How much snow is falling across Kansas?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN’s Storm Track 3 team is tracking snowfall totals across Kansas and some of the surrounding areas.

Snowfall totals:

Snow falling in Stockton, Kan., on Tuesday, Nov. 29. (Courtesy: Matthew Leal)

9:26 p.m.

4 N Ludell – Rawlins – 1.5 inches

Sharon Springs – Wallace – 0.5 inch

19 N Parks – Dundy Co, NE – 2 inches

11 W Danbury – Red Willow Co, NE – 1 inch

3:05 p.m.

Atwood – Rawlins Co – 1 inch

2:27 p.m.

Saint Francis – Cheyenne Co – 1 inch

1 NE Benkelman – Dundy Co, NE – 1 inch

2:10 p.m.

Oakley – Logan Co – 0.5 inch

McCook – Red Willow Co, NE – 1.5 inch

1:59 p.m.

19 miles north of Parks – Dundy County, Nebraska – 1 inch

Lisa Mussman, KDOT public affairs manager, says road crews started treating early this morning.

“We’re not anticipating any heavy accumulation. Like I said, we’ll just be out treating and plowing as it does start sticking, but we aren’t anticipating anything heavy at this time.”

For road conditions across Kansas, click here.

