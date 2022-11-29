ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentwood, MI

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Kentwood police searching for 49-year-old missing man

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kentwood Police Department is asking the public for help in locating 49-year-old Jose Lara, who went missing from an adult foster care home Friday afternoon. Authorities say Jose Lara is considered endangered as he is cognitively impaired and suffers from hallucinations. Lara was last seen...
KENTWOOD, MI
WOOD

Chief says suspect killed himself after firing at GRPD officers

The Grand Rapids Police Department says a man shot himself after exchanging gunfire with officers and then running away from them. (Dec. 2, 2022) Chief says suspect killed himself after firing at …. The Grand Rapids Police Department says a man shot himself after exchanging gunfire with officers and then...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

MSP: Suspect in custody following Muskegon drug bust

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A suspect is in custody following a drug bust in Muskegon Friday morning. Michigan State Police (MSP) says its West Michigan Enforcement Team (WEMET) carried out a search warrant near Fleming Avenue and Kingsley Street. There, detectives confiscated a handgun, an extended magazine, 30 grams of...
MUSKEGON, MI
Fox17

Deputies seek mother, 4-year-old in Alpine Twp. parental kidnapping

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are investigating what they call a parental kidnapping out of Alpine Township. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says 36-year-old Laquita Armstrong-Cavin is “a non-custodial mother” to 4-year-old Zora Armstrong. We’re told Laquita brought her daughter to a shopping area on...
KENT COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Kent County deputies search for kidnapped 4-year-old girl

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a mother who took her 4-year-old daughter during a supervised visit in Grand Rapids Tuesday night. Laquita Armstrong-Cavin, 36, of Muskegon, had arranged a supervised visit to shop with her daughter Zora Armstrong along Alpine Avenue at 7:30 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Man shot multiple times Wednesday night in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night that sent a man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. GRPD tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE it happened just after 10 p.m. on Sheffield Street SW near the corner of Hayden Street SW and Kensington Avenue SW. That's near the Walnut Grove Apartments on Sheffield.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
whtc.com

UPDATE: Body of Missing Wayland Area Man Found on North Side

HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 29, 2022) – The search for a missing 42-year-old Wayland area man has ended tragically. On Tuesday, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Department reported that members of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue team located the body of Avel T. Martinez along the shore of Lake Michigan near Riley Street and Lakeshore Drive on Holland’s North Side. The Monday discovery is in the same vicinity where his abandoned vehicle was located last Tuesday.
WAYLAND, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids local news

