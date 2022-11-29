ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
abovethelaw.com

Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!

This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 4

President Biden makes new promises to Native American nations

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Biden is making new promises to Native American nations, announcing the plans at the Tribal Nations Summit on Wednesday. It was the first in-person Tribal Nations Summit in several years, marking a unique moment for tribal leaders to connect with federal officials. “Respect means being...
WASHINGTON STATE
Kansas Reflector

Religious freedom and LGBTQ rights clash in schools and on campuses — and courts are deciding

Disputes over religious freedom and LGBTQ rights in the United States have led to some of the most high-profile judicial controversies — and 2022 is no exception. For example, the Supreme Court will hear arguments Dec. 5 about whether a designer can refuse to create wedding websites for same-sex couples; a ruling is likely in late […] The post Religious freedom and LGBTQ rights clash in schools and on campuses — and courts are deciding appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy