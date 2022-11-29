Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineBEIC NewsGaithersburg, MD
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Related
Jayson Tatum just broke a three-point record not even Stephen Curry reached
After another win Wednesday night for the red-hot Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum made NBA history. During Boston’s 134-121 win over the Miami Heat, Tatum put up a whopping 49 points and became the youngest player in league history to make 900 3-pointers. The 24-year-old surpassed his friend and fellow...
Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s brutally honest reaction on Steph Curry’s game-ending travel call
Tuesday night’s game between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks felt like an actual playoff game. Luka Doncic’s 40-point triple-double powered his team to a win, but the Dubs had a good chance of stealing that W away. Unfortunately, the shot was overturned after referees called a travel on Steph Curry’s final shot.
1 Bucks player who must be traded soon
The Milwaukee Bucks are still riding high on the NBA Championship they won in 2021. Anyone could argue that they could have won back-to-back if Khris Middleton did not sustain a knee injury that sidelined him for the rest of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Even without Middleton for the first quarter of this 2022-23 campaign, Milwaukee remains to be the second-best team in the association behind the Boston Celtics. But perhaps a trade around the edges could help the Bucks out.
Warriors forward Draymond Green gets real on current relationship with Jordan Poole after offseason drama
The Golden State Warriors, despite coming off a championship in June, faced immense offseason drama that threatened to fracture the team beyond repair. Long-time starting power forward Draymond Green threw a punch towards teammate Jordan Poole, facing a team punishment in the process. These are the sorts of moments that could prove to be a contending team’s undoing, but it seems as if Green and Poole now at least have a solid working relationship.
RUMOR: The 2 players Lakers are now more willing to trade instead of Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook has been on a roll of late. He served as a spark for the Los Angeles Lakers yet again on Monday and the former league MVP proved to be a bright spot for his team amid their devastating last-second loss to the Indiana Pacers. This has been the...
Ja Morant ejected from Grizzles playoff rematch vs. Timberwolves
The Memphis Grizzlies were squaring off with a new rival, the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. This was their second meeting this season, with the Grizzlies getting the best of it earlier this season, 114-103. Late in the fourth quarter, with Minnesota looking to put the game away, Dillon Brooks took a hard foul on […] The post Ja Morant ejected from Grizzles playoff rematch vs. Timberwolves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pelicans HC Willie Green makes Zion Williamson proclamation that’s sure to terrify the rest of the NBA
There were few prospects as hyped up as Zion Williamson was when he entered the league in 2019. Possessing an unreal blend of athleticism, size, strength, and deft scoring touch, Williamson was touted as a franchise-altering talent. However, the first three seasons of Williamson’s career haven’t been the smoothest. He missed a ton of time due to a plethora of injury problems, and he even missed the entirety of last season.
‘Athletic for no reason’: Sixers’ Joel Embiid drops truth bomb on Grizzlies’ Ja Morant
The Philadelphia 76ers and Memphis Grizzlies will duke it out on Friday night. Sixers center Joel Embiid and Grizzlies point gaurd Ja Morant may not spend much matching up one-on-one but all eyes will be on the two All-Stars. After a blowout loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night,...
Anthony Davis’ monster game vs. Bucks puts him alongside Shaquille O’Neal
Anthony Davis has been having a resurgent season after being hampered by injuries the last couple of years and after his latest performance in a road win over the Milwaukee Bucks, he further etched his name in Los Angeles Lakers lore. Davis finished with a statline of 44 points, ten rebounds and three blocked shots. Since 1990, only Davis and Shaquille O’Neal have had multiple games with at least 40 points, ten rebounds and three blocks as per the Twitter page StatMuse.
Lakers icon Magic Johnson lauds ‘unbelievable’ LeBron James after massive win over Giannis, Bucks
LeBron James showed out for the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night as they took down Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in what turned out to be an action-packed thriller. The Bucks did all they could to defend their home turf against LeBron and Co., but in the end, it was the Lakers who […] The post Lakers icon Magic Johnson lauds ‘unbelievable’ LeBron James after massive win over Giannis, Bucks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star Anthony Davis joins elite Michael Jordan shortlist after monster 44-point night
Anthony Davis just made history on Friday night after a mind-blowing performance in the Los Angeles Lakers’ massive 133-129 victory over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. AD was so good in this one that he has the pundits saying his name alongside none other than the GOAT himself, Michael Jordan.
