popville.com
“Light Yards ‘Swings’ Into Its Seventh Year of Waterfront Holiday Cheer!”
“The Yards, DC’s most exciting waterfront neighborhood for living, dining, shopping and relaxing is ‘swinging’ into the holiday season with the seventh annual Light Yards!. This year’s holiday light installation, Swinging Bells, invites guests to become part of the artwork with interactive swings that animate the lights...
DCist.com
11 Concerts To Catch Around D.C. In December
– December is here, and with it arrives a slew of holiday markets, tree lighting ceremonies and Christmas concerts. It might seem like everywhere you look there’s a rendition of Handel’s Messiah, but there are plenty of non-holiday-related concerts taking place, too. Here are 11 we think are worth catching.
Washingtonian.com
Best Things to Do in the DC Area 12/1-12/4: Holiday Boat Parade, City Ridge Tree Lighting Festival, and Alexandria’s Biggest Holiday Weekend
Jump-start the new month with seasonal good vibes at a holiday boat parade or winter festival. District’s Holiday Boat Parade. At the 30th annual District Holiday Boat Parade this weekend, you can watch a parade of more than 60 bedazzled boats float along the Washington Channel. The merriment will continue at The Wharf with Santa picture time, face painting, ornament decorating, balloon-animal making, winter drink samples, live music, and a fireworks finale (Sat, free, The Wharf).
popville.com
“Tent fire at McPherson Square”
A reader reports: “Photo taken at 3:14pm with fire department on scene. The tent was fully ablaze.”. “NPS announces will clear encampments at McPherson Square after “intensive social services” concluding in April. Updates as we learn more.
popville.com
Capital Exotic Fish coming to Cathedral Heights!
3404 Idaho Ave, NW (just off Wisconsin Ave) Thanks to Kim for sending. Capital Exotic Fish’s website says:. “Washington’s Home for Specialty Fish, Tanks and Supplies”. “We’re Murray and Jake, a father and son team passionate about fish and our family-run business. We’ve always been enthusiastic aquarium hobbyists and are ready to share our expertise with Washington, DC. We are experienced in maintaining fish tanks with a variety of breeds. If you can imagine a fish sanctuary, we can build it. We’ve been breeding pairs in our home tanks for years!:
popville.com
DC Open House List for This Weekend
We’re officially in the least productive time of the year: that weird gap between Thanksgiving and Christmas where people would rather shop online for gifts or share their Spotify Wrapped instead of putting in a full day of work. If you’re already killing time online, maybe now is the time to find your next home while everyone else is distracted. Take a look at our favorite open houses below and to see the full Open House List, click here.
Washingtonian.com
A Roller-Skating Advocate Is Trying to Save DC Rink Traditions
When we met up with Saletta Coleman recently at a Starbucks in Alexandria, her choice of footwear came as a surprise: regular old sneakers rather than something with wheels attached. Coleman is one of DC’s most prominent roller-skating boosters, but while she loves to skate, these days she’s more of an advocate and historian than an actual practitioner. “My fight for roller skating is often behind the computer,” she says.
9 things to do in DC, Maryland and Virginia this weekend to ring in December | Dec. 2-4
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: WUSA9 staff will be involved in two of this week's events, including coverage of the District's Holiday Boat Parade and Get Up DC Anchor Annie Yu as an announcer of the Manassas Christmas parade. The last month of the year is finally here! Whether 2022...
popville.com
Helluva Way to Wake Up – What’d they do? edition
Thanks to Ron for sending from Lanier Heights: “Gallon paint can on the sidewalk is not in the shot.”. National Christmas Tree Lighting in person “Is it worth the time commitment?”. Prince Of Petworth Today at 2:35pm. “National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, 2021. NPS / Nathan King” “Dear...
arlnow.com
Here’s what an AI had to say about the Rosslyn-to-Georgetown gondola proposal
(Updated at 10:35 a.m.) The proposal to build a Rosslyn-to-Georgetown gondola remains just a gleam in the eye of aerial lift transport fans and Georgetown business owners. But it has captured the imagination of Arlington residents to a degree few issues have. With interest in the gondola far from fading...
