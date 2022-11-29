ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How much snow is falling across Kansas?

By Stephanie Nutt
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN’s Storm Track 3 team is tracking snowfall totals across Kansas and some of the surrounding areas.

Winter weather possible as colder air moves in

Snowfall totals:

Snow falling in Stockton, Kan., on Tuesday, Nov. 29. (Courtesy: Matthew Leal)

9:26 p.m.

  • 4 N Ludell – Rawlins – 1.5 inches
  • Sharon Springs – Wallace – 0.5 inch
  • 19 N Parks – Dundy Co, NE – 2 inches
  • 11 W Danbury – Red Willow Co, NE – 1 inch

3:05 p.m.

  • Atwood – Rawlins Co – 1 inch

2:27 p.m.

  • Saint Francis – Cheyenne Co – 1 inch
  • 1 NE Benkelman – Dundy Co, NE – 1 inch

2:10 p.m.

  • Oakley – Logan Co – 0.5 inch
  • McCook – Red Willow Co, NE – 1.5 inch

1:59 p.m.

  • 19 miles north of Parks – Dundy County, Nebraska – 1 inch

Lisa Mussman, KDOT public affairs manager, says road crews started treating early this morning.

“We’re not anticipating any heavy accumulation. Like I said, we’ll just be out treating and plowing as it does start sticking, but we aren’t anticipating anything heavy at this time.”

For road conditions across Kansas, click here.

Catch a glimpse of the weather across Kansas through KSN’s SkyView Network. KSN has SkyView cameras in Colby , Garden City , Great Bend , Hays , Hutchinson , Pratt , Salina , downtown Wichita , northeast Wichita (PBS Kansas) and at Wichita State University .

Have a picture of the weather that you would like to share with KSN? Email it to connect3news@ksn.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

