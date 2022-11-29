ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Clean Vision Corp (OTCMKTS: CLNV) Powerful Runner as Clean-Seas Inks 2 Major U.S Deals; MacVallee LOI for Clean-Seas US Facility & Arizona Waste Plastic to Clean Hydrogen MOU

By Boe Rimes
microcapdaily.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
microcapdaily.com

Cann American Corp (OTCMKTS: CNNA) Rockets into Pennyland as Ambitious New CEO Acquires 75% of Valkyrie Systems & Enters 3rd Round Talks to Acquire Drone Company (More on Mark2media Group)

Cann American Corp (OTCMKTS: CNNA) rocketed into copperland on Friday making new 52-week highs of $0.0149 and closing at $0.146 up 114% on the day on just over $700,000 in dollar volume setting up for an enormous week ahead. CNNA has been making one big move after another ever since new CEO Mr. Alexander Woods-Leo took over the Company with the acquisition of 80% of video game creator Mark2media Group. CNNA also recently acquired 75% of Valkyrie Systems Inc (US Military&DOD Spec Ops Trng Contracts) and is in 3rd round talks to acquire a majority stake in a Drone Company with a valuable intellectual property portfolio.
microcapdaily.com

Astra Veda Corporation (OTCMKTS: ASTA) Big Move as Pink Current Imminent (More on Ballistic Barrier Products Inc. (BBP) JV)

Astra Veda Corporation (OTCMKTS: ASTA) is flirting with copperland hitting $0.009’s on Thursday before closing at $0.0075 up 27% on the day on $500,000 in dollar volume. The stock has skyrocketed up the charts since we first reported on it on August 3 of this year when ASTA was trading at $0.0009. With a tight float and a loyal shareholder base that is not selling ASTA continues to move higher with ease and little resistance along its path. A break over $0.009 and into copperland ASTA goes.
COLORADO STATE
microcapdaily.com

Cosmos Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: COSM) Enormous Short Position in Trouble as COSM Rockets Northbound

Cosmos Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: COSM) is a massive short squeeze that is skyrocketing up the charts in recent trading hitting highs of $0.845 earlier this week before a significant short attack and correction to lows of $0.36 on Thursday. On Friday COSM exploded over $0.60 before a pullback and brief dip below $0.50 before the stock regained its momentum and ran into the close setting up for an enormous week ahead. COSM is loooing to overtake the $0.845 from Monday and embark on a blue-sky breakout with $1 as the first stop. COSM is quickly going viral and is currently the number #2 trending stock on Stocktwits, the top most mentioned stock on the sub reddit Short Squeeze and there are private discord groups buying from all over the world.
New York Post

US woman killed when ‘rogue wave’ strikes Antarctic cruise ship

An American woman died and four other passengers were injured when a “rogue wave” hit a Viking cruise ship sailing near the southernmost tip of South America on an Antarctic cruise, the company said Thursday.  The unidentified 62-year-old woman was hit by broken glass when the wave broke cabin windows on the Viking Polaris ship late Tuesday during a storm, Argentine authorities said. The ship suffered limited damage and arrived in Ushuaia, 1,926 miles south of Buenos Aires, the next day. “It is with great sadness that we confirmed a guest passed away following the incident,” Viking said in a statement. “We have notified the...
microcapdaily.com

Surge Battery Metals Inc (TSXV:NILI) (OTCPink:NILIF) (FRA:DJ5C) Big Run after Drill Results Confirm Potential for a High Tenor Lithium Clay Deposit

Surge Battery Metals Inc (TSXV:NILI) (OTCPink:NILIF) (FRA:DJ5C) has been rocketing up the charts more than doubling over the past 2 days alone as the Company announced assay results from four drill holes at their 100% owned Nevada North Lithium Project in Elko County, Nevada. Assay results returned multiple zones of strong values ranging from 1,000 ppm to 5,000 ppm lithium confirming the potential for a high tenor lithium clay deposit.
ELKO COUNTY, NV