fox5dc.com
Rescue at DC’s Union Station after person on roof of train car suffers electrical injury
WASHINGTON - A rescue is underway at D.C.'s Union Station after a person suffered an electrical injury while coming into contact with power while walking on the roof of train car. The incident was reported around 10 a.m. beneath the H Street bridge that crosses over the train lines just...
georgetowner.com
Bidens, Macrons Dine in Georgetown
“Welcoming some friends to town,” wrote President Joe Biden on the POTUS Twitter account. Biden and first lady Jill Biden brought French President Emmanuel Macron and the French first lady Brigitte Macron to Fiola Mare at Washington Harbour on the Georgetown waterfront shortly before 8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30. Biden posted a picture of the four at Fiola Mare, showing him enjoying ice cream, next to windows overlooking the Potomac River. They left at 10 p.m.
Washingtonian.com
Hoagie Shop Grazie Grazie Opens in Downtown DC With Slices
Taylor Gourmet founder Casey Patten is back slinging hoagies in downtown DC with the opening of Grazie Grazie near Farragut Square. The second location of his Italian-by-way-of-Philly deli debuts today with the same menu of mammoth sandwiches, cheesesteaks, and salads from the Wharf flagship—plus a new lineup of thin-crust pizzas and slices.
hotelnewsresource.com
The Morrow Hotel Opens in Washington D.C.
The Morrow Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton, officially opens its doors today. The hotel acts as an anchor tenant for the neighborhood, featuring dining by Michelin-starred Chef Nicholas Stefanelli, nearly 12,000 square feet of meetings and events space to the heart of NoMa, one of the city’s fastest-growing creative districts.
WUSA
Rosa Parks honored with tribute on every Metro bus in the DMV
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The video attached to the article is from a story WUSA9 did in December of 2016. The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) is paying tribute to the legacy and courage of civil rights icon Rosa Parks with commemorative seats reserved in her honor on every bus across Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.
popville.com
“Navy Yard’s New Hidden Restaurant Inside Another Restaurant Now Open”
“Silver Social, a terrace lounge serving contemporary American sharing plates and craft cocktails to customers 21 and older, is now open at 1250 Half Street, Southeast, Washington, D.C. Located on the second floor, the upscale restaurant is hidden within the new Silver Diner. Silver Social’s prime feature is a 50-seat heated, 1,700 square foot outdoor terrace with sweeping views of Nationals Park.
Residents 'Scared' After Man Murdered Outside Their Doorsteps
A Silver Spring apartment area was roped off during a murder investigation after one man was shot in the complex's parking lot, reports NBC Washington. The man was shot around 3 a.m., in the Summit Hills Apartments lot located in the 8500 block of 16th Street and was rushed to a hospital where he later died. A black sedan was later seen loaded onto a tow truck to be taken away as evidence, the outlet continues.
D.C. Council Wants To Make Metrobus Fares Free In The District, Expand Service Overnight
The D.C. Council wants to make WMATA bus service fare-free in the District next year. If approved, D.C. would become one of the largest and most prominent cities in the country to make the bus free at the fare box. Metro for D.C. bill creator and Ward 6 Councilmember Charles...
Surveillance Camera Captures D.C. Assault And Robbery Suspects
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating the assault and robbery of a victim on November 22nd. The Police are asking for assistance identifying the suspects and their vehicle. This incident happened on the 3900 Block of South Capitol Street in Southwest D.C. Shortly after 4 pm, the victim was approached and assaulted with an unknown object. The suspects then stole the victim’s money. A vehicle then left the scene with the suspects. Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspects and their vehicle. Police are asking anyone with information about this case to take no action The post Surveillance Camera Captures D.C. Assault And Robbery Suspects appeared first on Shore News Network.
Washingtonian.com
7 Luxury Home Sales in the Washington Area—and Who Bought and Sold Them
Sold by: Jay Gruden, former head coach of what are now the Washington Commanders, and Cheryl Gruden, a real-estate agent. Bragging points: A five-bedroom estate spread across three acres, with six bathrooms, a wine cellar and tasting room, and a “resort-style” backyard. Where: Arlington. Bought by: Chuck Robb,...
