Effective: 2022-12-02 13:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-06 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 715 PM CST. Target Area: Attala; Holmes The National Weather Service in Jackson MS has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River At West affecting Attala and Holmes Counties. For the Big Black/Homochitto...including West, Bentonia, Bovina, Rosetta...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River At West. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon to Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Several thousand acres of agricultural and lowland become inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CST Thursday the stage was 13.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Big Black River West 15.0 13.6 Thu 8 am CST 14.9 16.4 16.0

ATTALA COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO