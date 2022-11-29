ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

POPSUGAR

Ryan Coogler Says Chadwick Boseman Didn't Read "Wakanda Forever" Script: "He Was Too Tired"

The journey to bring "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" to the big screen has been a long one following Chadwick Boseman's untimely death. The movie's cast and fans mourned the actor after he died on August 2020, but the long-awaited sequel has powered forward for its Nov. 11 release. Despite not having its beloved star, director Ryan Coogler says Boseman almost had a chance to read what the sequel's original story would've looked like.
Inquisitr.com

Angela Bassett, 64, Wows In Completely See-Through Crystal Dress

Hollywood's Angela Bassett is the epitome of style and ageless beauty. With many decades channeled into her career, the star has earned her rightful place as a film legend. When Bassett is not enthralling fans with her acting expertise, she captivates her slew of admirers with her selective high taste in fashion. The star actress was in attendance at the just concluded Governors Awards occasion, and she made sure to remind fans that be it style or sensation, she's still got it all!
People

Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans

Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
Cinemablend

That Time Regina Hall Nodded At Will Smith’s Oscars Slap While Touching On Jimmy Kimmel As Host

As one of this year’s Oscar hosts (along with Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer), Regina Hall was one of the multiple celebrities to witness Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap in real-time. Hall and her co-hosts kept the night moving while making some commentary throughout the show. Since the incident happened, Hall hasn’t commented on it much until recently when she shared her thoughts. With news of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel returning as master of ceremonies for the 2023 Oscars, the Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. star nodded to the slap while complimenting Kimmel.
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Chill Kid Turned Into!

Before this laid-back chick turned into a singer and a TV personality, she was just getting her feet wet in the music industry with her older brother in Oakland, California before making the big move to Los Angeles to pursue her dreams. This cute kid started out her career as...
HollywoodLife

Beyonce, Jay-Z & All 3 Kids Take On Disney’s ‘The Proud Family’ For Epic Halloween Costume

Beyonce gathered her very own “Proud Family” for an epic Halloween pic as Disney’s iconic animated family! In a snap posted to Instagram on Thursday, November 3, the “Lemonade” singer, 41, dressed up as Grandma Charlette “Suga Mama” Proud, rocking a pink jacket with a wide white collar and a blue pleated skirt. She perfectly accessorized with a cane, pink pumps, grey curly wig, huge disc earrings, and oversized reading glasses. Her hubby, rapper Jay-Z, 52, perfectly embodied Oscar Proud, sporting suspenders with a white shirt, blue pants, and a huge smile as he looked down at kids Cece Proud and Bebe proud. The little ones rocked a flouncy pink dress and orange t shirt as the small characters — played by twins Rumi and Sir, both 5.
sheenmagazine.com

Armani Caesar Talks ‘The Liz 2’, Kodak Black Feature & More!

Armani Caesar is the first lady of Griselda Records, which means you know she’s coming with nothing short of hard-hitting bars, clever punchlines, and vivid storytelling. And what better cosign than to have some of hip-hop’s most well-respected lyricists backing you?. The Buffalo, New York native has been...
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: Diana Ross Gives a Master Class in Soul with These Iconic Records

Legendary singer-songwriter Diana Ross rose to fame as the lead singer of the iconic Motown group, the Supremes. The Detroit native later saw astronomical success thanks to several albums across genres, including r&b, soul, pop, and disco. Last year, the industry veteran released her 25th studio album—her first release in 15 years—a dedication project to her fans.
Distractify

Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?

Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
Footwear News

Jordin Sparks Marries Red Carpet Glamour With a Casual Style Statement in Merrell Hydro Runners at FN Achievement Awards 2022

Jordin Sparks presented the Brand of the Year award to Merrell at the 36th annual FN Achievement Awards in New York City tonight. As she arrived on the red carpet of the ceremony, the singer delivered classic glamour in an Mnm Couture gown. Sparks wore a black and white floor-length dress featuring a fitted silhouette and an off-the-shoulder neckline. The white ruched neckline cascaded into a train that followed shortly behind the rest of the gown. Sparks opted for minimal jewelry keeping the focus on the elegant gown with a pair of diamond studs. The singer kept her curly dark brown hair...
Men's Health

Jamie Foxx Says Oprah Gave Him an Intervention and Saved His Career

Jamie Foxx has been an entertainment mainstay for decades now, with an Oscar and a Grammy under his belt as well as a bestselling memoir. But in a recent interview with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans, Foxx, 54, revealed that his career very nearly took a different turn, until Oprah Winfrey stepped in to give him some advice.

