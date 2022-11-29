Read full article on original website
5 challenges for Nebraska hikers including Dawes, Sheridan Co. trails
Hikers seeking a challenge will find what they’re looking for on these five Nebraska trails. Along several, hundreds of feet of elevation changes will test your hiking stamina, but scenic views make it worth the climb to the top. Other trails take time to complete or offer minimal protection from the elements.
Neb. doctor's license stripped after drug allegations
The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to practice medicine in Nebraska while his license there...
November firearm deer harvest lower than last year
Preliminary Nebraska deer check-in numbers indicate 2022 statewide harvest is down 9% compared to 2021 for the November firearm season. During the nine-day season, which was Nov. 12-20, 33,866 deer were harvested, compared to 37,053 in 2021. While the overall statewide trend was down compared to previous years, regions of...
Nebraska Lottery to add Powerball Double Play feature in February
Starting Feb. 5, 2023, Nebraska Lottery players will be able to purchase Double Play®, an add-on feature that gives players another chance to match their Powerball® numbers for cash prizes up to $10 million. Double Play is an optional feature that players can select to add to their...
Nebraska study hopes to explain wild turkey population decline
OMAHA — Hunters and conservationists hope a new study of Nebraska’s declining number of wild turkeys will help determine how to help the roaming gobblers rebound. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is funding the study with $1.8 million in fees from gun, ammo and hunting permit sales, said Luke Meduna, who heads the agency’s big game program.
Scholarships available to help ease Neb. nursing shortage
LINCOLN — In an effort to address a COVID-19-induced shortage of nurses in Nebraska, the state is now seeking applicants for $2,500-per-semester scholarships for nursing students. A total of $5 million in scholarships is being offered, with recipients being required to practice nursing in Nebraska for a minimum of...
POST PODCAST: United Way of Western Nebraska
Karen Benzel discusses Giving Tuesday, and the upcoming deadline for application to receive Christmas food baskets.
Troopers arrest 26 impaired drivers over Thanksgiving weekend
LINCOLN, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol removed from the road 26 impaired drivers during Thanksgiving weekend. This weekend marked one of the busiest travel times of the year and coincided with the national Click it or Ticket campaign. Troopers across Nebraska joined law enforcement officers across the country in the annual Thanksgiving weekend effort, which ran from Wednesday through Sunday.
Where do lawsuit settlement funds won by Nebraska go?
LINCOLN — The State of Nebraska recently raked in more than $20 million as part of settlements of multi-state consumer lawsuits against corporate giants Google and Walmart. The state will receive nearly $12 million from Google as part of a $391.5 million out-of-court settlement over misleading tracking of users’ locations.
Flags in Neb. to be lowered in honor of Rep. Donald McEachin
Governor Pete Ricketts, per a request from the White House, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff to honor Congressman Donald McEachin. McEachin had represented Virginia’s 4th District in the U.S. House of Representatives since January 2017. He passed away on November 28, 2022, after battling cancer.
Colorado begins steps to regulate psychedelic mushrooms
Now that Colorado voters passed the Natural Medicine Health Act, the state has several steps to get through before Colorado will actually see a regulated industry for psychedelic mushrooms. The measure allows for licensed “healing centers” to provide access to psilocybin and psilocyn, the psychoactive compounds found in many species...
Gov. Ricketts begins trade mission in Japan
TOKYO, Japan- This week, Governor Pete Ricketts is leading a trade mission to Japan to promote Nebraska’s quality ag products and pitch Nebraska as a top destination for international investment. The Governor and trade delegation will meet with government officials, promote Nebraska beef, pork, ethanol, and other ag products,...
Wildcat Tales preschool program is Dec. 13
Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area will host the monthly Wildcat Tales preschool program Dec. 13. The program Winter Wonderland, which will explore ways animals prepare for winter, will meet at the Nature Center at 10 a.m. Mountain time. There will be a lesson plan, story and hands-on activity specifically targeted for children ages 2-6 years.
New state voter fraud units finding few cases from midterms
WASHINGTON (AP) — State-level law enforcement units created after the 2020 presidential election to investigate voter fraud are looking into scattered complaints more than two weeks after the midterms but have provided no indication of systemic problems. That's just what election experts had expected and led critics to suggest...
Judge denies bid for new trial in Whitmer kidnapping case
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge has denied a new trial request by two men convicted of conspiring to kidnap Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Lawyers for Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. alleged misconduct by a juror and unfairness by U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker following their conviction by a federal jury in August.
