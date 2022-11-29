Read full article on original website
A Biden-backed shakeup of Democrats' presidential calendar is OK'd by a party panel
A Democratic committee on Friday approved a proposal, pushed by President Biden, that would upend the party's presidential primary calendar, elevating South Carolina to the first spot, moving the swing states of Georgia and Michigan up to the early slate, and putting Iowa back in the pack. The president is...
3 tribes dealing with the toll of climate change get $75 million to relocate
Three Tribal communities in Alaska and Washington that have been severely impacted by the effects of climate change on their homes are getting $75 million from the Biden administration to help relocate to higher ground. The Quinault Indian Nation, located on the Olympic Peninsula in Washington; the Newtok Village, located...
Almost $80 million is spent on TV ads for Georgia's 4-week Senate runoff
There has been a rush of spending on TV ads for the pivotal Georgia U.S. Senate runoff, which is just a shortened four-week campaign. In that period, some $79 million has been poured in to buy airtime. And spending by groups supporting Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock has more than doubled contributions from groups backing Republican challenger Herschel Walker, according to data from the ad-tracking firm AdImpact and analyzed by NPR.
They ran a voter suppression scheme. Now they're sentenced to register voters
Two far-right operatives who told tens of thousands of people not to vote by mail in a robocall scheme will now have to spend 500 hours registering people to vote thanks to a legal sentence from an Ohio judge. Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman robocalled roughly 85,000 voters across Michigan,...
Niño de la Tierra: First Person Account of Working in Logistics
A local writer shares the daily personal experiences of he and those around him working in warehouses for the local logistics industry. Niño de la Tierra is a fitting pseudonym, seeing as it connects to a species well known for their resiliency and strength, despite their size and place in the animal kingdom making them easy to overlook. Similarly, those employed by the logistics industry here in the Inland Empire deal with stressful environments that wear on their health while being the backbone of a supply chain that employees explain often does not provide safe working conditions or a livable wage.
Supreme Court hears Texas challenge to federal immigration priorities
The U.S. Supreme Court was once again faced with a continuing dilemma on Tuesday: How much discretion does an administration have in enforcing the nation's immigration laws when virtually everyone agrees that there simply aren't enough resources to deport even a major fraction of the 11 million unauthorized immigrants living in the United States.
Alabama coal miners begin their 20th month on strike
Hundreds of coal miners in Brookwood, Ala., reached a milestone Thursday: They've spent 20 months on strike. That's well past the six-week average for strikes, according to Bloomberg Law. The miners believe it's the longest strike in Alabama's history. They have continued demanding their employer, Warrior Met Coal, restore the...
Grief and trauma training is unexpectedly healing for school district staff in Texas
It's been more than a year now since kids across the country returned to classrooms during the pandemic. Many students are still struggling to have some sense of normalcy in their lives. That is especially true for children who have recently lost loved ones. But educators often don't feel equipped to support kids who are grieving, which is why the second-largest school district in Texas decided to send their mental health staff to a special training on grief and trauma. NPR's Rhitu Chatterjee has the story.
Strong thunderstorms and tornadoes are moving through parts of the South
Weather forecasters are warning of the potential for strong thunderstorms and tornadoes across a wide swath of the South Wednesday morning, including in parts of Mississippi, Georgia and the Florida Panhandle. The weather service said there was a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms and "a tornado or two" as storms...
Kansas scientists are testing jacuzzi-like water jets to save a reservoir
In times of flood, reservoirs across the country provide protection. In times of drought, they ensure a supply of drinking water. However, many of those manmade lakes are at risk of disappearing. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has a plan that could help, and it is using a reservoir in Kansas as its test. Celia Llopis-Jepsen of the Kansas News Service reports.
Strong thunderstorms and tornadoes are predicted across parts of the South
Weather forecasters are warning of the potential for strong thunderstorms and tornadoes across a wide swath of Mississippi, as well as smaller sections of Alabama, Louisiana, Arkansas and Tennessee on Tuesday evening and overnight. The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center called it "a particularly dangerous situation." Larger cities at...
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.
