time days after photos were released of them taking thousands of dollars in bribes. Former Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed and former alderman Jeffrey Boyd pleaded guilty to accepting...
Man fatally shot in St. Louis grocery store parking lot Saturday evening
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place Saturday evening in St. Louis' Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. Police said a 38-year-old man was found shot multiple times shortly after 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a Price Chopper store near the intersection of Goodfellow Boulevard and Maffitt Avenue.
Man shot in leg during carjacking in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A 21-year-old man was shot Saturday afternoon during an armed carjacking in St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the carjacking happened shortly after 4 p.m. near the area of Enright and Clara in the West End neighborhood. The man was shot in the leg and his white 2021 Honda Accord was taken.
'He was just such a good man': Longtime neighbor and friend remembers Wildwood man beaten to death
WILDWOOD, Mo. — New and horrific details paint the picture of a deadly attack involving a Wildwood man on vacation in New Orleans. David Sorenson, 73, was beaten to death and his wife saw the tragedy unfold. Now, days later, 5 On Your Side learned that the suspect told police he doesn't remember a thing.
