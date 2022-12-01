ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Chief

NEXT Update: Environmental group asks state to 'immediately revoke' authorizations

By The Chief
The Chief
The Chief
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L2dPN_0jRVcP3d00

The environmental watchdog group, Columbia Riverkeeper, is asking state agencies to immediately revoke specific authorizations for the proposed $2 billion NEXT renewable fuels facility at Port Westward.

Columbia Riverkeeper has sent a letter to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and the Oregon Department of Energy (ODE) notifying the agencies that NEXT is violating its two key permits after the Land Use Board of Appeals reversed a county land use approval.

County land use approval is necessary for NEXT's air permit and site certificate exemption. Without it, NEXT is violating these permits, according to a release from the environmental group.

See the Columbia Riverkeepers letter to the DEQ and ODE below.

Comments / 4

Arnold Wardwell
5d ago

"Environmental activists"=societal leeches. All they do is file suits against the government for a payday. They do more harm than good and need to kick rocks.

Reply
4
Dr. Duck, PNW (Wood Duck)
6d ago

let them have their wish. if you think that it will dirty the river. go to Canada, where they destroy more land than any other country..

Reply
2
Related
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon company pitches plan to create Northwest hydrogen hub outside state agencies

A Lake Oswego-based solar energy company has spurned a Northwest government partnership by launching its own bid to win hundreds of millions in federal dollars to create a green hydrogen production network across Oregon and Washington.  In November, Obsidian Renewables applied to the U.S. Department of Energy to become a green hydrogen hub for the […] The post Oregon company pitches plan to create Northwest hydrogen hub outside state agencies appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
elkhornmediagroup.com

Malheur County Sheriff Wolfe issues statement on his involvement with BM 114 lawsuit

EASTERN OREGON– Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe has made a statement regarding his involvement in a lawsuit against Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, challenging the constitutionality of Ballot Measure 114. Ballot Measure 114 was passed into law on November 8, 2022, and bans the...
Lebanon-Express

Measure 114: Mid-Willamette Valley law enforcement leaders give their takes

On Dec. 8, law enforcement leaders in the mid-Willamette Valley and the rest of Oregon will be faced with a choice: whether to enforce the state’s newest gun law. Oregon voters narrowly passed Measure 114 in the Nov. 8 General Election with 50.7% voting yes and 49.4% voting no, state Secretary of State records show.
wholecommunity.news

Online sessions Dec. 6, Dec. 8 for Willamette dams 30-year plan

A new 30-year plan is proposed for the 13 Willamette basin dams and reservoirs---including the eight upstream from the Eugene - Springfield metro area. To share information about its proposed 30-year plan for operation and maintenance of 13 Willamette Basin dams and reservoirs, the Corps will be holding two virtual open house meetings this week:
Klamath Alerts

KCSO Sheriff Kaber Update On Measure 114 Firearms Bill

The following is a statement released Sunday morning from Sheriff Kaber. The last release from this office concerning Ballot Measure 114 and implications to lawful firearms owners was almost a month ago. We have not issued more public updates due to the ever-changing stream of confusing and inaccurate information and the unfortunate fact that no clear answers were available. In the meantime, our office has been following developments and offering input in order to be able to react as quickly as possible should a court challenge not result in an injunction to BM114, and the permitting system remains a requirement beginning December 8th, 2022. In order to administer a permit system, we will need to hire staff and make other costly modifications to provide a way for people to obtain a permit to legally purchase firearms. Despite the fact that I believe this to be an unconstitutional requirement, if we don’t put a permit system in place then we will be depriving you the pathway to purchase firearms in the future; which is not my goal.
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Gun measure not draconian

I read with disbelief a quote from the Oregon Firearms Federation’s motion for a temporary restraining order and injunction against the implementation of Measure 114, (“Oregon’s gun control Measure 114 subject of emergency motion filed in federal court,” Nov. 24). The federation’s lawyer writes that Measure 114′s “draconian terms turn the Second Amendment on its head…”
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ OSP reminder: Less than a week until Measure 114 takes effect

The Oregon State Police Firearms Instant Check System (FICS) unit has seen “unprecedented volumes of firearms transactions” since the passage of Measure 114, Oregon’s new gun control measure. And OSP warns there is only five days left to get an approval number before the new Permit-to-Purchase rule takes effect.
The Oregonian

Read Oregon’s defense of strict new gun, ammo limits in Measure 114

The Oregon attorney general’s office filed a response to the first lawsuit challenging Measure 114. In its response, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum’s office argued large-capacity magazines that hold more than 10 rounds are not “arms” protected by the Second Amendment and the state’s new requirement for a permit to purchase a gun will withstand constitutional scrutiny.
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Deschutes County Sheriff on why Measure 114 won’t be a priority if approved

Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson, who is also president of the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association, has been outspoken about opposing Oregon’s new gun control rule, Measure 114. He sat down with Central Oregon Daily News Wednesday to explain. “If ballot Measure 114 is eventually approved, it’s not going...
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Oregon’s Measure 114 worth the cost

I’m so sick of all the whining and complaining about the complexities of Measure 114 passing. Yes, it’s complicated. No, it’s not perfect. But we have a national crisis on our hands involving disturbed young men and high-capacity guns. If the people who need to buy and...
klcc.org

Oregon to pay $2.5M settlement following adjudicated teenager’s death by suicide

The family of a teenager who died by suicide while in an Oregon agency’s custody has reached a $2.5 million settlement agreement, exactly three years after his death. While judicially committed to the care of the Oregon Youth Authority, Brett Bruns, 19, lived at Looking Glass Community Services, a 24-hour supervised group facility in Eugene. The legal complaint says a supervisor, Nicholas Brown, placed Bruns on suicide watch after seeing him tie his shoelaces into a noose.
The Free Press - TFP

SAF Files Federal Challenge To Oregon Measure 114

The Second Amendment Foundation today filed a federal lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Portland, Oregon challenging provisions of Ballot Measure 114, the restrictive gun control initiative passed Nov. 8 which bans standard capacity ammunition magazines among its tenets. Joining SAF in the legal action
kptv.com

Permit-to-buy starts Dec. 8 unless 114 struck down, state police say

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State Police will pause all pending background checks for purchasing a firearm at midnight on Wednesday when Measure 114 becomes law, state police said Friday. Unless the measure is struck down, anyone with a pending purchase will then need to apply for and obtain a Permit-to-Purchase before the sale can be completed.
The Chief

The Chief

Columbia County, OR
565
Followers
569
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chief covers local news in the Clatskanie and Columbia County areas of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.thechiefnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy