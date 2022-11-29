ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Almost $80 million is spent on TV ads for Georgia's 4-week Senate runoff

There has been a rush of spending on TV ads for the pivotal Georgia U.S. Senate runoff, which is just a shortened four-week campaign. In that period, some $79 million has been poured in to buy airtime. And spending by groups supporting Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock has more than doubled contributions from groups backing Republican challenger Herschel Walker, according to data from the ad-tracking firm AdImpact and analyzed by NPR.
GEORGIA STATE
Niño de la Tierra: First Person Account of Working in Logistics

A local writer shares the daily personal experiences of he and those around him working in warehouses for the local logistics industry. Niño de la Tierra is a fitting pseudonym, seeing as it connects to a species well known for their resiliency and strength, despite their size and place in the animal kingdom making them easy to overlook. Similarly, those employed by the logistics industry here in the Inland Empire deal with stressful environments that wear on their health while being the backbone of a supply chain that employees explain often does not provide safe working conditions or a livable wage.
Supreme Court hears Texas challenge to federal immigration priorities

The U.S. Supreme Court was once again faced with a continuing dilemma on Tuesday: How much discretion does an administration have in enforcing the nation's immigration laws when virtually everyone agrees that there simply aren't enough resources to deport even a major fraction of the 11 million unauthorized immigrants living in the United States.
TEXAS STATE
Alabama coal miners begin their 20th month on strike

Hundreds of coal miners in Brookwood, Ala., reached a milestone Thursday: They've spent 20 months on strike. That's well past the six-week average for strikes, according to Bloomberg Law. The miners believe it's the longest strike in Alabama's history. They have continued demanding their employer, Warrior Met Coal, restore the...
BROOKWOOD, AL
Grief and trauma training is unexpectedly healing for school district staff in Texas

It's been more than a year now since kids across the country returned to classrooms during the pandemic. Many students are still struggling to have some sense of normalcy in their lives. That is especially true for children who have recently lost loved ones. But educators often don't feel equipped to support kids who are grieving, which is why the second-largest school district in Texas decided to send their mental health staff to a special training on grief and trauma. NPR's Rhitu Chatterjee has the story.
DALLAS, TX
Kansas scientists are testing jacuzzi-like water jets to save a reservoir

In times of flood, reservoirs across the country provide protection. In times of drought, they ensure a supply of drinking water. However, many of those manmade lakes are at risk of disappearing. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has a plan that could help, and it is using a reservoir in Kansas as its test. Celia Llopis-Jepsen of the Kansas News Service reports.
MANHATTAN, KS
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

