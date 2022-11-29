Read full article on original website
National Home Care and Hospice Month sheds a light on caregivers and family options
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - November is winding down and with it, National Home Care and Hospice Month. It focuses on the millions of nurses and caregivers that take care of families in our communities. While there are many different types of care, the preferred option for 90% of Americans...
Fire contained at former Hotel Elegante building in south Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters have contained a fire at the former Hotel Elegante on the south end of the Springs. Now converted to an apartment building, firefighters responded to reports of smoke inside just before 8:30 Thursday morning. The fire department tweeted about 9 a.m. that crews had...
Victim identified in homicide south of downtown Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The victim in a Saturday night homicide just south of downtown Colorado Springs was identified as 34-year-old Sergio Garduno-Ramirez, according to Colorado Springs police on Friday. Police said they were called to a disturbance at South Nevada Avenue and East Las Vegas Street at around...
Fire reported at apartment complex on south end of the Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in the former Hotel Elegante on the south end of the Springs. Now converted to an apartment complex, firefighters responded to the building just before 8:30 Thursday morning. This is a developing story; keep checking back for...
WATCH: VP Harris addresses crowd at Tribal Nations Summit
Gun battle between authorities and robbery suspect at a Colorado bank, standoff at a hotel
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Following an exchange of gunfire between authorities and a bank robbery suspect, a standoff was taking place at a Colorado hotel on Thursday. At about noon the Greenwood Village Police Department announced they were conducting a joint investigation with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office in an area close to S. Clinton Street and E. Costilla Avenue.
Respiratory illnesses spiking in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Flu, RSV, and COVID-19 cases in Colorado have been rising over the weeks. The El Paso County Public Heath Department said all three viruses are creating a burden. The health department says there are 49 confirmed RSV outbreaks in schools and child care settings across the...
Club Q owners say they will re-open after mass shooting in Colorado Springs
WATCH: Buck rescued from inside a Colorado home by CPW
WATCH: Pedestrian hit by car at Powers and Palmer Park
Threat in Palmer Lake found credible; suspect arrested in Monument
PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KKTV) - A person has been arrested following a threat investigation in Palmer Lake Wednesday night. The Palmer Lake Police Department says a threat was made towards people inside one of the town’s commercial buildings just before 6 p.m. Police did not provide the address for the building or elaborate on the nature of the threat.
WATCH: Suspected porch pirate steals Christmas gift, victim says
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman who lives in Pueblo sent 11 News the above video, showing a person taking a package right off her front porch. If you have porch pirate video, we might be able to help in the case by putting the criminal’s face out there. Click here to submit your videos.
Major meth trafficking bust in Colorado Springs, multiple people arrested
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Several people are facing serious criminal charges following a 10-month federal investigation into drug trafficking in Colorado Springs. The Department of Justice shared details with the case publicly on Friday. According to a news release, an indictment states some of the suspects conspired to distribute more than 50 grams of meth, with some of them being accused of possession along with trying to distribute more than 50 grams of meth. Some of the suspects appeared before a judge in November. One suspect, Gabriel Sanchez is at large and is considered a fugitive. KKTV 11 News has requested a photo of Sanchez.
Colorado Springs woman pleads guilty for Mitchell High School student’s fentanyl death
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs woman pleaded guilty on Wednesday to distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. According to a news release, Alexis Nicole Wilkins was suspected of distributing fentanyl to two teen girls in the parking lot of the Citadel Mall on Dec. 2., 2021. “The...
Pueblo store employee chases, pins down robbery suspect
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A store employee chased down an armed robber, pinning him until law enforcement. Pueblo police say the incident happened Sunday night at a business on Jerry Murphy Road near Montebello. According to one of the store clerks, a man walked up to the counter with a knife and started yelling for the employee to give him money from the register.
Strong winds topple trees and scatter debris in Colorado Springs
Terrorism bulletin issued following Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs and incidents targeting the Jewish community
WASHINGTON (KKTV) - If you see something, say something. That’s the message being shared by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in a National Terrorism Advisory System bulletin that was issued on Wednesday and is scheduled to expire May 24, 2023. The bulletin points to recent attacks, including the...
WATCH: Standoff in Greenwood Village with bank robbery suspect
WATCH: Baby giraffe at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo officially named
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing girl
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help finding a missing teen. Arianna Bustamante, 15, has been missing since Sunday. The sheriff’s office says she was last seen near Fountain Boulevard and Aeroplaza Drive. Arianna is 5 feet tall and...
