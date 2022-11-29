ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KKTV

Victim identified in homicide south of downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The victim in a Saturday night homicide just south of downtown Colorado Springs was identified as 34-year-old Sergio Garduno-Ramirez, according to Colorado Springs police on Friday. Police said they were called to a disturbance at South Nevada Avenue and East Las Vegas Street at around...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Fire reported at apartment complex on south end of the Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in the former Hotel Elegante on the south end of the Springs. Now converted to an apartment complex, firefighters responded to the building just before 8:30 Thursday morning. This is a developing story; keep checking back for...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: VP Harris addresses crowd at Tribal Nations Summit

WATCH: Winterfest 2022 at Mesa Ridge HS Dec. 8, 13 and 15 at 7 p.m. Winterfest 2022 at Mesa Ridge High School. Tickets sold at the door. Alexis Nicole Wilkins pleaded guilty in connection to a teen's death in Colorado Springs. Updated: 3 hours ago. Meet Wednesday the giraffe calf...
FOUNTAIN, CO
KKTV

Gun battle between authorities and robbery suspect at a Colorado bank, standoff at a hotel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Following an exchange of gunfire between authorities and a bank robbery suspect, a standoff was taking place at a Colorado hotel on Thursday. At about noon the Greenwood Village Police Department announced they were conducting a joint investigation with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office in an area close to S. Clinton Street and E. Costilla Avenue.
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
KKTV

Respiratory illnesses spiking in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Flu, RSV, and COVID-19 cases in Colorado have been rising over the weeks. The El Paso County Public Heath Department said all three viruses are creating a burden. The health department says there are 49 confirmed RSV outbreaks in schools and child care settings across the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Buck rescued from inside a Colorado home by CPW

WATCH: Winterfest 2022 at Mesa Ridge HS Dec. 8, 13 and 15 at 7 p.m. Winterfest 2022 at Mesa Ridge High School. Tickets sold at the door. WATCH: VP Harris addresses crowd at Tribal Nations Summit after Colorado tribes receive funding for high-speed internet. Updated: 6 hours ago. A hit-and-run...
FOUNTAIN, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Pedestrian hit by car at Powers and Palmer Park

The bulletin points to recent attacks, including the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs. 'You told me my son killed somebody,' mother of alleged Club Q shooter facing charges. According to a citation obtained by 11 News Laura Voepel is facing two charges, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. WATCH -...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Threat in Palmer Lake found credible; suspect arrested in Monument

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KKTV) - A person has been arrested following a threat investigation in Palmer Lake Wednesday night. The Palmer Lake Police Department says a threat was made towards people inside one of the town’s commercial buildings just before 6 p.m. Police did not provide the address for the building or elaborate on the nature of the threat.
PALMER LAKE, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Suspected porch pirate steals Christmas gift, victim says

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman who lives in Pueblo sent 11 News the above video, showing a person taking a package right off her front porch. If you have porch pirate video, we might be able to help in the case by putting the criminal’s face out there. Click here to submit your videos.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Major meth trafficking bust in Colorado Springs, multiple people arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Several people are facing serious criminal charges following a 10-month federal investigation into drug trafficking in Colorado Springs. The Department of Justice shared details with the case publicly on Friday. According to a news release, an indictment states some of the suspects conspired to distribute more than 50 grams of meth, with some of them being accused of possession along with trying to distribute more than 50 grams of meth. Some of the suspects appeared before a judge in November. One suspect, Gabriel Sanchez is at large and is considered a fugitive. KKTV 11 News has requested a photo of Sanchez.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Pueblo store employee chases, pins down robbery suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A store employee chased down an armed robber, pinning him until law enforcement. Pueblo police say the incident happened Sunday night at a business on Jerry Murphy Road near Montebello. According to one of the store clerks, a man walked up to the counter with a knife and started yelling for the employee to give him money from the register.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Baby giraffe at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo officially named

WATCH - Club Q Shooting Referenced in National Terrorism Advisory Bulletin. In a bulletin release today by the Department of Homeland Security The Department directly referenced last week’s shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Updated: 4 hours ago. Steve Carleton with Gallus Medical Detox Centers discusses how Matthew...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing girl

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help finding a missing teen. Arianna Bustamante, 15, has been missing since Sunday. The sheriff’s office says she was last seen near Fountain Boulevard and Aeroplaza Drive. Arianna is 5 feet tall and...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO

