Road rage shooting on I-95 leaves 3 hurt
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Authorities were searching for a suspect who shot and wounded three people late Sunday night when a minor traffic collision on Interstate 95 escalated into gunfire, resulting in the closure of several freeway lanes and massive traffic gridlock.A man and woman inside one of the vehicles were wounded and taken to a local hospital. The woman's injuries were considered to be potentially life-threatening while the man was expected to recover, authorities said in a written statement. A young girl, who was in a separate vehicle, was also shot during the incident and taken for treatment. Her injuries were not...
BBC
Man critically injured in police shooting
A man is critically ill after being shot by police at a house in Somerset. Avon and Somerset Police said they entered the house on Wick Road near Weston-super-Mare at about 11:30 GMT as part of a firearms investigation. Inside the house an officer shot a man in his 30s....
Estranged Husband Arrested for Allegedly Killing Black Wife Inside Their Florida Home
Officials have announced the arrest of a 36-year-old man who is believed to have killed his wife inside their Florida residence. Jose Luis Pacheco was taken into custody on Monday and charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of 39-year-old Mimose Dulcio, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office detailed in a press release.
UPDATE: Mexico Issues Arrest Warrant For ‘Direct Aggressor’ In The Death Of Shanquella Robinson
Authorities in Mexico have issued an arrest warrant for the woman seen on video beating 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson, according to ABC7. The woman was not named in the warrant but is referred to as the “direct aggressor” in the case. The local prosecutor for the state of Baja...
Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings
A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
Complex
Florida Man Drinks Bleach in Courtroom After Being Found Guilty of Armed Robbery
Florida man Jermaine Bell is recovering in hospital after he drank a cup of bleach when he was found guilty in court, WPLG-TV reports. As he heard the verdict on the armed robbery charges against him, 38-year-old Bell was recorded drinking from a cup that contained a bleach-like chemical that immediately made him sick. Bell, who has been in custody for over three years, was taken out of the courtroom on a stretcher. While he has survived the incident, members of his family have questioned how he was able to bring the bleach into the courtroom in the first place.
He was walking his dog in Florida and saw ‘a trail of blood.’ Cops solved the mystery
“Some days, your typical morning walk with your dog, turns out to be not so typical,” begins a Facebook post from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.
‘Nothing short of shocking.’ Miami woman gets 5 years for wild DUI crash, carjacking, chase
The facts of the case were bizarre and largely undisputed: Alexis Facey, a single mother, attended a friend’s birthday party at Tootsie’s strip club in Miami Gardens. After a free shot of liquor and many drinks, she climbed into her car and drove off.
Police Report Shows American Woman Was Alive When Medical Help Arrived in Mexico
A police report about the death of an American woman vacationing in Mexico showed that she was alive when medical treatment first reached her, contradicting previous coverage of the incident. Shanquella Robinson, 25, died in Cabo on Oct. 28 after arriving in the resort with a group of friends a day earlier. Information reported from the North Carolina woman’s death certificate said she died within 15 minutes of being injured, but the police report says a local doctor was with her in the house for almost three hours before she passed away, according to the Charlotte Observer. Officials in Mexico concluded after an autopsy that Robinson died from injuries to her back and neck, with local authorities and the FBI launching investigations into exactly how she lost her life. Robinson’s family became suspicious after her friends said she had died from alcohol poisoning. In the wake of her death, a video emerged appearing to show her being violently attacked by another woman.Read it at Charlotte Observer
Idaho Student Reports Strange Footprints Less Than a Mile From Murder Scene
"We understand there is a sense of fear within our community," the Moscow Police Department said.
The Truth Will Be Told: Shanquella Robinson’s Unnamed Alleged Killer Sought By Mexican Gov’t For Extradition, Father Speaks Out
Shanquella Robinson's alleged killer is being sought by prosecutors in Mexico for extradition to answer charges for her murder.
Video: Man caught on tape after murder in Broward. Police need your help identifying him
A man was caught on tape leaving the scene of a murder in Fort Lauderdale. Now, police are asking the public for help identifying him.
Man seen at Takeoff’s fatal shooting facing weapons charge
HOUSTON (AP) — A man who has been accused of illegally having a gun at the time that rapper Takeoff was fatally shot last month following a private party at a downtown Houston bowling alley has been charged in connection with the case, authorities said Wednesday. But during a...
Suspects arrested in Detroit alley after leading MSP on chase in stolen Dodge Charger
Suspects are in custody after leading Michigan State Police on a chase in a stolen car late Saturday night on Detroit’s west side. Three weapons were recovered from the stolen Dodge Charger.
Probe underway after man shot in Lauderhill
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police were searching for clues after a man was shot early Thursday in Lauderhill, authorities said.Police were called shortly after 7:30 a.m. to 5580 W. Oakland Park Blvd. after receiving an anonymous call about a shooting inside a vehicle.When first responders arrived, they found the man, who was taken for treatment to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition, authorities said.Based on a description from an anonymous caller, a patrol officer stopped another vehicle that could possibly be linked to the incident and detained a man inside that vehicle. Police have not said how the second man may be linked to the shooting, if the two men knew each other or what may have led to the gunfire.Anyone with information was asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department.
CBS4 Exclusive: 'Serial Shoplifter' sought in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES - Pembroke Pines police are asking for the public's help finding a serial shoplifter who has victimized the same CVS store 5 times and who police say has struck stores in other cities as well.Surveillance tape and photos obtained exclusively by CBS4's Peter D'Oench show the suspect entering the CVS store at 70 North University Drive with a determined look on his face. He is also captured on camera fleeing the store while carrying a garbage-filled with items and the tape shows a CVS store employee trying to stop him but the suspect moves too quickly.So far, no one...
Body found floating in Broward canal next to Florida Turnpike
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Authorities asked for the public's help after a body was found floating Tuesday morning in a canal next to the Florida Turnpike.In a written statement, the Florida Highway Patrol said a worker was performing fiber optic work in a canal on the northbound side of the turnpike and Mile Marker 67 around 8:35 a.m.The worker found the floating body who is believed to be a white male of unknown age, according to the statement.The Broward County Sheriff's Office's dive team recovered the body, which was transported to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy.Officials said it is believed that the body had been in the canal for over 48 hours.Anyone with information was asked to call the sheriff's office at 954-493-8477.
Man accused of attacking Amazon driver with machete
MIAMI - Miami police arrested a man they say attacked an Amazon driver with a machete earlier this month in Northwest Miami-Dade. Authorities said the attack happened on November 13 in the 9500 block of Northwest Third Avenue. According to police, the Amazon driver noticed a vehicle parked behind him before the incident."Upon the victim entering his van he observed the defendant exit the passenger window with a machete in hand and struck the defendant in the forearm causing a deep laceration and fracture," officials said. The suspect was identified by police on Wednesday, November 30th as 28- year-old Manes Pierre Beauchamp. Pierre Beauchamp is facing charges of attempted murder and burglary.He was transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center where he was processed.
Police make arrest in death of North Miami High football player. Here’s what we know
The quarterback of the North Miami High football team was shot to death on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Miami-Dade police announced an arrest.
Bullets hit car in Miami-Dade
MIAMI -- A driver said Wednesday that the car he was in was targeted early Wednesday by a shooter who fired at least two shots.Police in Miami-Dade have not yet provided a report to CBS 4 about the incident, which occurred near NW 82nd Street and 27th Avenue.The victim, who was not injured, said he is not sure why he was targeted by the gunfire.The front of his car was struck by two bullets, one puncturing his tire, which was flattened, and another piercing the driver's side door."I just got lucky I didn't get shot," said the victim, speaking on condition of anonymity.
