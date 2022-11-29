ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phenix City, AL

wtvy.com

School Closings and Delays for November 30, 2022

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Here is a current list of Wiregrass area school systems closing or delayed as a result of severe weather:. EUFAULA CITY SCHOOLS - BUSES DELAYED UNTIL 7 A.M. OPP CITY SCHOOLS - BUSES DELAYED. VIVIAN B. ADAMS SCHOOL - CLOSED. HOUSTON ACADEMY - NO CLOSING OR...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Local schools delayed by two hours due to inclement weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Due to the threat of inclement weather, some nearby schools will delay opening for two hours on Nov. 30. The adjustment impacts the following schools: “Phenix City Schools will delay the start of school by two hours (i.e. If the normal bus pick-up is at 7:05 AM, expect the bus to pick […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

LIST: Schools in the Chattahoochee Valley delay start due to weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the anticipation of a strong complex of storms moving into the Chattahoochee Valley from the west and northwest, schools in the area have made the decision to delay start times. We’ve compiled a list below:. Chambers County School District: Two-hour delayed opening. Harris County...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Tuesday night weather damages one house in Barbour County

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - There was lots of rain, high winds, and thunder and lightning for most of us overnight, but severe weather hit Barbour County, damaging one house. “Then I ran into the kitchen screaming for my grandma, and she didn’t say anything, and then the next thing...
BARBOUR COUNTY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika's Neighborhood Wellness Bus to open its doors to the public Sat Dec 3

East Alabama Health is rolling out this weekend as Opelika’s Neighborhood Mobile Wellness Bus opens to the public in the Carver neighborhood. This new traveling health clinic will hold a kickoff event in Covington Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. This will be the first stop for the bus as it begins providing medical services to underserved areas in the Opelika community.
OPELIKA, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Troopers report 8 fatalities over Thanksgiving travel period

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – As holiday travel numbers continue to reflect pre-pandemic numbers, Troopers within the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division investigated eight traffic-related fatalities while patrolling the roadways during this year’s official five-day travel period.  “I would like to offer my sincere condolences to the families of the eight individuals who tragically lost their lives during the holiday travel period. No one should have to endure the heart-wrenching notification from an ALEA Trooper that their loved one is not returning home,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said. “Throughout the holidays, traffic congestion is expected to continue, and it is...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Ending the week seasonable; unsettled pattern back for the weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Ending the week with sunny and seasonable temperatures before we see another unsettled pattern return to the southeast. A few clouds overnight into Saturday morning ahead of a weak cool front that will arrive Saturday around midday which will bring a few light showers to the region. A better chance of […]
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

A brush with cold weather then back to being unsettled

Columbus, GA (WRBL)- The air behind this system is much colder than what we’ve been experiencing, however, it will not last long before the warm air returns. There will be a chill in the air with values feeling like freezing or below. The forecast will keep us clear for...
COLUMBUS, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Making the Grade: O Town

As I have mentioned in this column many times, I absolutely LOVE living in Lee County, and I feel sorry for the other 66 counties in Alabama. I’ve also stated that if you can’t be in Heaven yet, Lee County is the best place to wait. In addition,...
OPELIKA, AL
thecitymenus.com

Street Closures Planned for 2022 Christmas Parade

The City of LaGrange wants to advise the community of several streets closings in anticipation of the 46th annual Christmas parade in downtown LaGrange Thursday, December 1st. The parade will begin 6:00 p.m. but the streets will be closed starting at around 5:45 p.m. Parallel parking spots and several diagonal parking spots on the 100 blocks of Bull Street, Main Street & Church Street will be blocked off from parking all day Thursday, December 1st.
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Columbus DA Turner YMCA holds open house for recent expansion

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The DA Turner YMCA in Columbus celebrated its much-anticipated expansion. The community was invited out to a ribbon cutting and open house. Expansion of the facility on Warm Springs Road included two childcare classrooms and a full-size basketball court named in honor of Joey A. Loudermilk.
COLUMBUS, GA

