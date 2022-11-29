ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gabrielle Union Embraces Renaissance Art Inspiration in Fendi Couture Gown at Gotham Awards 2022

By Ayana Herndon
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago

Gabrielle Union arrived at the 2022 Gotham Awards in New York City on Monday in an all-black ensemble. For the awards , the actress looked to Fendi’s spring 2022 couture collection , wearing a detailed gown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D4hHx_0jRVjlCq00
Gabrielle Union attends the 2022 Gotham Awards on Nov. 28 in New York.

The sleeveless gown had a mock neck and featured a white and gray illustration on the bodice that mimicked a Greek statue. Cinched at the waist, the gown incorporated a billowy wide train.

Union’s longtime stylist Thomas Christos Kikis helped curate the look. Some of his clients have included Sofia Vergara, AnnaSophia Robb and Elle Macpherson.

She finished off her dazzling look with a silver bangle and slipped into a pair of black ultra-high platform shoes.

For makeup, Union opted for a dramatic glam look with sharp eyeliner, rosy cheeks and a brown nude lip. Union’s hair was styled into a sleek top knot bun and adorned with a gold hair tie around the base.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iSPIf_0jRVjlCq00
Gabrielle Union attends the 2022 Gotham Awards on Nov. 28 in New York City.

Union joined other stars at the awards show, including Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams, Adam Sandler and Aubrey Plaza. Sandler received the Film Performer Award.

Union has had many standout fashion moments, with this one being the latest. At the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, the actress wore a black Vivienne Westwood corseted gown . She also has made moves into the beauty and wellness industry, relaunching her hair care line, Flawless by Gabrielle Union in 2020 and debuting her and husband Dwyane Wade’s Proudly this year.

The annual Gotham Awards recognize outstanding work in independent film. The ceremony is considered an unofficial kickoff to awards season. The awards were inaugurated in 1991 to honor independent filmmakers and actors. This year’s ceremony honored Ben Whishaw, Charlotte Wells, Todd Field, Gracija Filipović, Ke Huy Quan and Danielle Deadwyler.

