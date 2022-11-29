Canadian Pacific Railway’s Holiday Train will visit three local communities next week as it embarks on its first cross-continent tour in three years. The train — effectively a portable holiday concert decked out in bright, flashing lights — rolls into communities to perform concerts and raise money, food and awareness for local food banks. The train will travel to Dubuque, where it will arrive at about 8:30 p.m. with an event from 8:45 to 9:15 p.m. at the Hawthorne Street railroad crossing, at the corner of Hawthorne Street and Rhomberg Avenue on Tuesday December 6th. Holiday Train shows are free to attend but the Canadian Pacific asks attendees to bring a cash or nonperishable food donation. The Holiday Train will also be in Bellevue Tuesday at 6:45pm and Wednesday in Guttenburg at 12:45pm.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO