Jacksonville, FL

JSO seeking armed burglary suspects who stole gun, cash

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, Nov. 5, officers responded to 1900 Raley Drive West after reports that a home was robbed.

The suspects pictured entered the victim’s home and stole a firearm and cash.

JSO is asking if anyone knows the identity of the suspects or has information about the robbery to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500. You can also email information to JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Comments / 3

 

Comments / 0

Community Policy