82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
This Town in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, GA
Security guards, metal detectors, and pat downs at the Columbus Democratic Party officeEdy ZooColumbus, GA
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
wtvy.com
School Closings and Delays for November 30, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Here is a current list of Wiregrass area school systems closing or delayed as a result of severe weather:. EUFAULA CITY SCHOOLS - BUSES DELAYED UNTIL 7 A.M. OPP CITY SCHOOLS - BUSES DELAYED. VIVIAN B. ADAMS SCHOOL - CLOSED. HOUSTON ACADEMY - NO CLOSING OR...
Local schools delayed by two hours due to inclement weather
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Due to the threat of inclement weather, some nearby schools will delay opening for two hours on Nov. 30. The adjustment impacts the following schools: “Phenix City Schools will delay the start of school by two hours (i.e. If the normal bus pick-up is at 7:05 AM, expect the bus to pick […]
WTVM
ALDOT to improve intersection of Summerville Rd., U.S. Hwy 280 in Smiths Station
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - The Alabama Department of Transportation will begin improvements to the intersection of Summerville Road and U.S. Highway 280. The improvements will begin December 5 and has an estimated timeline of 35 working days - or seven weeks - to complete the project. “We are a...
WTVM
LIST: Schools in the Chattahoochee Valley delay start due to weather
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the anticipation of a strong complex of storms moving into the Chattahoochee Valley from the west and northwest, schools in the area have made the decision to delay start times. We’ve compiled a list below:. Chambers County School District: Two-hour delayed opening. Harris County...
WTVM
Tuesday night weather damages one house in Barbour County
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - There was lots of rain, high winds, and thunder and lightning for most of us overnight, but severe weather hit Barbour County, damaging one house. “Then I ran into the kitchen screaming for my grandma, and she didn’t say anything, and then the next thing...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika's Neighborhood Wellness Bus to open its doors to the public Sat Dec 3
East Alabama Health is rolling out this weekend as Opelika’s Neighborhood Mobile Wellness Bus opens to the public in the Carver neighborhood. This new traveling health clinic will hold a kickoff event in Covington Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. This will be the first stop for the bus as it begins providing medical services to underserved areas in the Opelika community.
Phenix City Board of Education holding meet and greet with new superintendent
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Phenix City Board of Education will host a meet and greet with the new superintendent of Phenix City Schools, Dr. Clarence Sutton Jr., according to a Phenix City Schools press release. The meet and greet will take place on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. EST […]
Troopers report 8 fatalities over Thanksgiving travel period
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – As holiday travel numbers continue to reflect pre-pandemic numbers, Troopers within the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division investigated eight traffic-related fatalities while patrolling the roadways during this year’s official five-day travel period. “I would like to offer my sincere condolences to the families of the eight individuals who tragically lost their lives during the holiday travel period. No one should have to endure the heart-wrenching notification from an ALEA Trooper that their loved one is not returning home,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said. “Throughout the holidays, traffic congestion is expected to continue, and it is...
Ending the week seasonable; unsettled pattern back for the weekend
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Ending the week with sunny and seasonable temperatures before we see another unsettled pattern return to the southeast. A few clouds overnight into Saturday morning ahead of a weak cool front that will arrive Saturday around midday which will bring a few light showers to the region. A better chance of […]
Columbus Police continue investigating fatal hit-and-run on Veterans Parkway
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for anyone with information on a fatal hit-and-run to come forward. On Aug. 21 at around 11:11 pm., officers were dispatched to Veterans Parkway near Neill Drive. Investigation showed Eufracio Perez Robelero was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing Veterans Parkway. Police say the […]
wrbl.com
A brush with cold weather then back to being unsettled
Columbus, GA (WRBL)- The air behind this system is much colder than what we’ve been experiencing, however, it will not last long before the warm air returns. There will be a chill in the air with values feeling like freezing or below. The forecast will keep us clear for...
LIVE UPDATES: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for several counties
ATLANTA, Ga. — A line of severe storms is moving through metro Atlanta. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said there is a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather in parts of northwest Georgia. Other areas are under a Level 1 out of 5 risk.
Sheriff: East Alabama child forced to live outside, parents charged
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – Lee County Sheriff’s deputies say an east Alabama couple is under arrest after they forced the woman’s pre-teen son to live in the backyard over the summer. When deputies discovered the child, they say he was soaking wet, caked in dirt, and covered with insect bites, and poison ivy. Lee […]
WTVM
Columbus police continue search of driver in fatal hit-and-run on Veterans Pkwy.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the driver in a hit-and-run accident. On August 21, at approximately 11:11 p.m., officers were dispatched to Veterans Parkway near Neill Drive in reference to a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle.
WTVM
Investigation begins after Troup Co. Schools find $250K in fraud checks deposited
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A bank fraud investigation is underway by the LaGrange Police Department after the Troup County School System discovered multiple fraudulent checks deposited across the country. School officials say several fraud checks were deposited between October and November this year, totaling about $250,000. Truist Bank is...
opelikaobserver.com
Making the Grade: O Town
As I have mentioned in this column many times, I absolutely LOVE living in Lee County, and I feel sorry for the other 66 counties in Alabama. I’ve also stated that if you can’t be in Heaven yet, Lee County is the best place to wait. In addition,...
‘You ought to be ashamed’: 82-year-old Alabama woman says arrest over $77 trash bill was unjust, unnecessary
One of the officers who’d come to arrest Martha Menefield, an 82-year-old Black woman, for failure to pay a $77 trash bill, told her not to cry.
thecitymenus.com
Street Closures Planned for 2022 Christmas Parade
The City of LaGrange wants to advise the community of several streets closings in anticipation of the 46th annual Christmas parade in downtown LaGrange Thursday, December 1st. The parade will begin 6:00 p.m. but the streets will be closed starting at around 5:45 p.m. Parallel parking spots and several diagonal parking spots on the 100 blocks of Bull Street, Main Street & Church Street will be blocked off from parking all day Thursday, December 1st.
WTVM
Columbus DA Turner YMCA holds open house for recent expansion
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The DA Turner YMCA in Columbus celebrated its much-anticipated expansion. The community was invited out to a ribbon cutting and open house. Expansion of the facility on Warm Springs Road included two childcare classrooms and a full-size basketball court named in honor of Joey A. Loudermilk.
Lanett Police investigate shooting at North Lanier Avenue and Cherry Drive
LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) — A shooting in Lanett, Alabama, left one victim with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Lanett Police Department. At around 11:50 a.m. on Nov. 29, Lanett Police received a call regarding a victim with gunshot wounds at Lanett Fire and EMS. The victim told officers he was shot at the intersection […]
