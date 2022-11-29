ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Bill filed for upcoming session aims to prevent future Swadley’s-style tourism dollar scandals

By Rick Maranon, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A bill filed in the Oklahoma State Senate for the 2023 Regular Session aims to give more oversight back to state tourism dollars and avoid future scandals involving vendors who deal with the state’s tourism and recreation department.

SB4 filed by State Senator Roger Thompson (R-Okemah) aims to revert the state’s tourism commission back to a board with authority over the state’s tourism department instead of currently just being an advisory council to the department’s executive director who has ultimate control over the agency.

“It was a painful lesson, but it showed us that the changes we put in aren’t working,” said Thompson.

Thompson told FOX23 he was one of the lawmakers who voted to give more authority to the state’s tourism director in 2018, but after the recent scandal involving Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchens in multiple state parks, he believes it’s time for things to revert back to what they were.

Multiple investigations, including a criminal inquiry, exposed that Swadley’s charged the state millions in management and other fees on top of what was initially agreed upon between them and the state to set up new dining options in state parks. There are now ongoing lawsuits back and forth between the state and Swadley’s for ending the contract immediately.

“It’s a bit too much for just one person to handle,” Thompson said about his proposal to revert back to the way things were.

Thompson said the more eyes on state money, the more likely that future scandals like Swadley’s can be prevented. He said it a painful thing Oklahomans had to endure to know that what was implemented in 2018 was the wrong way to go.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt when questioned by FOX23 in the past said Tourism Director Jerry Winchester, who was appointed by Stitt, served honorably in the position despite resigning once the Swadley’s scandal was revealed. Stitt said the director was not to blame for the misuse of state funds, but instead, he said the vendor was at fault.

Thompson said he expects there to be a bit of a fight between the legislature and the executive branch (the governor) because SB4 takes power away from the governor and returns approval of the commission back to the State Senate. The governor would appoint members, but their approval on the board would be contingent upon Senate approval. The governor can still fire a commission, but only “if cause” is found, and board members would no longer simply serve at the pleasure of the governor.

“The more people we have looking at these kinds of dealings, the better chance we can find problems before they ever start,” he said. “What happened was a disappointing waste of taxpayer money.”

The role of the Lieutenant Governor would not change, and the Lieutenant Governor would have an ex-officio non-voting seat on the new commission. One of the duties of the Lieutenant Governor is to be a champion for state tourism programs and bringing in tourists to Oklahoma.

