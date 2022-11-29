ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia police respond to fight at Battle High School on Tuesday

By Ryan Shiner
 3 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Columbia Police Department tweeted on Tuesday that it had responded to a "disturbance" at Battle High School.

CPD said a fight broke out among several male students. Police said the conflict was resolved and four students were detained.

This is the second time in a week that police were called to Battle High School. Last week, someone called in a threat against Battle High School and school officials determined the call was a prank. Columbia Public Schools spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark said the two police officers stationed at Battle and school security officials quickly determined that the threat was not credible.

