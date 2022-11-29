Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Two men arrested after Vermilion Parish armed robbery
Two men were arrested following an armed robbery in rural Vermilion Parish on Sunday. The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office said the victim was held at gunpoint and forced to load items, including a rifle, onto a trailer, which the suspect fled with. The victim was not harmed during the robbery, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
Lake Charles American Press
12/2: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Kaamil Saloah Alston, 34, 703 14th St. — domestic abuse battery, child endangerment. Travis Wayne Sellars, 44, 1333 Caldwell Drive, Sulphur — illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000. Bond: $5,500. Larry Dean Wilmore,...
UPDATE: Two women fatally shot in car in Opelousas have been identified
Opelousas Police are investigating the death of two women in the 1200 block of Ina Clara Dr.
kjas.com
She continues to elude and escape from DeRidder Police
Police in DeRidder, Louisiana are frustrated with a female who has continually managed to elude them and escape capture despite numerous foot pursuits in recent days. Police say it began on Tuesday, November 29th when she was being transferred from one vehicle to another and was to be transported to another facility.
UPDATE: Police identify two women killed in Opelousas drive-by
Opelousas Police are asking for tips from the public for a drive-by shooting that happened Thursday at 10:27 p.m. at the corner of Ina Clare Drive and Bernice Street.
Lake Charles American Press
Lake Charles Police wrap up Oct. 7 fatal shooting investigation
Lake Charles Police detectives have concluded their investigation into the deaths of three Lake Charles residents at a home in the 1800 block of 7th St. on Thursday, Oct. 13 and determined the subject responsible for the slayings of Sandra and Lee Ardoin was their son, 31-year-old Christopher L. Ardoin.
Two arrested, one still sought in September shooting
The Rayne Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at a business on Crandall Avenue in Crowley. They say it's linked to January 2022 shooting.
Lake Charles American Press
Conviction upheld for Kinder man convicted of selling multiple narcotics
The conviction and sentence of a Eunice man accused of selling drugs and prescription medications to residents of a Kinder trailer park were upheld recently by the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal. A three-judge panel affirmed the conviction and sentence imposed on John Paul Simien in the 33rd Judicial District...
Lafayette Police Arrest One of Alleged Masked Men in Home Invasion
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Imagine you are in your home late one night and two masked men wearing all black break into your home. Then, you and your friends/family are held at gunpoint. That's what happened one Monday night in November (11/7) when Lafayette Police were called to a shooting in progress in the 1000 block of North Pierce Street...
KPLC TV
Allen Parish Crime Stoppers search for hit-and-run suspect
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - Oakdale Police responded to a pedestrian being struck and injured by a vehicle traveling on LA-10 on Thursday, Nov. 10. Carl Buxton, 46, from Oakdale, was injured in the hit-and-run incident. Officers continue to search for the driver who fled the scene. Authorities ask anyone with...
Motorcyclist killed in Lafayette crash identified
Lafayette Police Traffic Investigators are working the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with November 30 Shooting at Lounge in Lake Charles
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with November 30 Shooting at Lounge in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Lake Charles Police Department (LCPD) confirmed on November 30, 2022, that police were summoned to a lounge in the 500 block of Broad Street in regard to a shooting at around 1:35 a.m. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.
Man shot in leg on Sunny Street in Lafayette
Man shot in leg on Sunny Street in Lafayette
Opelousas woman charged with three counts of bribery of votes
Deborah Batiste was arrested Wednesday night on three counts of bribery of votes by the Opelousas police department.
3 Adults, 1 Juvenile Indicted in Drive-by Shooting of Teenager in Opelousas
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - The four people charged in the killing of a 15-year-old boy have been indicted on Second Degree Murder charges for the November 2nd shooting. The incident happened on North Main Street in Opelousas, according to the St. Landry Parish District Attorney's press release. 22-year-old Desment Green, 21-year-olds Christopher Coleman and Daylan Wheeler, and 16-year-old Daqualon Robinson are alleged to have been in a vehicle that fired several shots with one of them striking the teenage victim in the head. With Wheeler as the driver, the four suspects are accused of fleeing the scene.
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Shooter identified in Hookah Lounge shooting
Lake Charles Police have arrested a 20-year-old Welsh man in an early Wednesday morning shooting at the VVS1 Hookah Lounge that left eight people injured. Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said Damien Deshone Guidry Jr. has been booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on seven counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of inciting to riot (serious bodily injury).
cenlanow.com
Avoyelles home invasion suspect taken into custody
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On November 29, 2022, at approximately 5:11 am, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) received a report of an unknown adult male subject found in the bed with their seven-year-old juvenile daughter at 3757 Highway 29 South, Bunkie, LA. APSO Patrol Deputies responded immediately.
8 people wounded in Wednesday morning shooting at Lake Charles bar
Eight people were wounded in a shooting at a Lake Charles bar early Wednesday morning, police said.
Opelousas Police respond to the scene of late night shooting; multiple victims
Opelousas Police are currently working the scene of a shooting that took place at approximately 10:27 p.m. at the corner of Ina Clare Drive and Bernice Street.
theadvocate.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash on NW Evangeline Thruway frontage road
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on the Northwest Evangeline Thruway frontage road Thursday morning. The crash happened around 7:02 a.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of the NW Evangeline Thruway frontage road. Identification of the motorcyclist killed is pending. Drivers are asked to avoid the area while officers work the scene and clear the roadway, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
