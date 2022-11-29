Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Trucking company to build new headquarters in Dubuque, add up to 60 new jobs
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque-based trucking company, The McCoy Group, plans to build a new 78,000-square-foot headquarters in Dubuque by 2025. In a press release, the group said the proposed new corporate office would be located at 2099 Southpark Court, and would also come with the addition of up to 60 new full-time positions over the next five years.
KCCI.com
Project Community: Iowa Tribe receives land nearly 2 centuries after treaty forced them out
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — Nearly two hundred years after signing a treaty that pushed them for their land in Johnson County, the Iowa tribe was gifted seven acres of that very same land. Brian and Erin Melloy have personally owned 90 acres in Solon for several years, but the...
KCRG.com
Guttenberg fire leaves multiple people injured
Chance Of Snow Returns To Eastern Iowa Later Today
Living in Iowa, we don't need many reminders that the weather can change in the blink of an eye. Just last week I enjoyed Thanksgiving while sitting on the deck at my brother's house. In fact, the weather remained warm right through the weekend. But today, many parts of Iowa will get a reminder that it's late November in the Midwest.
KCRG.com
Landowners learn more about I-380 expansion project
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People who often drive Interstate 380 will soon have more room to maneuver as a DOT project is set to widen a stretch south of Cedar Rapids. Wednesday the Transportation Department held a meeting for those who own land near the interstate. This meeting was...
Eastern Iowa Jewelry Store Loses Thousands in Merchandise Theft
This holiday season for a retail jewelry store in North Liberty may not be shining as brightly as most, as KCRG reports Jewelry By Harold was broken into on November 20. The culprits reportedly took nearly $30,000 in merchandise. Owner Harold Van Beek said:. In the afternoon, clear daylight, they...
x1071.com
Murphy Named Operations Manager For QueenB Radio
Radio veteran Dave Murphy has been named Dubuque Super Hits 106.1 Program Director and QueenB Radio Wisconsin Group Operations Manager. He brings 35-years of major market radio experience to our QueenB Radio stations. Murph will be responsible for Dubuque Super Hits 106.1 Brand Management, Music Selection, Development and Execution of station promotions. As Operations Manager, Dave will work with our Station Program, News and Ag Directors to continually deliver market leading programming.
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids Animal Care And Control Offering Discounted Adoption Fees
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Eastern Iowans looking to adopt an animal can do so at a discounted rate this month. Every Saturday in December, Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control is offering locals to pick their discount from an ornament bowl. It adoptions fees, ranging from free to 90 dollars.
KCRG.com
Linn County approves recount in House District 73 race
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Supervisors have approved a recount in the Iowa House District 73 race. The unofficial results had Democrat Elizabeth Wilson beating Republican Susie Weinacht by 305 votes, out of 14,000, in the Nov. 8 General Election. District 73 covers part of southeast Cedar Rapids...
x1071.com
Holiday Train set to make 3 local stops next week
Canadian Pacific Railway’s Holiday Train will visit three local communities next week as it embarks on its first cross-continent tour in three years. The train — effectively a portable holiday concert decked out in bright, flashing lights — rolls into communities to perform concerts and raise money, food and awareness for local food banks. The train will travel to Dubuque, where it will arrive at about 8:30 p.m. with an event from 8:45 to 9:15 p.m. at the Hawthorne Street railroad crossing, at the corner of Hawthorne Street and Rhomberg Avenue on Tuesday December 6th. Holiday Train shows are free to attend but the Canadian Pacific asks attendees to bring a cash or nonperishable food donation. The Holiday Train will also be in Bellevue Tuesday at 6:45pm and Wednesday in Guttenburg at 12:45pm.
Barn Collapses On The Road In Fayette County
I have shared many stories about farm-related accidents in our area on the roadways and even fields. As we are wrapping up harvest 22, hopefully, we will see fewer stories of farm accidents popping up. Most of the time we see roadway accidents involving a tractor or farm machinery... never a barn.
Iowa Stand Your Ground Law Used To Dismiss Manslaughter Charges
(Cedar Rapids, IA) An Iowa man’s manslaughter charge is dismissed, per the state’s Stand Your Ground law. James Siegel was initially charged with Voluntary Manslaughter after shooting Ty Casey in his Cedar Rapids home. Siegel’s trial was scheduled for April. The Stand, Your Ground law allows people to use deadly force within reason in self-defense cases.
KCRG.com
‘Any road improvements are a real plus’ - I-380 set to expand
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A new project is set to help with the flow of traffic between the exit to Swisher and Shueyville to just south of US Highway 30. That stretch of highway will widen from four to six lanes and the airport interchange at Wright Brothers Boulevard will be turned into a Diverging Diamond Interchange.
juliensjournal.com
Grand River Medical Group Urgent Care & Physical Therapy Solutions Location Opened November 14
Grand River Medical Group, PC, a leading provider of health care in Dubuque, and Physical Therapy Solutions, expanded their individual services on November 14 in one convenient location. In April 2022 and June 2022 each group announced their newest locations would be opening in Fall 2022. Grand River Medical Group...
KCRG.com
New COVID variant reported in Dubuque County
DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, the Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team were notified that cases of the COVID-19 Omicron BQ. 1.1 variant were reported in the county. Officials say that Omicron BQ. subvariants have a high level of immune evasiveness and can sometimes escape detection by...
livability.com
General Mills Cedar Rapids Makes Food the World Loves
Demand for products made at General Mills Cedar Rapids has increased dramatically since the pandemic. Like many of her neighbors in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for years Christine Tiedeman knew that General Mills Cedar Rapids produced cereal. But after becoming the plant’s human resources manager in 2021, she quickly learned that...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids police investigator spends free time advocating against municipal breed bans
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Eastern Iowa police officer said breed bans are often put in place to keep people safe, but he said they do the opposite of that. Investigator Chris Collins with the Cedar Rapids Police Department is trained in how to spot animal abuse or neglect, but he said that’s not the case when it comes to determining if a dog is a pit bull.
Popular Cedar Rapids Restaurant is Moving to Larger Space with Bigger Menu
A Cedar Rapids restaurant that opened just eight months ago has already closed. In this case, though, that's good news. They're moving to a larger location. Mamacita Taco Bar opened in the 800 block of 1st Ave NE in early March of 2022. It has been a very popular spot for lovers of Mexican food. The restaurant is rated a 5 on Yelp, 4.7 on DoorDash, and has 27 5-star reviews on its Facebook page. Here are a few reviews, complete with photos:
KCRG.com
Multiple people injured in traffic accident near Lindale Mall
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 1:50 pm, a traffic accident caused multiple injuries at Rockwell and Collins Rd. Details are sparse, but officials say that traffic is severely backed-up and that people should find an alternative route. Early reports indicate that at least two cars were involved in...
x1071.com
Dubuque Woman Arrested For Embezzlement
Police say a Dubuque woman embezzled over $6,000 from a local convenience store. 44 year old Rebecca Frommelt of Dubuque was arrested Tuesday on a warrant charging second-degree theft. Reports say that Frommelt stole two bank deposits from the Casey’s General Store in Asbury, where she worked. One was taken on April 1, in the amount of over $2,900, and the second on May 5, in the amount of over $3,100. Frommelt quit working at the sore on June 24th.
