Sabine County, TX

ketk.com

Tornado warnings canceled for East Texas counties

There is a risk for a few strong to severe storms in East Texas Tuesday afternoon into the early evening. Tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds will be possible in any isolated supercells that can develop. Overview. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us in an Enhanced Risk (Level 3...
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

FM 3172 Scene of Fatal Truck-tractor Crash

December 1, 2022 - FM 3172 near CR 2665 was the scene of a fatal crash November 30, 2022, involving a truck-tractor hauling saltwater. Emergency personnel with four fire departments including the Huxley Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), Shelbyville VFD, Joaquin VFD and Center Fire Department immediately responded to the scene when they were alerted to the incident two miles from FM 2694.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
CBS19

East Texas Weekend Planner: Dec. 2-4, 2022

TEXAS, USA — December is finally here! And the first weekend of the month is filled with events that will get you into the Christmas spirit. Arp Christmas Parade and Festival: 9AM Downtown Arp. Blue Santa Pub Crawl: 4-8PM Downtown Tyler. Big Christmas Expo: 12-5PM Longview Fair Grounds. Whitehouse...
TYLER, TX
kjas.com

Man dead after standoff ended with a gunshot and house fire in Vernon Parish

The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department says a man is dead after a standoff ended with a gunshot and a house fire. Sheriff Sam Craft says the series of events began during the noon hour on Wednesday when the man and his wife were involved in a disturbance and he, armed with a gun, wouldn’t let her leave the house on O’Hara Road, about 5 miles south of Leesville.
VERNON PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Trash pickup in Beauregard Parish may be delayed

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Some trash pickup is being delayed in Beauregard Parish, officials say. Parish officials posted on Facebook that Waste Connections “has been unable to pick up trash on the regular scheduled days.”. Waste Connections is working to make provisions to collect trash at the earliest...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KLTV

East Texas Ag News: Dealing with invasive Asian lady beetles

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - We see them in the news from time to time: some kind of pest that few have ever seen, and they are causing problems. You may have recently heard of Japanese climbing fern, zebra mussels, and raspberry crazy ants. If they are problematic, we call these non-native pests “invasive.”
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

A Garrison, Texas Teenager is Among the 23 Kids Who Went Missing in November

Its never easy writing about the subject of kids that have gone missing. A lot of the time, we have no idea of the circumstances around their disappearance. They could have run away, they could have been kidnapped or they could have been taken by the other parent during a visitation. No matter the circumstance, multiple families did not have their child, their niece, their nephew at the Thanksgiving table this year because they went missing, including one family from Garrison, Texas.
GARRISON, TX
kjas.com

She continues to elude and escape from DeRidder Police

Police in DeRidder, Louisiana are frustrated with a female who has continually managed to elude them and escape capture despite numerous foot pursuits in recent days. Police say it began on Tuesday, November 29th when she was being transferred from one vehicle to another and was to be transported to another facility.
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

2 children rescued from burning home in Leesville

Leesville, LA (KPLC) - Two children were rescued from a burning home on E. North Street in Leesville Wednesday. The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Leesville Police Department and the Leesville Fire Department responded. First responders were able to enter the home and remove the children. Authorities said the...
LEESVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

BPSO searching for driver seen doing doughnuts in parking lot

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate the driver of a black Chevrolet Camaro seen doing doughnuts in a parking lot near Blankenship Drive. While no criminal charges are pending, Sheriff Mark Herford said incidents like this should not be overlooked. “People don’t...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
kjas.com

One injured when SUV and pickup truck collided in Buna

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the driver of an SUV was injured when she collided with a pickup truck late Tuesday morning. It happened shortly after 11:00 on Highway 96 near Business 96 in Buna. Sergeant Shana Clark said 51-year-old Geneva Wright, of Buna, was driving northbound in...
BUNA, TX
KSLA

Family of missing woman continues search for answers 4 years later

PANOLA COUNTY, La. (KSLA) - The family of Lauren Thompson is still holding out hope for answers four years after the disappearance of their loved one. Thompson went missing in Panola County on Jan. 10, 2019. Dispatch received a 911 call from Thompson who stated she was in a wooded area and someone was chasing her. Officials say dispatchers were able to get a general area of the call through cell phone tower pings. Officers were able to locate Thompson’s vehicle, with no sign of her.
CBS19

Lufkin police asks for public's help solving 2017 murder case

LUFKIN, Texas — Five years ago on a November night, a man's life was taken at a general store in Lufkin. Darrence Kindle, 31, was a father, son, brother, and friend, that's life was cut short but detectives are asking the public for any information that will help solve his case.
LUFKIN, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
