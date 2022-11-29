A 10-year-old Milwaukee boy fatally shot his mother in the face because she would not buy him a virtual reality headset — then logged onto her Amazon account and ordered it the next day, prosecutors said. The boy has been charged as an adult with first-degree reckless homicide and is being held in a juvenile detention facility, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, which didn’t identify him because of his age. He initially told police he got the gun from his mom’s bedroom about 7 a.m. Nov. 21 and went to the basement where she was doing laundry. The boy claimed he was...

