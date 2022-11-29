Augusta Sports Council announces Ray Guy Award finalists

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By John Hart
WJBF
WJBF
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Augusta Sports Council on Tuesday announced the three finalists for the 2022 Ray Guy Award, given each year to college football’s top punter. The finalists were chosen from a field of 10 semifinalists by the Ray Guy Award national voting body which consists of FBS sports information directors, sports writers and previous Ray Guy Award winners.

Voters now vote again to determine the winner that will be announced live on Thursday, December 8th at The Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN.

The Ray Guy Award will provide one additional vote as determined by football fans for the Ray Guy Award winner. The Fan Vote is located on the Ray Guy Award website and is equivalent to one national selection committee member’s vote. The vote was included for the selection of the finalists as well. Fans have through Friday to cast their vote.

2022 Ray Guy Award Finalists (click on each one for more information):

The Augusta Sports Council created the Ray Guy Award in 2000 to honor Thomson, Georgia native and College and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, Ray Guy. Among the statistics used to identify the winner is net punting average, number of times punt is downed or kicked out of bounds inside the opponents 20-yard line, total yardage punted, average returned yardage and percentage of punts not returned with particular emphasis placed on net punting average. The winner must display team leadership, self-discipline and have a positive impact on the team’s success.

Guy died on November 3rd. He would have turned 73 on December 22nd.

The Augusta Sports Council contributed to this report.

