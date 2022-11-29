Read full article on original website
David Pastrnak’s Agent Reveals Where Bruins Contract Talks Stand
David Pastrnak’s six-year deal will expire after the 2022-23 NHL season. The Boston Bruins hope to re-sign the 26-year-old before that happens, and general manager Don Sweeney revealed on Oct. 27 talks between both sides continue. “The communication has been good, just haven?t found the end point yet,” Sweeney...
Jeremy Swayman ‘Blacked Out’ On Game-Saving Save In Bruins-Lightning
Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves in the Bruins’ 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night, but none more important than the one he made on Corey Perry. With Boston up 2-1 with just under seven minutes to go, it looked like Perry was going to tie it up on a beautiful setup by Brayden Point. But Swayman made a sliding save with his right pad to preserve the Bruins’ lead and help lift them to the eventual win.
Lightning’s Steven Stamkos Joins Patrice Bergeron In Impressive Club
Steven Stamkos has made some personal history as he continues to put together a Hall of Fame résumé. Stamkos recorded his 1,000th career point Thursday night in the Lightning’s 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers and became the eighth active player and first in Tampa Bay history to reach the milestone. The point was an assist that came on Nicholas Paul’s second goal of the game in the second period.
What Bruins, Celtics Doing ‘Very Impressive’ To Jim Montgomery
The Bruins and the Celtics are having a lot of success to start their respective seasons, combining for 37 wins. Playing in Boston in particular has given the TD Garden crowd a lot to cheer for. The Bruins are undefeated at home going into Saturday’s game against the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche, while the Celtics have won 10 straight games in Boston and are a combined 24-1 at TD Garden.
How Penguins Defenseman Kris Letang Is Feeling After Suffering Stroke
The Penguins announced Wednesday Kris Letang would be out indefinitely after suffering a stroke Monday. The 35-year-old suffered a stroke in 2014 and missed over two months. Pittsburgh said the defenseman was not “experiencing any lasting effects” and “will continue to undergo a series of tests over the next week.”
Celtics Unimpressed By Royal Couple Attending Game Vs. Heat
The Boston Celtics took the floor against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night with a few notable figures in attendance, and they didn’t really care. Prince William and Princess Kate, who sat courtside alongside team owner Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca, watched the Celtics defeat the Heat,134-121, at TD Garden. However, they didn’t particularly serve as stunning attention grabbers for several members of the Celtics, who were much more focused on notching their 18th win of the season.
Mitch Haniger To Red Sox? Why Boston’s Rumored Interest Makes Sense
Will the Red Sox make waves this offseason? Boston has financial flexibility and a strong desire to bounce back from a disappointing 2022. As such, we’ll examine whether several notable free agents make sense (or don’t make sense) as the club looks to retool for 2023 and beyond.
Bills Rule Out Two Starters For Thursday Night Patriots Game
The Bills will be down a pair of Pro Bowlers when they visit the New England Patriots on “Thursday Night Football.”. Buffalo on Wednesday ruled out starting left tackle Dion Dawkins (ankle) and outside linebacker Von Miller (knee) for Thursday’s AFC East matchup at Gillette Stadium. Both players...
Electrifying Marcus Jones Turns First Offensive Snap Into Highlight-Reel Score
FOXBORO, Mass. — Is there anything New England Patriots rookie Marcus Jones can’t do?. The versatile defensive back, who started on that side of the ball against the Buffalo Bills on “Thursday Night Football,” later took the field at Gillette Stadium for the Mac Jones-led offense and made a highlight-reel play.
Celtics Wrap: Jayson Tatum’s MVP Candidacy Reaches New High Vs. Heat
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics moved their home-winning streak to 10 games Wednesday night with a win over the Miami Heat, 134-121, at TD Garden. The Celtics improved to 18-4 on the year, while the Heat dropped to 10-12. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Jayson Tatum...
Four Takeaways From Bruins’ 3-1 Win Over Lightning
The Bruins are a wagon this season and continued to prove as much with a 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. Boston now has won 13 straight games on TD Garden ice. Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves between the pipes and saved the game with a...
How Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Addressed Wild Buzzer-Beater Vs. Heat
BOSTON — Jaylen Brown did just about all he could for the Boston Celtics during their 120-116 overtime loss against the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Friday night. But it still wasn’t enough. Brown delivered a season-high 37 points en route to an absolutely dominant double-double showing...
Celtics Wrap: Boston’s Win Streak Ends In Overtime Loss Vs. Heat
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics failed to keep their winning streak going at TD Garden as they fell to the Miami Heat, 120-116, in overtime on Friday night. With the nail-biting loss, the Celtics fell to 18-5 on the season, while the Heat improved to 11-12 on their campaign.
Grant Williams Offers Optimistic View After Celtics Loss Vs. Heat
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics set an impressively high bar to begin their 2022-23 campaign, and were destined to watch their 10-game home winning streak get snapped at some point, right?. Well, it happened. The Celtics fell in a thrilling nail-biter against their Eastern Conference foe Miami Heat, 120-116...
Patriots-Bills Live Stream: Watch Thursday Night Game Online
The Patriots and Bills are set to square off in a pivotal AFC East showdown at Gillette Stadium. New England currently is 6-5 and outside of the AFC playoff picture, while Buffalo is 8-3 and in control of the fifth seed in the conference. It might be a must-win game for the Patriots, who face a daunting five-game schedule to finish the season and need every victory they can get.
Celtics Teammates Believe Jayson Tatum Is Worthy Of MVP Hype
Over the course of five seasons, Boston Celtics fans enjoyed watching their young star blossom into one of the league’s best players. In year six, there’s no question Jayson Tatum has elevated his game to an MVP level. Boston’s superstar has led the charge on an 18-4 start...
Patriots-Bills Betting Preview: Trends, Props, Pick For Week 13
The margin for error is even smaller for the Patriots as they get set for a massive Thursday night showdown against the Bills. New England’s playoff hopes are still very much alive, but after a Thanksgiving night loss in Minnesota, the 6-5, last-place Pats need to get going. Having to do so against an 8-3 Buffalo team that leads the NFL in point differential, won’t be easy.
Joe Mazzulla Has Clear Opinion On Celtics’ Dominant Offensive Stretch
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics have scored 120-plus points in five straight games. A dominant offensive run that has been highlighted by historic numbers. Over the course of their five-game winning streak, Boston has combined to outscore its opponents by an average of 17.6 points per game. The Celtics’ offensive rating over that stretch averages out to 1.332, which is solid considering the NBA average this season is 1.122 and the NBA record stretched across an entire season is 1.183, according to Celtics radio voice Sean Grande. In other words, this is about as good a stretch of offensive basketball you are likely to see.
Joe Mazzulla Explains Derrick White’s Starting Role With Celtics
BOSTON — Since Derrick White kicked off year two with the Boston Celtics, the veteran guard has seen a noticeable increase in responsibility as opposed to his initial role with the team last season. Through 22 games played, White has started in 17. While White joined the Celtics for...
Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Dispiriting Loss To Bills
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots on Thursday night once again proved they aren’t in the same class as the Buffalo Bills, suffering an anemic 24-10 loss home loss to their AFC East rival. New England’s offense bottomed out on a night that saw cornerback Marcus Jones lead the...
