Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52The LanternColumbus, OH
Heidi Mathenby: Ohio woman "tired of taking care of grandmother" drowns her in bathtubLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival's Celebration! Begins this week, with the Grande Illumination.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Related
iheart.com
#GoodNews: Ohio Couple Delivers Packages After FedEx Driver Dumps Them
A couple in Ohio delivers packers after a FedEx driver dumps them on the side of the road. Tristen Raisch and Zachary Arnwine were headed home on Black Friday after spending time with family when they spotted a FedEx delivery truck parked on the side of the road with its hazard lights on. Raisch says it looked like the delivery driver was throwing packages on the side of the road, so they turned around to investigate.
Law enforcement locates endangered missing man
According to the Kettering Police Department, 82-year-old Gary Haggard drove away from his residence around 3 p.m. on Thursday and failed to return. The incident took place on Jamaica Road in Germantown.
Ohio Police Stop Traffic To Scoop Up Cash Spilled On Busy Freeway
Everyone likes free money.
Crews respond to Huber Heights Taco Bell fire
Dispatch reported that the call for the fire came in at 5:16 a.m. and crews are currently on scene.
dayton247now.com
Accident on I-75 at Austin Blvd
(WKEF) - There has been an accident at I-75 at Austin Blvd. Those heading down to Cincinnati from the Dayton area should expect a delay. Crews are currently on scene. We will update as we learn more.
Fox 19
Forest Fair Mall closed following fire and safety inspection
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - Forest Fair Mall has been shut down due to possible safety hazards, according to Forest Park Fire Chief Alfie Jones. Chief Jones says they found several issues during a fire and safety inspection on Nov. 23. The mall’s owner was told to bring the property into...
Cincinnati murder suspect taken into custody in Florida
Jvonnie Chandler was arrested on Dec. 1 by the Miami Police Department on an outstanding warrant more than a month after police said he caused the death of 27-year-old Monty Reid in Paddock Hills.
1 person hospitalized after car smashes into high school in Cincinnati area
CINCINNATI — One person is hospitalized after a car crashed into a Cincinnati area high school early Thursday morning, according to our news partner WCPO. A car was traveling north on Reading Road around 1 a.m. when the driver lost control, came through the parking lot of Woodward High School in Bond Hill and crashed through a door, according to police.
1 dead, another injured in fiery semi-truck crash; I-75 closed
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has died, and another was brought to the hospital after two semi-trucks and two cars collided on I-75, closing both lanes for several hours. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, four vehicles collided on I-75 near the eastbound ramp for I-70 and the exits for Eaton and Vandalia. […]
Ohio business owner ordered to pay over $25K for fraud
On Nov. 10, Josh Bailey of Columbus pleaded guilty to one count of workers' compensation fraud and was ordered to pay $25,460.87 to the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.
Wahlburgers coming to Dayton
DAYTON — A restaurant founded by celebrity brothers Mark, Donnie and chef Paul Wahlberg is coming to Dayton. Wahlburgers is coming to Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, a spokesperson said. Construction for the location will begin soon in the food court area. Officials for Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway...
‘It’s not a laughing matter’: Miami Valley officials weigh in on ‘swatting’ bill
"Because this specific phone call, the bad people have figured out how to create the police response that brings guns drawn, knocking doors down, and so that's why we're responding with this, making it a more serious crime," Lampton said.
Coroner ID’s woman killed in Washington Twp. crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities have identified the woman killed in a crash on Wednesday in Washington Township. On Wednesday, November 30 at 10:52 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Yankee Street and Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Township. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a […]
Truck smashes into house in 2-vehicle accident in Beavercreek
BEAVERCREEK — A pickup truck struck a house tonight in a two-vehicle accident in Beavercreek that has sent at least two people to a hospital. >> Jury finds George Wagner IV guilty of murder in Pike County slayings. Medic, fire and police were dispatched to the 3900 block of...
Porch pirates: Miamisburg woman details her experience with a thief
A Miamisburg woman captured the moment a package was stolen off her porch recently. She says the experience has changed how she manages her mail and she has a message for her thief.
Three hospitalized in S.R. 725 crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two drivers and a passenger were brought to the hospital after their cars collided Tuesday morning. According to 2 NEWS crews on the scene, two cars collided on S.R. 725 East near the ramp for I-75. Miamisburg police said one car turned into the path of the other, injuring both drivers […]
WLWT 5
2 Cincinnati men sentenced in nationwide foreclosure rescue scam
CINCINNATI — A federal jury has convicted two individuals from Cincinnati of participating in a foreclosure rescue scheme that defrauded hundreds of homeowners across the country. According to court documents, defendants scammed 780 financially distressed homeowners throughout the United States. The defendants preyed on homeowners who had defaulted on...
miamivalleytoday.com
Do you know this person?
TROY — Troy Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a person in connection with a purse snatching that occurred at Kroger in Troy on Friday, Nov. 18. Troy Police have issued a Facebook posting about the incident, and anyone with information about the person’s identity is asked to contact Officer Scott Gates with the Troy Police Department at 937-339-7525, ext. 1411.
One hospitalized after Dayton pedestrian strike
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a person was hit near 3846 Alvin Avenue just before midnight on Tuesday.
1017thepoint.com
RICHMOND AMBULANCE INVOLVED IN CRASH
(Richmond, IN)--An ambulance on an emergency run was involved in a Richmond crash Thursday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of South 9th and A. Here’s Battalion Chief Eric Holmes. "They had just gotten dispatched. They turned their lights and sirens on. They went to pass her on the left side and she turned into them." There were no injuries and damage was minimal. There was another accident in Richmond Thursday that resulted in one person being flown to a Level One trauma center. A scooter rider collided with a vehicle on Progress Drive near Holland Colors. There’s no word on that person’s identity or condition.
Comments / 0