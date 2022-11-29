BOSTON — The Boston Celtics have scored 120-plus points in five straight games. A dominant offensive run that has been highlighted by historic numbers. Over the course of their five-game winning streak, Boston has combined to outscore its opponents by an average of 17.6 points per game. The Celtics’ offensive rating over that stretch averages out to 1.332, which is solid considering the NBA average this season is 1.122 and the NBA record stretched across an entire season is 1.183, according to Celtics radio voice Sean Grande. In other words, this is about as good a stretch of offensive basketball you are likely to see.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO