Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
Yardbarker
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson leaves practice with quad injury
Former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are facing a must-win against a bad Denver Broncos team this Sunday. Baltimore finds itself at 7-4 and tied atop the AFC North with the Cincinnati Bengals following last week’s ugly loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. This snapped a four-game winning streak for the Ravens.
Yardbarker
NFL exec says Broncos could face major issue after season
The Nathaniel Hackett era is expected to be a very brief one in Denver, but the Broncos will face another dilemma if and when they fire their head coach — they have to find a replacement. At least one NFL executive believes that will prove to be a difficult...
Broncos Reveal If They're Considering Quarterback Change
Despite some truly horrific quarterback play from Russell Wilson, the Denver Broncos won't be making a change at the position - at least not yet. Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed the news to reporters on Wednesday morning. When asked about a possible change at the quarterback spot, Hackett responded, "Right now, no."
Patrick Mahomes Says Daughter Sterling Wants to 'Play All Day' with Baby Brother Bronze
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes recently welcomed son Bronze, joining daughter Sterling Skye, 21 months Sterling Skye is learning all about being a big sister! Speaking on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio (Kansas City), Patrick Mahomes shared an update on how his 21-month-old daughter is adjusting to the family's new addition after the NFL quarterback and Kansas City Current co-owner wife Brittany Mahomes welcomed son Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III on Monday. "She wants to hold him, and take care of him, and everything like that," the proud dad of two...
Michael Vick docuseries on Black QBs will feature Patrick Mahomes
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will be one of several featured in Michael Vick's new docuseries highlighting the evolution of the Black quarterback.
Peterson digs deeper into Murray's 'alarming' mannerisms
"I'm just saying something that most people may be afraid to tell him," Peterson said.
Well done Broncos fans! Here’s where you rank among the NFL’s rudest fan bases
It's not a written requirement to complete a cotilion course ahead of becoming a supporter of an NFL franchise, but it would appear that some teams' fan bases have carried themselves in aloft more so than others when it comes to overall rudeness.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson apologizes after ‘bitter’ tweet; 4 questionable for game vs. Denver
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said Friday that he “wasn’t thinking about actions” when he wrote a “bitter” reply to a fan on Twitter after Sunday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jackson later deleted the viral tweet, which told a fan questioning his value to “STFU” — “shut the [expletive] up” — and included a vulgar insult. He said Friday that he hadn’t reached out to the fan but that ...
Tom Brady Could Return to Patriots, NFL Insider Speculates, but Team Is Happy with QB Mac Jones
"Don't ever write off the Patriots," an NFL insider teased amid Brady's free agency speculation Despite rumors that Tom Brady may be interested in a return to the New England Patriots, the NFL team appears to be standing by their current quarterback Mac Jones. On Wednesday, a report from Jeff Howe of The Athletic hinted at Brady's former NFL team as a possible destination for the 45-year-old quarterback, who will enter free agency at the end of this season. "Maybe hold onto your phone with two hands...
Warriors' Draymond Green says he appreciates fan's pledge to match fine
Draymond Green's $25,000 fine for cursing at a fan this week took a positive twist Friday when the fan defended Green and pledged to match the fine for charity.
Top NFL free agents of 2023: From 1-250, led by Lamar Jackson
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
thesource.com
Michael Vick to Produce Docuseries on the Evolution of Black NFL Quarterbacks
We are in another age of Black quarterbacks in the NFL, with the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, and Justin Fields ruling over the league. Focusing on them and the Black quarterbacks of the past, Michael Vick is planning to create a docuseries on the Evolution of Black NFL field generals.
Fort Morgan Times
Kiszla: At age 34, is Russell Wilson washed up? “Don’t even need to respond to that,” struggling Broncos quarterback insists.
On the day after his 34th birthday, the Broncos held a pity party for quarterback Russell Wilson. Wilson is our starting QB, no matter how bad Mr. Unlimited stinks, confirmed Nathaniel Hackett, who serves as RW3’s caddie more than his coach. Any suggestion Wilson has lost the Denver locker...
NBC Sports
Report: Patriots restructure Judon's contract to clear cap space
Only the Buffalo Bills had less cap space than the Patriots entering Thursday, but New England is making efforts to free up some cash. The Patriots have restructured the contract of star pass rusher Matt Judon to create $2.2 million in cap space for this season, ESPN's Field Yates reported Thursday.
FOX Sports
Jackson faces Wilson, but both offenses could use improving
At the beginning of the season, Lamar Jackson vs. Russell Wilson looked like a marquee matchup of quarterbacks. Now that this Ravens-Broncos clash is actually upon us, it could just as easily end up as a defensive duel. Baltimore hosts Denver on Sunday, and although the Ravens have played well...
