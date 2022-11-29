Kevin Durant and Charles Barkley have bickered with each other for the past year or so, and it’s been entertaining to see two Hall of Fame talents take one shot after another at each other’s legacies. Earlier this year, Barkley ripped apart Durant, saying that he took the easy way to a championship when he signed with the Golden State Warriors in 2016. Chuck called KD a “bus rider“, saying that he wasn’t the Warriors’ best player during their runs to the championship despite winning Finals MVP honors twice.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO