Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Update in the officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Woman starts family after giving up over-exercise and disordered eating: "Focus on nourishment, rest, and fun"Amy ChristieRockford, IL
Rockford wants women to make up 30% of police force by 2030
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Studies show female police officers are perceived as being more honest and compassionate and less forceful than their male counterparts. Rockford is working to recruit women as 30% of its police force by 2030. The Rockford Police Department signed a “30 by 30” pledge last November and says, currently, 14.8% of […]
x1071.com
Belmont Teen Arrested Following Disorderly Conduct Complaint
Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to County Highway XX in the Town of Belmont for a Disorderly Conduct complaint around 6:30pm Thursday. As a result, 18 year old Aubrey Weber of Belmont was arrested for Disorderly Conduct, Strangulation and Physical Abuse of a Child, Intentionally Causing Harm. Weber was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where she remains in custody.
nbc15.com
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office: Beloit residents face over 20 charges after search
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people in Beloit face more than 20 charges combined after a search in Beloit, officials stated Friday. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and City of Beloit Police Department Tactical Operations Unit searched a property on the 900 block of W. Grand Avenue in Beloit around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday.
nbc15.com
DAs: Deputies won’t be charged in Green/Lafayette Co. chase where suspect died
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Both district attorneys investigating the death of a man who died following a police chase that spanned Green and Lafayette counties will not pursue criminal charges against the deputies involved. Green Co. District Attorney Craig Nolen and his counterpart in Lafayette Co., Jenna Gill, released a...
fox32chicago.com
Passenger killed, driver charged with DUI in Huntley crash
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. - A 19-year-old man from Lake in the Hills turned himself in to state police after charges were filed against him for a fatal car crash that happened in Kane County this fall. Around 1:54 a.m. on Sept. 3, Anthony Curtain was driving under the influence when...
Mother Hides Son Before Committing Suicide
Timmothy PitzenPhoto by(Daily Herald) On May 14, 2011, a suicide took place in Rockford, Illinois. The police said that, along with the body, was a note that contained a very startling sentence.
Rockford man charged after cyclist killed in DUI crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have charged Todd Norton, 52, for driving under the influence of drugs when he reportedly crashed his pickup truck into a telephone pole, pinning a 43-year-old cyclist beneath it. According to police, the crash occurred in the 800 block of Brooke Road around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said […]
nbc15.com
Car crashes into Middleton optometrist’s office
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - No injuries have been reported after a car crashed into a business on Old Sauk Road in Middleton Friday morning. The Ford struck Brandon Eyes, an eye doctor located at 8406 Old Sauk Road. Manager of neighboring business Wild Bird Unlimited Brad Zinda said they had just opened up their store before hearing commotion outside.
Fort Atkinson woman sentenced to life in prison for killing grandmother, setting fire to house
JEFFERSON, Wis. — Elizabeth Durkee, the Fort Atkinson woman who killed her grandmother and set fire to a home while the woman’s body was still inside, was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to a pair of charges in the case. In exchange for guilty pleas on the first-degree homicide and arson charges filed against Durkee, prosecutors...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Shots fired, Police are investigating
Sources are reporting a shooting incident. It happened this evening in the area of the 400 block of S 6th st. There are reports of property damages. Rockford PD have not released any information. We keep everyone ANONYMOUS,. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Think you can...
MPD: Person shot at Warner Park Wednesday night
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after a person was shot at Warner Park Wednesday night. Police said the shooting happened sometime around 10 p.m.; officers were dispatched to the area at 10:05 p.m. after getting a report that someone had been shot. The victim reportedly suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Authorities did not share any more information...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: More Accidents, More Reckless Drivers…
RS note: More reports of reckless driving in Winnebago County. Sounds like the streets are horrible right now, with reckless driving in Winnebago County…. Sources are reporting an automobile accident. It happened approximately 6:20 pm. In the neighborhood of BLACKHAWK BLVD & PRAIRIE HILL. Initial reports are saying that there...
Columbia Co. teen receives meat from stolen 22-point buck trophy buck
LODI, Wis. — After a 15-year-old’s successful hunting experience was literally taken away from him, the story has a happier ending topped off with a delicious dinner. Garrett Diehm shot a buck in Columbia County on opening weekend for the nine-day gun-deer hunting season. The buck had 22 points, making it an incredible hunt for both him and his family...
starvedrock.media
Mendota Man Pleads Guilty To Strangling A Puppy To Death
A Mendota man has admitted to strangling a puppy to death and will find out his punishment next month. Twenty-year-old Lucas Ramey was back in an Ottawa courtroom Thursday morning and entered a blind plea of guilty to the class 4 felony count of aggravated animal cruelty. Judge H. Chris Ryan will sentence him January 19th. He could get a range of sentencing options including up to 3 years in prison, jail time, probation or community service. A blind plea means no sentence was agreed to by the prosecution and defense.
wglc.net
Police investigating armed robbery in Mendota
MENDOTA – Local authorities are investigating an armed robbery Thursday night in Mendota at a gas station. Around 7:30 PM Mendota Police were called to the business on the corner of Jefferson Street and Illinois 251 in the 700 block of 13th Ave. Officials have not disclosed any specific details at this time, but the gas station and a neighboring business have been cordoned off. A Peru Police Department K-9 has also been called to the scene. Further details are expected to be released soon by the Mendota Police Department.
wlip.com
Three Adults, Two Children Dead in “Domestic Related” Incident Lake County
(Buffalo Grove, IL) An investigation is underway after five people were found dead inside a Buffalo Grove home. Police say they were called on a well-being check late Wednesday morning at a residence in the 28-hundred block of Acacia Terrace. After failing to contact anyone, officials forced entry, and found the bodies. The deceased included three adults and two children, though ages, gender and identities have not been released, nor has the manner of death. Authorities are saying, however, that they believe this was a “domestic related” incident. The Lake County Major Crime Task Force is assisting Buffalo Grove Police with the ongoing investigation.
Madison police identify suspect in State Street shooting; man believed to be ‘armed and dangerous’
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have identified the suspect in a State Street shooting that sent another man to a hospital Tuesday afternoon. Police Chief Shon Barnes said 40-year-old Lamar Jefferson, who has ties to the Milwaukee area, is believed to be “armed and dangerous.” Police said a disagreement between Jefferson and the victim led up to the shooting, which...
WIFR
More than 90 pounds of cannabis seized from Rockford residence
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 24-year-old Rockford man faces felony possession charges after drugs were found in his home. Alberto Miranda was arrested Wednesday in the 1800 block of South Alpine Road. Narcotics officers began the investigation after receiving tips from the community about a subject dealing narcotics in the Rockford area.
WI Woman Never Allowed Back In Store After Black Friday Incident
Black Friday shopping can get crazy but this Wisconsin woman took it to the next level by being banned from this store for life. Black Friday Is Quite What It Used To Be For Shopping. Remember when Black Friday shopping was at its peak? It would get wild. Stores would...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Auto Accident in Boone County
Sources are reporting an automobile accident. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. Unconfirmed reports are saying that it appears that at least one person is reporting injuries. It is unknown on the severity of the injuries at this time. Please avoid the area or...
