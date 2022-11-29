Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
DA clears Eau Claire officers in Sept. officer involved critical incident
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire District Attorney has determined the actions of two Eau Claire officers in an officer involved critical incident were reasonable acts of self-defense and defense of others. According to the Office of District Attorney Eau Claire County, Wisconsin Peter J. Rindal, District Attorney,...
cwbradio.com
Difficult Announcement: Eau Claire County Sheriff Death Due to Suicide
(Bob Hague, WRN) A difficult day in Eau Claire, for the announcement that the September death of Sheriff Ron Kramer was due to suicide. Eau Claire Police Chief Matt Rokus spoke at a Wednesday press conference. “Suicide is hard to talk about. It's difficult. In this situation, we have a prominent public figure in our community. And we have to balance the community's right to know balance that with sensitivity towards the family.”
KIMT
Big raid in Winona results in one arrest, seizure of guns and drugs
WINONA, Minn. – Police say a search has led to one arrest and the seizure of drugs, guns, and cash. The Winona Police Department says a search warrant was executed Friday at a home in the 250 block of Sioux Street. The warrant was the product of a narcotics investigation.
WEAU-TV 13
Nelson man accused of making terrorist threats to other people
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Nelson, Wis. man is accused of making terrorist threats to other people. Law enforcement served an arrest and search warrant at a home on State Highway 35 in the Town of Nelson on Nov. 30 around 2:30 p.m. 36-year-old Samuel Holmes had arrest warrants...
WEAU-TV 13
Name released in Barron County fatal crash
RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities have identified the person who died after a two-vehicle crash in Barron County Tuesday morning. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department identified 23-year-old Kyle Vadner of Cumberland as the driver. According to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Nov. 29,...
WEAU-TV 13
Suspect bound over in Eau Claire County homicide case
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A suspect in an Eau Claire County homicide case is bound over. Nov. 29, 2022 court records show 34-year-old Xavier Thompson is bound over. A preliminary hearing was held Nov. 29. Thompson is one of two men charged with homicide in the fatal Sept....
Wabasha County Authorities Bust Lake City Drug Sale Operation
Lake City, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Lake City man is facing a felony drug sale charge after the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office reported seizing large quantities of hallucinogenic mushrooms and marijuana wax and other drugs including fentanyl. Charges filed against 23-year-old Noah Gernes say deputies executed a search warrant...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man charged with 6th OWI, possession of cocaine
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is charged with OWI and possession of cocaine Tuesday. The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested 42-year-old Keith Fox of Eau Claire after a traffic stop early Saturday morning. Fox was charged in Eau Claire County Circuit Court with his 6th OWI, possession...
WEAU-TV 13
Barron County Sheriff’s Department, 4 automotive dealers launching new program
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Barron County Sheriff’s Department is announcing they are partnering with four area automotive dealers in the county to launch a new program. The new program is called Back to Basics-Arrive Alive. According to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, for...
WEAU-TV 13
Man arrested after hit and run in Lake Hallie, suspected 4th OWI offense
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is arrested after a hit and run in Lake Hallie and is suspected of a 4th OWI offense. According to a media release from the Lake Hallie Police Department, on Nov. 30, 2022, around 10:02 a.m., a Lake Hallie Police Officer was investigating a separate traffic incident due to the icy conditions at the intersection of Business Highway 53 and State Highway 124 in the Village of Lake Hallie when he saw a pickup truck traveling northbound on Business Highway 53.
WSAW
Name of victim in Marathon County fatal pedestrian crash released
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 31-year-old woman who was struck and killed while walking on a rural highway Monday evening has been identified as Joy Moravec. Investigators said the Marshfield woman was walking on County Road J near Country Road Z when she was hit by a car. Moravec died of her injuries.
Indiana man injured in crash following high-speed chase on I-94 near Osseo
One man has minor injuries following a crash during a high-speed chase Wednesday night.
drydenwire.com
WEAU-TV 13
1 person dead after two-vehicle crash in Barron County
RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a crash in Barron County Tuesday morning. According to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Nov. 29, 2022, at 7:55 a.m., authorities received report of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 48 near 18 ¾ Street in Rice Lake.
drydenwire.com
Barron County Sheriff’s Office, Local Auto Dealers Announce ‘Back To Basics - Arrive Alive’ Program
BARRON COUNTY — Today, the Barron County Sheriff's Office has announced that it is partnering with four Barron County automotive dealers (Link Ford, Don Johnson Motors, South Lake Motors, & Swant Graber) to launch a new program called "Back to Basics - Arrive Alive." Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald...
wwisradio.com
Jury Finds Dunn County Killer Sane
A jury says a Dunn County killer was sane at the time of his crime. The jury yesterday said there’s no evidence that Ryan Steinhoff wasn’t in his right mind when he killed Bruce McGuigan back in 2020. Steinhoff is looking at prison time now, and not a stint in a mental hospital. He will be formally sentenced in February.
WEAU-TV 13
Authorities seeking information regarding vandalism at Wolske Bay Park
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities are seeking information regarding vandalism that occurred at a park in the City of Menomonie. According to a media release from the City of Menomonie, the City of Menomonie and the Menomonie Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person or persons responsible for vandalizing the Wolske Bay Park holiday light display and its “surrounding amenities.” The vandalism occurred over Thanksgiving weekend. The Park experienced similar vandalism in 2021.
WEAU-TV 13
Free sand for sidewalks available to Eau Claire residents
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire is letting residents know there is sand for sidewalks available. According to a social post via the City of Eau Claire- Government Facebook Page, for City of Eau Claire residents there is free sand available at the Central Maintenance Facility located at 911 Forest Street.
WEAU-TV 13
Lake Hallie Police Department seeking help in identifying woman in robbery investigation
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Lake Hallie Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman in regard to an alleged strong armed robbery investigation. According to a social post via the Lake Hallie Police Department’s Facebook Page, if you have any information on the...
