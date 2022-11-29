Read full article on original website
School boards maintain power to require masks, after Commonwealth Court dismisses parents’ lawsuit
The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court has dismissed a lawsuit that argued local school boards do not have the power to implement mask requirements. Commonwealth Court Judge Christine Fizzano Cannon said on Thursday that the lawsuit, filed by nine parents against five school districts across the state in February 2022, was moot because the districts no longer require masks.
This Bucks County School District Just Entered an Agreement with a Major University
The recent agreement will be of benefit to graduating students of the school district. A Bucks County school district has recently entered a major deal with one of the most well-respected colleges in the area. Centennial School District has entered a partnership agreement with the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania (Commonwealth...
eastside-online.org
A new dress and grooming policy for Cherry Hill public schools is proposed
A new dress and grooming policy for Cherry Hill public schools has been proposed by the Board of Education in response to student voice. In creating the proposal, the board aimed to remove any gender-targeted language found in the old policy, giving students more freedom to dress and express themselves as they like.
Despite Previous Rejections, Bucks County-Based Healthcare Firm Tries to Buy Local Hospitals
A Bucks County hospital turnaround firm is working to secure several healthcare locations in the area, even after previous attempts failed. John George wrote about the business plans in the Philadelphia Business Journal. Stonebridge Healthcare, a Bucks County-based firm, has reached out to representatives of Tower Health in an attempt...
Bucks County displays Project Blue Light wreath
The Bucks County Commissioners recently joined with local law enforcement to officially light the Project Blue Light wreath for the 2022 holiday season. Displayed from the third floor rotunda in the Doylestown-based Administration Building, the wreath will remain lit throughout the holiday season in honor of law enforcement officers from Bucks County who died in the line of duty. The wreath is adorned with blue lights and white ornaments.
Bucks County Solicitor is Lawyer of the Year
The Pennsylvania Bar Association recently presented Bucks County Solicitor Joe Khan with its 2022 Government Lawyer of the Year Award. He received the award during an event in Harrisburg in recognition of his work advocating on behalf of the county and its residents as head of the Bucks County Law Department. In the past year, Khan and his team have scored critical wins in lawsuits brought against the county, as well as taken aim at those who have done harm to the county or its residents.
Meridian Bank House of the Week: Beautifully Converted Barn in Yardley
The home is a perfect spot for those looking for a unique estate in Bucks County. One of Bucks County’s most beautiful and historic homes has recently gone up for sale, with many custom features attracting potential buyers. . . This restored farmhouse and stone bank barn along with...
glensidelocal.com
MontCo recruiting 9-1-1 Telecommunicators, paid training available
The Montgomery County Department of Public Safety is recruiting its next class of 9-1-1 Telecommunicator trainees. 9-1-1 Telecommunicators receive calls for assistance from the public and dispatch police, fire, emergency medical units, and other public safety resources. The position’s salary is $38,610 – $44,401, with a paid training that will...
NBC Philadelphia
Community Mourns Beloved Chester County Teacher After Sudden Death
A Chester County community is mourning after the sudden death of a beloved elementary school teacher and young mother. Jennifer Krasna died Monday just days after giving birth to her second child, according to a GoFundMe page started in her honor. She was 30 years old. Krasna was first grade...
National Smoothie Chain to Open Their Next Location in a Busy Part of Quakertown
The new smoothie spot will give Bucks County residents a great option for healthy food. A popular smoothie chain will be opening there latest location in Bucks County, in the midst of one town’s busiest area. Ryan Kneller wrote about the new shop for WFMZ 69 News. Tropical Smoothie...
Chesco Construction Worker Crushed By 4,000-Pound Excavator: Dispatch
A worker in Chester County was hospitalized after his leg was pinned under a 4,000-pound construction vehicle, authorities say. Emergency dispatchers confirmed to Daily Voice that first responders were called to a home on Concord Avenue in Exton on the morning of Friday, Dec. 2. The man was found in the front yard partially trapped beneath an excavator, they said.
Jean-Marc Dubus exhibit is Dec. 8
Jean-Marc Dubus, known for his larger-than-life murals throughout the region (like the Bristol Borough-inspired piece on the wall of Penn Community Bank) will have his other work — including portraits, still lifes and landscapes — on display on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Opus Elite Office, 16 S. State Street in Newtown.
Expansive and Expensive: Montco Realtor Lists Home Large Enough for an Olympic-Sized Indoor Pool
The home with this indoor Olympic-sized pool is being represented by a Blue Bell real estate agency. A tally of some of the top-drawer amenities inside Pa. estates includes things like wine cellars, saunas, elevators, and indoor pools. But according to Lia Picard of The Wall Street Journal, a Montgomery County realtor has a listing that includes an Olympic-sized swimming pool under its roof.
Bucks County-Based Donut Chain to Reopen in Philadelphia, With Plenty of New Items on the Menu
The Bucks County franchise has reemerged in the city, with plenty of new options for hungry customers. After a devastating few years due to the pandemic, a Bucks County donut chain is coming back in Philadelphia with more options than ever. Emma Dooling wrote about the comeback in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
glensidelocal.com
El Limon, Wawa Glenside announce grand opening dates
The forthcoming El Limon restaurant on Wesley Avenue and the Wawa convenience store on S. Easton Road have announced their grand opening dates, both of which will take place this month. El Limon. El Limon, one of the region’s most popular Mexican restaurants, is scheduled to open its 11 Wesley...
Second Phase of Willow Grove Shopping Center Redo Breaks Ground
Willow Grove Shopping Center, whose renovation is now kicking into Phase II.Photo byFederal Realty Investment Trust. Federal Realty Investment Trust celebrated the Dec. 1 groundbreaking for the second phase of construction at the Willow Grove Shopping Center.
This Newtown Dentist is Working to Help Patients With More Than Just Their Dental Health
The Bucks County dentist uses his knowledge of dental health to improve overall health. A Bucks County dentist is working hard to help his patients get help for more health issues beyond their annual dental checkup. Bill Donahue wrote about the local dentist for Suburban Life Magazine. Robert A. Lantzy,...
Old water-infrastructure danger in NJ: What you should be doing daily
Is the water coming out of the taps in your home safe to drink?. Top environmental leaders and water experts are attending a special water infrastructure conference in Trenton on Friday, Dec. 2 with the goal of promoting resilient and healthy water strategies in New Jersey. Jersey Water Works Co-Chairman...
Former Malvern Chick-Fil-A Employee is First Black Woman to Open Own Franchise Location in PA
Sereena Quick, a former federal probation officer and employee at Malvern Chick-Fil-A, has opened her own franchise location in North Philadelphia, writes Brian A. Saunders for Philly Voice.
Chesco restaurant owner ordered to pay about $140,000 to employees they failed to fully compensate
According to the judgment siding with the U.S. Department of Labor, the owner of Taqueria Moroleon in Avondale failed to pay some tipped workers a cash wage and didn’t pay for training time, meeting time and overtime.