LeBron James, Russell Westbrook put up eye-popping stat line in Lakers’ win over Bucks
The Los Angeles Lakers put forward their best performance of the season on Friday night as they beat Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on the road, 133-129. While Anthony Davis erupted for a team-high 44 points in the win, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook were dishing out assists left and right. In fact, both players had 11 dimes apiece and didn’t turn the ball over once. Talk about efficient.
Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard, Paul George nearing return
PLAYA VISTA — The Los Angeles Clippers have been holding down the fort with some key players sidelined, and it would appear that they’re close to a return. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George fully participated in Clippers practice on Friday afternoon with their status for Saturday’s game against the Sacramento Kings to be determined.
Lakers guard Austin Reaves gets all the love from LeBron James, Russell Westbrook after monster game
The Los Angeles Lakers struggled throughout the entirety of the 2021-22 season, ending up with 33 wins to round out a disappointing campaign. The addition of Russell Westbrook alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis didn’t end up being as seamless a fit as they would have liked. However, one bright spot for the team amid […] The post Lakers guard Austin Reaves gets all the love from LeBron James, Russell Westbrook after monster game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets star Kevin Durant calls out ‘clown’ Charles Barkley after branding him ‘insecure’
Kevin Durant and Charles Barkley have bickered with each other for the past year or so, and it’s been entertaining to see two Hall of Fame talents take one shot after another at each other’s legacies. Earlier this year, Barkley ripped apart Durant, saying that he took the easy way to a championship when he signed with the Golden State Warriors in 2016. Chuck called KD a “bus rider“, saying that he wasn’t the Warriors’ best player during their runs to the championship despite winning Finals MVP honors twice.
Celtics guards Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart sound off on OT loss to Heat
The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics remain each other’s nemesis as the two were locked in yet another tight contest on Friday night. Despite Jaylen Brown’s best efforts, the Heat still came out on top in overtime, 120-116. The Heat almost won in regulation after Jimmy Butler, fresh off a return from injury, sank a […] The post Celtics guards Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart sound off on OT loss to Heat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 key reactions to Sixers road loss to Ja Morant, Grizzlies
The Philadelphia 76ers continued their road trip against the Memphis Grizzlies. In De’Anthony Melton’s return to his former home, the Sixers let a close game get away from them and couldn’t make up for the deficit in time, losing 117-109. Joel Embiid recorded 35 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and Tobias Harris tallied 21 points and 11 rebounds. For Memphis, Ja Morant led the way with 28 points and eight rebounds, Jaren Jackson Jr. posted 22 points, nine rebounds and four blocks and Dillon Brooks added 17 points and four assists.
Aaron Rodgers’ epic message to Anthony Davis after watching Lakers star crush Bucks courtside
Prior to facing the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis met with Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, who told him to score 30 points in the game. Being a huge Packers fan himself, AD did more than just that against Giannis Antetokounmpo and co.
Heat star Jimmy Butler in line for return vs. Celtics after 7-game absence
After missing seven games due to knee soreness, Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is in line to make his long-awaited return on Friday for a big matchup with the high-flying Boston Celtics, as reported by Tim Bontemps. “Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler will “warm up with the intention to play.” “In Miami Heat lingo, that […] The post Heat star Jimmy Butler in line for return vs. Celtics after 7-game absence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Westbrook enters Magic Johnson territory after win vs. Bucks
Russell Westbrook’s first season with the Los Angeles Lakers didn’t go so smoothly, but the nine-time All-Star is having a much more productive season this year as he makes the transition to coming off the bench. On Friday, the Lakers pulled off a huge road win over the Milwaukee Bucks and Westbrook’s 11 assists put him alongside Laker legend Magic Johnson for most games of at least ten assists off the bench in team history as per the Twitter page StatMuse.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
209K+
Followers
123K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0