Bristol, PA

WHYY

School boards maintain power to require masks, after Commonwealth Court dismisses parents’ lawsuit

The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court has dismissed a lawsuit that argued local school boards do not have the power to implement mask requirements. Commonwealth Court Judge Christine Fizzano Cannon said on Thursday that the lawsuit, filed by nine parents against five school districts across the state in February 2022, was moot because the districts no longer require masks.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
eastside-online.org

A new dress and grooming policy for Cherry Hill public schools is proposed

A new dress and grooming policy for Cherry Hill public schools has been proposed by the Board of Education in response to student voice. In creating the proposal, the board aimed to remove any gender-targeted language found in the old policy, giving students more freedom to dress and express themselves as they like.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Bensalem Times

Bucks County displays Project Blue Light wreath

The Bucks County Commissioners recently joined with local law enforcement to officially light the Project Blue Light wreath for the 2022 holiday season. Displayed from the third floor rotunda in the Doylestown-based Administration Building, the wreath will remain lit throughout the holiday season in honor of law enforcement officers from Bucks County who died in the line of duty. The wreath is adorned with blue lights and white ornaments.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Bristol Times

Bucks County Solicitor is Lawyer of the Year

The Pennsylvania Bar Association recently presented Bucks County Solicitor Joe Khan with its 2022 Government Lawyer of the Year Award. He received the award during an event in Harrisburg in recognition of his work advocating on behalf of the county and its residents as head of the Bucks County Law Department. In the past year, Khan and his team have scored critical wins in lawsuits brought against the county, as well as taken aim at those who have done harm to the county or its residents.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
glensidelocal.com

MontCo recruiting 9-1-1 Telecommunicators, paid training available

The Montgomery County Department of Public Safety is recruiting its next class of 9-1-1 Telecommunicator trainees. 9-1-1 Telecommunicators receive calls for assistance from the public and dispatch police, fire, emergency medical units, and other public safety resources. The position’s salary is $38,610 – $44,401, with a paid training that will...
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Jean-Marc Dubus exhibit is Dec. 8

Jean-Marc Dubus, known for his larger-than-life murals throughout the region (like the Bristol Borough-inspired piece on the wall of Penn Community Bank) will have his other work — including portraits, still lifes and landscapes — on display on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Opus Elite Office, 16 S. State Street in Newtown.
NEWTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Expansive and Expensive: Montco Realtor Lists Home Large Enough for an Olympic-Sized Indoor Pool

The home with this indoor Olympic-sized pool is being represented by a Blue Bell real estate agency. A tally of some of the top-drawer amenities inside Pa. estates includes things like wine cellars, saunas, elevators, and indoor pools. But according to Lia Picard of The Wall Street Journal, a Montgomery County realtor has a listing that includes an Olympic-sized swimming pool under its roof.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
glensidelocal.com

El Limon, Wawa Glenside announce grand opening dates

The forthcoming El Limon restaurant on Wesley Avenue and the Wawa convenience store on S. Easton Road have announced their grand opening dates, both of which will take place this month. El Limon. El Limon, one of the region’s most popular Mexican restaurants, is scheduled to open its 11 Wesley...
GLENSIDE, PA
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Langhorne - Levittown Times

Langhorne, PA
Local news for Langhorne - Levittown, PA.

 https://lowerbuckstimes.com/c/langhorne-news/

