ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kfdi.com

Two seriously injured in crash near Wichita’s museum district

Two people were pinned in vehicles after a crash near Wichita’s museum district Friday morning. The two-vehicle crash was reported at Central and Seneca around 10:20 a.m. One person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and the other had possible serious injuries. Police are investigating the crash.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

West side pizza restaurant appears to have suddenly closed

It looks as though Electric Pizzeria at 240 S. West Street has closed. Their Google business listing has been marked as permanently closed, their website has been wiped clean, Facebook page has been removed and the interior has been reported as being cleaned out. Unless they are planning to relocate,...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita police: Speeding driver causes head-on crash in Riverside; 2 hurt

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say two drivers were hurt, one of them critically, when a speeding car crashed head-on into another vehicle in the city's Riverside area. The accident happened at around 10:20 a.m. Friday at Seneca and Museum Blvd. The Wichita Fire Department tweeted that one vehicle had overturned and both drivers were pinned in their vehicles.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Truck ends up in canal after attempt to pass school bus on I-135

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A truck fell into the canal off of southbound I-135 near Pawnee after the driver attempted to pass a school bus. A 25-year-old Wichita man attempted to drive his GMC Sierra around the bus after the bus began to move from the center lane to the left lane. The man drove from the far right lane to the left lane in an attempt to pass the bus, causing the bus to pin the Sierra between the rear of the bus and the barrier wall.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Pho Le’s expected to move to northeast Wichita

It appears the Vietnamese restaurant, Pho Le’s Noodles and Sandwiches, will soon be on the move. Multiple sources have told me that Pho Le’s, who is currently located at 6540 E. Central inside Normandie Shopping Center, will soon be making a move to the Comotara Center at 29th and Rock Road.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

South Hutchinson food plant fire prompts evacuations

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - A fire at a Tyson Food's plant in Hutchinson has prompted evacuations. Employees were evacuated to another building on the property. Police say that there are no injuries as of the writing of this story. KAKE News has a crew at the scene. We will update...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Reno County woman hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

RENO COUNTY—A Haven woman was injured in an accident just before 8 a.m. Wednesday in Reno County along K-96. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Toyota passenger vehicle driven by 48-year-old Wendi D. Kellum of Prairie Home, Missouri, was eastbound on Kansas 96 two miles east of Haven when Kellum failed to yield at K96 and Rayl and struck a 2016 Kia Soul driven by 36-year-old Amber N. Redding of Haven.
RENO COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Train, vehicle collide in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a train and another vehicle in north Wichita. Traffic will be shut down in both directions on 21st Street between Broadway and Mosley for an undetermined amount of time. Drivers are asked to avoid the area....
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Boil water advisory issued for parts of Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for Butler County Rural Water District 6, an area mostly southeast of Augusta. The advisory was issued after a loss of water pressure in the distribution system was reported. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result […]
kfdi.com

Crews battle large grass fire in Marion County

Crews from several fire departments were involved in battling a large grass fire Thursday afternoon in southeastern Marion County. The fire broke out south of Florence, and strong south winds pushed the fire and smoke to the north, creating a hazard for drivers on Highway 50. There was no word of any structures that were threatened or damaged, and no injuries were reported.
MARION COUNTY, KS
KSN.com

Lights on the River

The future is bright on the water of the Arkansas River and definitely will be on Sunday night when Lights on the River takes place put on by the Wichita Boathouse. You can go and take part in all of the fun events they have going on and even have the chance to meet Santa while you are there.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Injury reported in southwest Wichita house fire

One person had minor smoke inhalation after a house fire in southwest Wichita. The fire was reported around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 3700 block of South Hoover Court, which is near Ridge Road and MacArthur. Crews saw flames and heavy smoke coming from the home when they arrived and they had information that someone might be trapped in the home.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Wichita man falls out of bed of truck on Kansas City interstate ramp

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man is recovering in the hospital after he fell out of the bed of a truck on an interstate ramp in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:23 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, emergency crews were called to the ramp from eastbound I-70 to southbound I-435 with reports of an injury accident.
KANSAS CITY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy