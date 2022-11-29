Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersGreenville, MI
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his gardenAmy ChristieGrand Rapids, MI
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Kentwood police searching for 49-year-old missing man
KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kentwood Police Department is asking the public for help in locating 49-year-old Jose Lara, who went missing from an adult foster care home Friday afternoon. Authorities say Jose Lara is considered endangered as he is cognitively impaired and suffers from hallucinations. Lara was last seen...
GRPD Chief provides updates on police shootout with homicide suspect
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) Chief Winstrom provided details in a press conference Friday afternoon about a deadly shootout between police and a homicide suspect. The incident took place Thursday, Dec. 1 where GRPD officers encountered 30-year-old Patrick Jones, who is accused of killing 30-year-old...
WOOD
Chief says suspect killed himself after firing at GRPD officers
The Grand Rapids Police Department says a man shot himself after exchanging gunfire with officers and then running away from them. (Dec. 2, 2022) Chief says suspect killed himself after firing at …. The Grand Rapids Police Department says a man shot himself after exchanging gunfire with officers and then...
Police: 1 shot, wounded in Grand Rapids
Police are investigating after one person was shot and injured early Friday.
Homicide suspect dead after shootout with GRPD on city's southeast side
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department says a wanted homicide suspect is dead after a shootout with police that spanned multiple blocks Thursday afternoon. Police say that six officers responded to a tip from Silent Observer involving a homicide suspect on Thursday. Earlier this week, law...
Police videos released showing homicide suspect fire at officers before killing self
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Police have released dashcam and bodycam videos showing a homicide suspect firing at police in a cruiser before soon after taking his own life. Grand Rapids police released the videos Friday, Dec. 2, a day after the shootout in a Southeast Grand Rapids neighborhood near a school.
GRPD investigating early morning shooting that sent 1 person to hospital
Grand Rapids police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
Fox17
MSP: Suspect in custody following Muskegon drug bust
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A suspect is in custody following a drug bust in Muskegon Friday morning. Michigan State Police (MSP) says its West Michigan Enforcement Team (WEMET) carried out a search warrant near Fleming Avenue and Kingsley Street. There, detectives confiscated a handgun, an extended magazine, 30 grams of...
Bodycam video shows team stalk escaped emus near Kalamazoo
Six emus that were on the lam near Kalamazoo were caught and safely returned home Wednesday morning, authorities say.
Fox17
Deputies seek mother, 4-year-old in Alpine Twp. parental kidnapping
ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are investigating what they call a parental kidnapping out of Alpine Township. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says 36-year-old Laquita Armstrong-Cavin is “a non-custodial mother” to 4-year-old Zora Armstrong. We’re told Laquita brought her daughter to a shopping area on...
GRPD: Suspect dead after shootout with officers
A murder suspect died after what the Grand Rapids police chief called a "running gun battle" with officers Thursday.
1 injured, 1 arrested in Oshtemo Township stabbing
Authorities say a man was arrested after stabbing another man near Kalamazoo
GRPD: Homicide suspect dead following 'running gun' shootout with police
A homicide suspect is dead after a shooting involving Grand Rapids police. The shooting happened Thursday in the area of Jefferson and La Belle St.
Multiple Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Wyoming (Wyming, MI)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Wyoming on Wednesday. The crash happened at Freeman Avenue and Chicago Drive in Kent County at around 10:10 p.m. Officials confirmed that two cars were involved in the collision.
GRPD: ‘Actively working’ shooting scene, 1 victim
The Grand Rapids Police Department tells FOX 17 officers are actively working the scene of a shooting that left one man with nonlife-threatening injuries.
WWMTCw
Kent County deputies search for kidnapped 4-year-old girl
ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a mother who took her 4-year-old daughter during a supervised visit in Grand Rapids Tuesday night. Laquita Armstrong-Cavin, 36, of Muskegon, had arranged a supervised visit to shop with her daughter Zora Armstrong along Alpine Avenue at 7:30 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.
Man dies in prison days after being sentenced for murder
A man has been sentenced to decades in prison for the murder of a woman in Calhoun County earlier this year.
Police: 1 hospitalized after stabbing in Grand Rapids
The Grand Rapids Police Department says one person was hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries after a stabbing Wednesday.
Man shot multiple times Wednesday night in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night that sent a man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. GRPD tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE it happened just after 10 p.m. on Sheffield Street SW near the corner of Hayden Street SW and Kensington Avenue SW. That's near the Walnut Grove Apartments on Sheffield.
whtc.com
UPDATE: Body of Missing Wayland Area Man Found on North Side
HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 29, 2022) – The search for a missing 42-year-old Wayland area man has ended tragically. On Tuesday, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Department reported that members of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue team located the body of Avel T. Martinez along the shore of Lake Michigan near Riley Street and Lakeshore Drive on Holland’s North Side. The Monday discovery is in the same vicinity where his abandoned vehicle was located last Tuesday.
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 0