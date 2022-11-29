OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - The four people charged in the killing of a 15-year-old boy have been indicted on Second Degree Murder charges for the November 2nd shooting. The incident happened on North Main Street in Opelousas, according to the St. Landry Parish District Attorney's press release. 22-year-old Desment Green, 21-year-olds Christopher Coleman and Daylan Wheeler, and 16-year-old Daqualon Robinson are alleged to have been in a vehicle that fired several shots with one of them striking the teenage victim in the head. With Wheeler as the driver, the four suspects are accused of fleeing the scene.

