ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

#GoodNews: Ohio Couple Delivers Packages After FedEx Driver Dumps Them

A couple in Ohio delivers packers after a FedEx driver dumps them on the side of the road. Tristen Raisch and Zachary Arnwine were headed home on Black Friday after spending time with family when they spotted a FedEx delivery truck parked on the side of the road with its hazard lights on. Raisch says it looked like the delivery driver was throwing packages on the side of the road, so they turned around to investigate.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Accident on I-75 at Austin Blvd

(WKEF) - There has been an accident at I-75 at Austin Blvd. Those heading down to Cincinnati from the Dayton area should expect a delay. Crews are currently on scene. We will update as we learn more.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Forest Fair Mall closed following fire and safety inspection

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - Forest Fair Mall has been shut down due to possible safety hazards, according to Forest Park Fire Chief Alfie Jones. Chief Jones says they found several issues during a fire and safety inspection on Nov. 23. The mall’s owner was told to bring the property into...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WDTN

1 dead, another injured in fiery semi-truck crash; I-75 closed

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has died, and another was brought to the hospital after two semi-trucks and two cars collided on I-75, closing both lanes for several hours. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, four vehicles collided on I-75 near the eastbound ramp for I-70 and the exits for Eaton and Vandalia. […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Wahlburgers coming to Dayton

DAYTON — A restaurant founded by celebrity brothers Mark, Donnie and chef Paul Wahlberg is coming to Dayton. Wahlburgers is coming to Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, a spokesperson said. Construction for the location will begin soon in the food court area. Officials for Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Coroner ID’s woman killed in Washington Twp. crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities have identified the woman killed in a crash on Wednesday in Washington Township. On Wednesday, November 30 at 10:52 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Yankee Street and Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Township. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Three hospitalized in S.R. 725 crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two drivers and a passenger were brought to the hospital after their cars collided Tuesday morning. According to 2 NEWS crews on the scene, two cars collided on S.R. 725 East near the ramp for I-75.  Miamisburg police said one car turned into the path of the other, injuring both drivers […]
MIAMISBURG, OH
WLWT 5

2 Cincinnati men sentenced in nationwide foreclosure rescue scam

CINCINNATI — A federal jury has convicted two individuals from Cincinnati of participating in a foreclosure rescue scheme that defrauded hundreds of homeowners across the country. According to court documents, defendants scammed 780 financially distressed homeowners throughout the United States. The defendants preyed on homeowners who had defaulted on...
CINCINNATI, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Do you know this person?

TROY — Troy Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a person in connection with a purse snatching that occurred at Kroger in Troy on Friday, Nov. 18. Troy Police have issued a Facebook posting about the incident, and anyone with information about the person’s identity is asked to contact Officer Scott Gates with the Troy Police Department at 937-339-7525, ext. 1411.
TROY, OH
1017thepoint.com

RICHMOND AMBULANCE INVOLVED IN CRASH

(Richmond, IN)--An ambulance on an emergency run was involved in a Richmond crash Thursday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of South 9th and A. Here’s Battalion Chief Eric Holmes. "They had just gotten dispatched. They turned their lights and sirens on. They went to pass her on the left side and she turned into them." There were no injuries and damage was minimal. There was another accident in Richmond Thursday that resulted in one person being flown to a Level One trauma center. A scooter rider collided with a vehicle on Progress Drive near Holland Colors. There’s no word on that person’s identity or condition.
RICHMOND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy