NEXT Update: Environmental group asks state to 'immediately revoke' authorizations

The environmental watchdog group, Columbia Riverkeeper, is asking state agencies to immediately revoke specific authorizations for the proposed $2 billion NEXT renewable fuels facility at Port Westward.

Columbia Riverkeeper has sent a letter to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and the Oregon Department of Energy (ODE) notifying the agencies that NEXT is violating its two key permits after the Land Use Board of Appeals reversed a county land use approval.

County land use approval is necessary for NEXT's air permit and site certificate exemption. Without it, NEXT is violating these permits, according to a release from the environmental group.

See the Columbia Riverkeepers letter to the DEQ and ODE below.