Chesapeake, VA

Virginia Walmart worker who escaped shooting files $50M suit, says she complained of gunman's 'bizarre' behavior

By Minyvonne Burke
NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago
MS202
3d ago

Walmart managers ignoring repeated complaints cost people their lives and now its going to cost them big money.

deb1kryan
3d ago

She was a victim!!! You people are so hateful. Wal-Mart is responsible, the managers should have acted upon the complaints. We have the same thing going at the bank where I work. I even reported my boss said she was going to start bringing her gun to work, they did nothing!!! Companies don’t care about employees, they are easily replaced!! We need to hold their feet to the fire, and make HR do their jobs. The problem is, many companies contract out HR, and those companies only care about closing cases. The contracted HR companies have no power, they can’t force companies to do anything about the people like the shooter in this story!!’

leona previlma
3d ago

She is a victim, she was forced to run for her life in the middle of flying bullets just because she did not die does not make her any less of a victim. she is just a live victim instead of a dead one as far as I am concerned.

NBC News

NBC News

