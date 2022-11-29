Read full article on original website
wataugaonline.com
Watauga County Schools statement on false threats & swatting calls this morning
The Watauga County Schools system issued a statement Thursday morning after several threats and swatting calls were placed to some schools in the state, including to Wilkes Central High School in neighboring Wilkes County. Statement from Watauga County Schools:. “We are aware of multiple false threats & swatting calls being...
WXII 12
Wilkes Central High School's shooting hoax leaves community on edge
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — WXII is learning more about how the Wilkes County School District reacted to Thursday's hoax at Wilkes Central High School. The Wilkes County Sheriff's Office received a threat that there was an active shooter on the Wilkes Central High School Campus, prompting the school to go on lockdown shortly after 11 a.m.
wataugaonline.com
Hagaman receives highest N.C. Dept. of Public Safety award
RALEIGH – State Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Len A. Hagaman joined a team of agents responding to an officer-involved shooting in Watauga County last year. A member of law enforcement had been wounded and now was trapped inside a home with an armed suspect, who had barricaded himself inside the residence.
Four graduate Sullivan County Recovery Court
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Four participants graduated Sullivan County Felony Recovery Court Tuesday night, as proud friends and family watched. “It’s been a long journey, you know I started when I was 20 weeks pregnant,” one of the graduates, Monica, said. “I was addicted to suboxone, and I didn’t want to have a drug-addicted baby, […]
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — An overnight fire tore through what is believed to be a Mitchell County business overnight. The owner of Mitchell Glass confirmed the fire was at their business at the intersection of Cabin Road and Beaver Creek. No word from officials at this time on the extent of the damage or possible cause of the fire.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Nov. 28
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Nov. 18-24: Country Inn & Suites, 16617 Statesville Road – 98 Hardees, 14101 Statesville Road – 98.5. Lancaster’s BBQ, 9230 Beatties Ford Road – 96 Ming Garden, 16610 W. Catawba Ave....
caldwelljournal.com
IMPACT by Rotary Club of the Foothills 2022 Granite Falls Christmas Parade
GRANITE FALLS, NC (November 30, 2022) — IMPACT by Rotary Club of the Foothills will sponsor the annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 3rd at 12:00 noon downtown. Entry fee is $35 per float or vehicle and $25 per horse. All entries must have a holiday decoration or theme. The theme for this year’s parade is “Candy Land Christmas.” The parade line-up will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church parking lot. Drivers of all types of vehicles including 4-wheelers and dirt bikes must be of legal driving age and provide a valid driver’s license the day of the parade.
focusnewspaper.com
The Grinch Is Coming To Hickory, December 12 & 15
Hickory – Get ready to meet the Master of Mean, to greet the Greatest of Grouches, the King of the Crankiest – the one and only – – – – Mr. Grinch! For one week in December he will be joined by the delightful Cindy Lou Who and his loyal dog Max as they share his holiday story at our Hickory Public Libraries. This is an event you will not want to miss, it will be far more than just a reading, there will be laugh-out-loud comedy, great music and an extreme, yes extreme amount of silliness. This program is free and open to the public and brought to you by the talents of Sigmon Theatrical. Please know that registration** is required for the library performances.
Nine students charged after fight at Statesville high school
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Nine Statesville High School students are facing charges after a large fight Friday, a law enforcement source told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty. The Statesville Police Department sent out a press release Friday evening saying officers responded to Statesville High School to help the school’s resource officer with a large fight in the school.
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Weds Nov 30th
The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees (including windchill). During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
WBTV
Hickory gym geared toward children with special needs opens Saturday
Both Jason and Chip meant so much to WBTV. We sat down to share our memories. It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and there are plenty of opportunities to celebrate the magic of the holiday season. Forever Family: Reintroducing you to Andre. Updated: Nov. 29, 2022 at...
Taylorsville Times
Christmas Parade is Saturday, Dec. 3
The 75th Annual Alexander County Christmas Parade steps off on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. The 2022 Parade is sponsored by the Alexander County Government. Some 237 units are enrolled to participate. The Alexander County Christmas Parade Committee is pleased to announce that Walter “Lee” Sharpe has been...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
High Peaks Leads Lake James Stroll Dec. 15
Join the NC High Peaks Trail Association on Thursday, Dec. 15 for a pleasant hike at Lake James near Marion. The jaunt will feature visits to three historic cemeteries in the park. The approximately 4-mile hike is rated as easy to moderate as it will mostly follow level, graded trails...
wfmynews2.com
Active shooter hoax calls at several Triad schools
Williams High in Burlington and Wilkes Central in Wilkesboro reported fake 911 calls about active shooters. It happened in other schools across the Triad too.
iheart.com
Wildfire Grows to 700 Acres, Paper Mill Union Rejcts Contract
(Haywood County, NC) -- A wildfire in western North Carolina is growing. The blaze near Harmon Den in Haywood County had grown to 700-acres as of Wednesday, but firefighters are putting in major work to control it. A crew of close to 100 has contained 40-percent of the wildfire. Rain has helped ease the intensity of the flames.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Experience a pioneer Christmas at Vale's Hart Square Village
Hart Square Foundation will welcome visitors to “Christmas in the Village” at Vale’s Hart Square Village on Dec. 3-4. Experience the magic of the holiday season as it would have been in the early 1800s as you stroll through the nation’s largest collection of historic log structures by lantern light. This event will showcase traditional arts, trades and yuletide pioneer traditions in North Carolina.
qcnews.com
Man severely burned in Lincoln County camper fire
CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said a man burned in a camper fire on Tuesday. Deputies responded to a possible burglary of a camper parked on the property in the 1300 block of Bess Chapel Church Road in Lincoln County. When they arrived, the owner told them a man was in the trailer. The owner stated he did not want him there.
Devoted Tennessee Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Never Returned: What Happened To Nadine?
Nadine Rochelle Rogers lived at 243 Country Lane in Church Hill, Tennessee with her three children, Marcus, Anthony, Neisha, and her boyfriend, Robert Wayne Marler. Nadine was a single mother who worked at Cheddar's in Kingsport, Tennessee to provide for her children.
5 Iredell County jail employees disciplined after inmate injury, sheriff says
Sheriff Darren Campbell said a group of inmates became unruly, and three jail employees used excessive force on one of them, causing minor injuries.
Mount Airy News
1A West Regional Final Preview: Mount Airy (4) vs. Draughn (6)
Mount Airy coach J.K. Adkins, right, embraces Caleb Reid after the junior scored a 67-yard rushing touchdown. Mount Airy’s Deric Dandy (32) and Cam’Ron Webster (59) takeoff after Eastern Randolph’s scrambling quarterback. Cory Smith | The News. Caleb Reid runs horizontally as he looks for an opening...
