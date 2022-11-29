Read full article on original website
Related
Could You Imagine? Wesley Snipes Was Supposed To Be The Star Of The First Black Panther Film
We all know of the success that the Black Panther has seen. What we all might not know is that there was another star who was supposed to be the leading man of the franchise initially.
Angela Bassett Admits It Was "Very Scary" To Hear About Queen Ramonda’s Arc In "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
"I was like, 'Ryan, what are you doing? Why?'" Angela Bassett said in a recent interview about the Black Panther sequel.
Ryan Coogler Says Chadwick Boseman Didn't Read "Wakanda Forever" Script: "He Was Too Tired"
The journey to bring "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" to the big screen has been a long one following Chadwick Boseman's untimely death. The movie's cast and fans mourned the actor after he died on August 2020, but the long-awaited sequel has powered forward for its Nov. 11 release. Despite not having its beloved star, director Ryan Coogler says Boseman almost had a chance to read what the sequel's original story would've looked like.
“Black Panther” Cast Visited Chadwick Boseman’s Resting Site Before Filming
Angela Bassett reveals that the cast and crew of “Black Panther” visited Chadwick Boseman’s resting place. Watch inside.
Angela Bassett, 64, Wows In Completely See-Through Crystal Dress
Hollywood's Angela Bassett is the epitome of style and ageless beauty. With many decades channeled into her career, the star has earned her rightful place as a film legend. When Bassett is not enthralling fans with her acting expertise, she captivates her slew of admirers with her selective high taste in fashion. The star actress was in attendance at the just concluded Governors Awards occasion, and she made sure to remind fans that be it style or sensation, she's still got it all!
Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans
Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
Lupita Nyong’o, Born In Mexico, Opens Up About Speaking Spanish In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Mexican-born Lupita Nyong’o talks about speaking Spanish in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
toofab.com
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Sheree Zampino Pay Tribute to Son Trey on His 30th Birthday
"Ya'll done good," Jada wrote to which Sheree commented, "Correction… 'WE' done good! I love you J! ❤️ #BestBonusMomEver." Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Sheree Zampino are celebrating Trey Smith for hitting the milestone age of 30. The co-parenting trio took to Instagram to pay tribute...
'The Equalizer' Star Queen Latifa Reveals If Fans Can Expect A Crossover With Denzel Washington
Queen Latifah, who is starring in The Equalizer television series, teased a future collaboration with iconic actor Denzel Washington, who starred in the original action movie. CBS' high-octane thriller The Equalizer made its long-awaited return to television with its third season in October. Meanwhile, Queen Latifah said she would want...
That Time Regina Hall Nodded At Will Smith’s Oscars Slap While Touching On Jimmy Kimmel As Host
As one of this year’s Oscar hosts (along with Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer), Regina Hall was one of the multiple celebrities to witness Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap in real-time. Hall and her co-hosts kept the night moving while making some commentary throughout the show. Since the incident happened, Hall hasn’t commented on it much until recently when she shared her thoughts. With news of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel returning as master of ceremonies for the 2023 Oscars, the Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. star nodded to the slap while complimenting Kimmel.
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Chill Kid Turned Into!
Before this laid-back chick turned into a singer and a TV personality, she was just getting her feet wet in the music industry with her older brother in Oakland, California before making the big move to Los Angeles to pursue her dreams. This cute kid started out her career as...
Beyonce, Jay-Z & All 3 Kids Take On Disney’s ‘The Proud Family’ For Epic Halloween Costume
Beyonce gathered her very own “Proud Family” for an epic Halloween pic as Disney’s iconic animated family! In a snap posted to Instagram on Thursday, November 3, the “Lemonade” singer, 41, dressed up as Grandma Charlette “Suga Mama” Proud, rocking a pink jacket with a wide white collar and a blue pleated skirt. She perfectly accessorized with a cane, pink pumps, grey curly wig, huge disc earrings, and oversized reading glasses. Her hubby, rapper Jay-Z, 52, perfectly embodied Oscar Proud, sporting suspenders with a white shirt, blue pants, and a huge smile as he looked down at kids Cece Proud and Bebe proud. The little ones rocked a flouncy pink dress and orange t shirt as the small characters — played by twins Rumi and Sir, both 5.
sheenmagazine.com
Armani Caesar Talks ‘The Liz 2’, Kodak Black Feature & More!
Armani Caesar is the first lady of Griselda Records, which means you know she’s coming with nothing short of hard-hitting bars, clever punchlines, and vivid storytelling. And what better cosign than to have some of hip-hop’s most well-respected lyricists backing you?. The Buffalo, New York native has been...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Diana Ross Gives a Master Class in Soul with These Iconic Records
Legendary singer-songwriter Diana Ross rose to fame as the lead singer of the iconic Motown group, the Supremes. The Detroit native later saw astronomical success thanks to several albums across genres, including r&b, soul, pop, and disco. Last year, the industry veteran released her 25th studio album—her first release in 15 years—a dedication project to her fans.
BET
Cori Broadus Is Engaged—See How Snoop Dogg And Shante Broadus Celebrated Their Daughter’s Big Announcement!
Cori Broadus is officially engaged to her longtime boyfriend Wayne Deuce!. The daughter of Snoop Dogg and Shante Monique Broadus shared the exciting engagement news via Instagram on Friday (Nov. 25). Keep scrolling to see the heartwarming moment Wayne asked Cori for her hand in marriage!. “The easiest YES ever,”...
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
Jordin Sparks Marries Red Carpet Glamour With a Casual Style Statement in Merrell Hydro Runners at FN Achievement Awards 2022
Jordin Sparks presented the Brand of the Year award to Merrell at the 36th annual FN Achievement Awards in New York City tonight. As she arrived on the red carpet of the ceremony, the singer delivered classic glamour in an Mnm Couture gown. Sparks wore a black and white floor-length dress featuring a fitted silhouette and an off-the-shoulder neckline. The white ruched neckline cascaded into a train that followed shortly behind the rest of the gown. Sparks opted for minimal jewelry keeping the focus on the elegant gown with a pair of diamond studs. The singer kept her curly dark brown hair...
Men's Health
Jamie Foxx Says Oprah Gave Him an Intervention and Saved His Career
Jamie Foxx has been an entertainment mainstay for decades now, with an Oscar and a Grammy under his belt as well as a bestselling memoir. But in a recent interview with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans, Foxx, 54, revealed that his career very nearly took a different turn, until Oprah Winfrey stepped in to give him some advice.
Black Panther director Ryan Coogler addresses why Daniel Kaluuya isn't in Wakanda Forever
The director has revealed where W'Kabi is during Black Panther 2
Complex
Keke Palmer Agrees to Show Angela Bassett Her Impression as ‘Akeelah and the Bee’ Stars Reunite 16 Years Later
Sixteen years after they played mother and daughter in 2006’s Akeelah and the Bee, Angela Bassett and Keke Palmer reunited in a sit-down interview with Vanity Fair. Bassett, 64, kicked things off by mentioning 29-year-old Keke’s impression of her, which the Nope actress recently updated in a promo for her upcoming Saturday Night Live appearance.
Comments / 0