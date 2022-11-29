Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
More detours at Wichita’s North Junction project
Another weekend detour is planned at Wichita's North Junction pro
kfdi.com
Two seriously injured in crash near Wichita’s museum district
Two people were pinned in vehicles after a crash near Wichita’s museum district Friday morning. The two-vehicle crash was reported at Central and Seneca around 10:20 a.m. One person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and the other had possible serious injuries. Police are investigating the crash.
Car vs. train crash closes 21st Street in north Wichita
A car vs. train crash has closed a major Wichita street.
KHP reports rear-end crash in south Salina Thursday afternoon
SALINE COUNTY —Two vehicles were involved in a rear-end crash just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Salina. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Acura MDX driven by Victor Manuel Devora, 40, of Salina, was westbound on W. Magnolia Road at S. Ninth Street. The SUV rear-ended a westbound...
wichitabyeb.com
West side pizza restaurant appears to have suddenly closed
It looks as though Electric Pizzeria at 240 S. West Street has closed. Their Google business listing has been marked as permanently closed, their website has been wiped clean, Facebook page has been removed and the interior has been reported as being cleaned out. Unless they are planning to relocate,...
KAKE TV
Wichita police: Speeding driver causes head-on crash in Riverside; 2 hurt
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say two drivers were hurt, one of them critically, when a speeding car crashed head-on into another vehicle in the city's Riverside area. The accident happened at around 10:20 a.m. Friday at Seneca and Museum Blvd. The Wichita Fire Department tweeted that one vehicle had overturned and both drivers were pinned in their vehicles.
KWCH.com
Truck ends up in canal after attempt to pass school bus on I-135
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A truck fell into the canal off of southbound I-135 near Pawnee after the driver attempted to pass a school bus. A 25-year-old Wichita man attempted to drive his GMC Sierra around the bus after the bus began to move from the center lane to the left lane. The man drove from the far right lane to the left lane in an attempt to pass the bus, causing the bus to pin the Sierra between the rear of the bus and the barrier wall.
Two men injured in crash near downtown Wichita
Two people were critically injured in a crash west of downtown Wichita Friday morning.
Here are common driving and parking mistakes that could cost you on Wichita roads
Wichita police continue to crack down on bad drivers, issuing thousands of tickets each year for motorists who don’t follow traffic and parking laws. Here are some mistakes that could cost you.
Grass fire under control east of Salina; cause revealed
A grass fire burned 300 acres east of Salina Thursday night.
wichitabyeb.com
Pho Le’s expected to move to northeast Wichita
It appears the Vietnamese restaurant, Pho Le’s Noodles and Sandwiches, will soon be on the move. Multiple sources have told me that Pho Le’s, who is currently located at 6540 E. Central inside Normandie Shopping Center, will soon be making a move to the Comotara Center at 29th and Rock Road.
KAKE TV
South Hutchinson food plant fire prompts evacuations
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - A fire at a Tyson Food's plant in Hutchinson has prompted evacuations. Employees were evacuated to another building on the property. Police say that there are no injuries as of the writing of this story. KAKE News has a crew at the scene. We will update...
Reno County woman hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash
RENO COUNTY—A Haven woman was injured in an accident just before 8 a.m. Wednesday in Reno County along K-96. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Toyota passenger vehicle driven by 48-year-old Wendi D. Kellum of Prairie Home, Missouri, was eastbound on Kansas 96 two miles east of Haven when Kellum failed to yield at K96 and Rayl and struck a 2016 Kia Soul driven by 36-year-old Amber N. Redding of Haven.
KWCH.com
Train, vehicle collide in north Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a train and another vehicle in north Wichita. Traffic will be shut down in both directions on 21st Street between Broadway and Mosley for an undetermined amount of time. Drivers are asked to avoid the area....
Boil water advisory issued for parts of Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for Butler County Rural Water District 6, an area mostly southeast of Augusta. The advisory was issued after a loss of water pressure in the distribution system was reported. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result […]
kfdi.com
Crews battle large grass fire in Marion County
Crews from several fire departments were involved in battling a large grass fire Thursday afternoon in southeastern Marion County. The fire broke out south of Florence, and strong south winds pushed the fire and smoke to the north, creating a hazard for drivers on Highway 50. There was no word of any structures that were threatened or damaged, and no injuries were reported.
KSN.com
Lights on the River
The future is bright on the water of the Arkansas River and definitely will be on Sunday night when Lights on the River takes place put on by the Wichita Boathouse. You can go and take part in all of the fun events they have going on and even have the chance to meet Santa while you are there.
KAKE TV
Wichita police believe body found in Sumner County is connected to homicide investigation
SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating a dead body found in rural Sumner County, which they believe is connected to an ongoing investigation in Wichita. On November 29, officers were contacted by a 69-year-old man who reported 41-year-old Brent Boone, of Wichita, missing under unusual...
kfdi.com
Injury reported in southwest Wichita house fire
One person had minor smoke inhalation after a house fire in southwest Wichita. The fire was reported around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 3700 block of South Hoover Court, which is near Ridge Road and MacArthur. Crews saw flames and heavy smoke coming from the home when they arrived and they had information that someone might be trapped in the home.
WIBW
Wichita man falls out of bed of truck on Kansas City interstate ramp
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man is recovering in the hospital after he fell out of the bed of a truck on an interstate ramp in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:23 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, emergency crews were called to the ramp from eastbound I-70 to southbound I-435 with reports of an injury accident.
Comments / 0