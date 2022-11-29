McConnell is a quintessential swap creature, however, I agree with him on this one. Trump just announced he is running in 2024 and already is knee deep in controversy of his own doing. How does dining with a mentally-declining Kanye West and Nick Fuentes broaden his appeal to moderates and women, especially in the swing states? The voter math will not be there and if the GOP nominates him, he will lose!!!
Grow a pair Mitch, come out and bash this bigot once and for all! Is wining that important? Or are you willing to win no matter what the cost.
But if Trump should be the candidate for the GOP in 2024, McConnell will absolutely endorse him and vote for him !! He is a Snake with No Back bone !!! And always has been !
