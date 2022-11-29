Read full article on original website
How to Edit a Landscape Photo in Lightroom
While Photoshop remains the place where the most complex and intricate edits are done, Lightroom has become far more capable in recent iterations, and you can now finish many photos without ever leaving the program. This excellent video tutorial features an experienced landscape photographer sharing how to edit photos from start to finish in Lightroom.
How Big Is the Problem With Noise in Digital Photos Really?
I keep on seeing the advertisements about software for reducing noise in digital photos. It gives the idea noise is always a huge problem that needs to be addressed. This is advertising, of course. Or is it indeed an issue that we have to solve with specialized software?. This is...
Fstoppers Photographer of the Month (November 2022): Karthik Subramaniam
The Fstoppers community is brimming with creative vision and talent. Every day, we comb through your work, looking for images to feature as the Photo of the Day or simply to admire your creativity and technical prowess. In 2022, we're featuring a new photographer every month, whose portfolio represents both stellar photographic achievement and a high level of involvement within the Fstoppers community.
This Camera Lets You Take Double the Number of Pictures
The beauty of digital photography is that once you have paid for the camera and storage, you can take as many images as you want at essentially no additional cost. Of course, on the other hand, when it comes to film photography, every press of the shutter incurs an additional cost. So, a film camera that promises to double the number of images you can take with every roll sounds quite intriguing. This neat video will show you one such camera.
The Best Digital Photo Frame for 2022
The way people display their memories in the form of photos evolved, and digital photo frames are one of its evolution. These handy frames have various advantages in decorating your home with happy pictures of your family as compared with traditional ones. They could be the way to display the format of photos most people are comfortable with in this era of technology, which is digital photos!
Pantone Just Announced Its 'Unconventional' Color of the Year for 2023
Today is the day we learn which color will take the crown as the color of the year for 2023. Are you ready to start seeing the unconventional new shade everywhere?. All eyes are on Pantone, the worldwide standard for color communication, as they announce their hotly anticipated color of the year for 2023. Last year's shade was PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri and chosen in part to reflect the optimism in the air post-pandemic. For 2023, however, PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta is the color chosen and is described as an unconventional shade for an unconventional time. Viva Magenta is claimed to be able to communicate power and demonstrate strength.
Fujifilm X-H2 vs Canon EOS R5: Which Is Best for Portrait Photographers?
When Fujifilm announced the new X-H2, I was immediately interested to test it out against my current camera, the Canon R5. Featuring a 40-megapixel sensor, much improved autofocus, and other advancements, on paper, it hits all the marks for my type of work. To be clear, I have found very...
How to Improve Image Quality and Restore Old Photos With PicsArt's AI Enhance Tool
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. PicsArt is an image and video editing app that also boasts a social aspect; your edited works can be posted to the app or straight to social media. Having collaborated with major celebrities like BlackPink and Lizzo, it's no wonder that PicsArt has had more than 1 billion downloads across the globe, and its AI Enhance feature might indicate why.
A Creator’s Secret Tool to Success: LinkedIn Newsletters
As creators determine the best methods for sharing their unique expertise and knowledge, newsletters have grown exponentially as a favorite tool. We’re seeing this firsthand at LinkedIn: With more than 150 million newsletter subscriptions on-platform — a 4x increase year-over-year. And the popularity of newsletters makes sense. In a time when one-off posts may get lost in the social media cycle, newsletters provide a long-form, regular format for sharing insights that members can follow and easily refer back to time and time again. It is the perfect knowledge-sharing and community-building tool that builds trust with your audience. Whether you’ve recently launched...
How to render in your favorite video editing software
Renders are so useful when working on a video editing project, especially if you’re having to deal with limited resources (low RAM, underpowered CPU, that sort of thing), or are applying complex effects or transitions to your clips. Usually, modern video editing software (and even free video editing software)...
How to Get Clean Photos When Shooting at High ISOs
Depending on what you shoot, you might have to take photos at high ISO levels. While modern cameras have made remarkable advancements in their ability to handle high ISOs, you will still have to deal with noise. This helpful video tutorial will show you how to work to reduce that noise and to get clean images.
Is the a7R V the Ultimate Camera for YouTube Photographers?
The last few years have been packed with some incredible cameras and the list keeps getting longer. Sony's newest body has seen rave reviews as both a stills camera and a video-centric body. So, is this camera the best choice for photographers creating YouTube content?. Sidney Diongzon poses the question...
A Journey to the Perfect Camera System
This one will be a subjective post, but I will not make it a praise piece for my camera brand of choice. Instead, I'm talking about the pain points that led me to a particular brand over any other. The camera system I use is not perfect for everyone. But...
Pinhole DSLR's
Does anyone have experience making a pinhole lens for a DSLR?. I have watched a few videos and the concept seems straightforward. But that's where it ends. I don't have a spare camera cap or a laser to make a pin point hole, but I do have cardstock, a straight pin and tape.
Loyal Sony Shooter Gets His Hands on a Canon EOS R5 and Loves It!
If you're a steadfast Sony loyalist, you might want to look away now, because a dedicated Sony shooter just got his hands on the Canon EOS R5 and a bunch of Canon lenses and absolutely loved the ecosystem. Take a look to find out why. In today's world of competing...
Android is introducing an accessible reading mode and digital car key sharing
Android has announced a batch of new features for mobile and smartwatch devices, introducing new accessibility tools and quality-of-life updates for digital car keys, Google TV, and watchOS. One of the major announcements is the introduction of a reading mode for Android — a new feature that creates a more accessible screen reading experience without being tied to specific apps.
The Loupedeck Live S is an Easy and Affordable Streaming Controller
Loupedeck has announced the availability of the Live S Streaming Controller, a new console designed to make it easy and affordable to control livestreams. The Live S, which the company says has all the power of the Loupdeck software in a compact package with an affordable entry-level price, was successfully initial crowdfunded and has gone into production. The $179 touchscreen console is available to order via traditional methods starting today.
TTArtisan releases new 11mm f/2.8 full-frame 180° fisheye lens for Nikon F and Canon EF mounts
TTArtisan has announced a new 11mm f/2.8 Fisheye lens for full-frame Nikon F mount and Canon EF mount DSLRs. Yeah, I know, a DSLR lens in 2022! What are they thinking? Well, it looks like might be bringing out some dedicated mirrorless versions, too, although so far, it only appears to be Nikon F and Canon EF mount ones that are available – although they can be easily adapted!
We Review the Laowa Argus 25mm f/0.95 CF APO Lens for Fuji X Mount
Laowa now has a total of six lenses with an aperture of f/0.95, so how useful is it to have this aperture, and what are the results? As a landscape photographer mainly, this maximum aperture is something I had never really considered, although I do understand the usefulness of such an aperture for different types of photography, especially in low light and video. So, how does the lens perform throughout the apertures, and does it have the ability to provide results that are in line with or better than similar lenses in this price range? I tested it to find out.
A Review of the Highly Useful Canon RF 24mm f/1.8 Macro IS STM Lens
24mm lenses with wide maximum apertures are prized by many creatives for their versatility, as they are at home in a wide range of genres and applications. The Canon RF 24mm f/1.8 Macro IS STM builds on that flexibility by adding macro capabilities and image stabilization to the equation, making it quite the intriguing lens for a lot of users. This great video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
