Georgia State

The Independent

Delta flight attendant arrested in Miami alongside boyfriend as he faces federal drug trafficking charges

A pair of Delta flight attendants travelling from Brazil were arrested after a random stop through security in Miami showed that they were in “possession and transportation of narcotics”, the US Customs and Border Protection said.Marcelo Chaves, 44, a flight attendant with Delta, appeared in court on Thursday, just days after he’d been arrested alongside his live-in boyfriend, Ronald Maldonado, 35, where he now faces federal felony drug trafficking charges.Mr Chaves’ boyfriend, who was originally arrested alongside him on Tuesday when the pair were searched at Miami International Airport after arriving on an American Airlines flight from Brazil, is...
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

‘Shame on you!’ Mother calls out Southwest Airlines staffer for ‘yelling at’ her son who was flying alone

A mother has called out a Southwest Airlines staffer by name after he allegedly “yelled at” her and her son as she took him to board his first flight alone.Tanya Kara, from Orange County, California, took to Twitter to criticise the gate agent’s behaviour at Tampa airport on Sunday.“@SouthwestAir shame on you,” she wrote in a furious thread about the incident.@SouthwestAir shame on you. My 13 y o son was flying alone for his first time due the holidays and gate agent Samuel @ @FlyTPA flt 2675 to DC refused to let him on during family boarding and yelled at...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
New York Post

Boy, 10, shot mom dead because she refused to make Amazon purchase: cops

A 10-year-old Milwaukee boy fatally shot his mother in the face because she would not buy him a virtual reality headset — then logged onto her Amazon account and ordered it the next day, prosecutors said. The boy has been charged as an adult with first-degree reckless homicide and is being held in a juvenile detention facility, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, which didn’t identify him because of his age. He initially told police he got the gun from his mom’s bedroom about 7 a.m. Nov. 21 and went to the basement where she was doing laundry. The boy claimed he was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Independent

Woman with child removed from flight after screaming at crew and shoving flight attendant

A woman on a United Airlines flight was met by police on landing after she “shoved” and screamed at staff members while travelling with her child.The incident occurred on United Airlines flight 476 from San Francisco to Chicago on Sunday 13 November, and was recorded by fellow passengers before being posted online.The resulting video shows flight attendants attempting to calm the woman as she screams on the flight, while holding her toddler in her arms.The passenger is said to have told the flight crew that her child “needed to throw up”, and can be heard screaming “Where is it?” in...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox News

Nose picking was always gross — now a study says it may lead to late-onset Alzheimer's

Nose picking may be more than just a social faux pas. A study out of Australia suggests there may be a link between nose picking and developing late-onset Alzheimer's disease. The study — titled "Chlamydia pneumoniae can infect the central nervous system via the olfactory and trigeminal nerves and contributes to Alzheimer’s disease risk" — was published in the journal Scientific Reports.
The Independent

Grieving woman ‘kicked out’ of plane seat for family with baby

An Australian woman has described being left in tears after being moved on a flight shortly after her father died.Nama Winston said she was holidaying on the country’s Gold Coast when she received a shocking call saying her father had been killed in a tragic car crash.She and her five-year-old rushed to the airport to be booked on to the next flight home to Adelaide, where Qantas staff were understanding about the sad situation.“Normally I’m such a careful planner, always selecting seats ahead of time, but that day we needed whatever we could get,” Ms Winston told Kidspot.com.au.“I explained...
Fox News

Fox News

