Columbia police respond to fight at Battle High School on Tuesday

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Columbia Police Department tweeted on Tuesday that it had responded to a "disturbance" at Battle High School.

CPD said a fight broke out among several male students. Police said the conflict was resolved and four students were detained.

This is the second time in a week that police were called to Battle High School. Last week, someone called in a threat against Battle High School and school officials determined the call was a prank. Columbia Public Schools spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark said the two police officers stationed at Battle and school security officials quickly determined that the threat was not credible.

