Leukemia patients are more likely to get autoimmune disorders like aplastic anemia or rheumatoid arthritis than unaffected people. Research has suggested that immune cells known as killer T cells are involved this process. There are small changes or variants in the sequences of genes that have been associated with a wide variety of diseases, including leukemia. Now, scientists have discovered gene variants that can trigger activity from so-called rogue immune cells that promote autoimmune disease in leukemia patients. These genetic variants affect the protein that is produced and influence the growth of killer T cells, which can also turn them rogue. The findings have been reported in the journal Immunity.

2 DAYS AGO