ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Walmart details plans to support families of victims, employees following mass shooting at Chesapeake store

By Jon Dowding
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29DEvz_0jRVVYor00

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A week after the deadly mass shooting at a Walmart store in Chesapeake, the company has released details of how they plan to support survivors and the families of those who were killed.

In a memo sent to associates Tuesday , John Furner, the president and CEO of Walmart U.S., lays out multiple ways the company plans to honor the six lives lost.

The company said it plans to support families with funeral, travel and other expenses as they continue to mourn.

Store #1841, located on Sam’s Circle off of Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake, will remain closed for the foreseeable future as the company and associates continue to discuss how they might remodel and reopen.

Even as the store remains closed, Walmart will continue to pay all associates regardless of planned schedules.

The Walmart Foundation also plans to contribute $1 million to the United Way of South Hampton Roads’ Hope & Healing Fund, as well as provide a 2:1 match for associate donations.

A physical site has been set up for associates to meet, connect and speak to counselors in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Four other associates were injured the night of the shooting. Walmart says two of them remain in the hospital as they recover from their injuries.

Read Walmart’s full statement here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Man shot by Virginia Beach officer dies; police say he pointed gun at officer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A suspect shot by a Virginia Beach police officer on Thursday afternoon on Newtown Road has died, his family confirmed with WAVY. The family of 28-year-old Deshawn Whitaker told 10 On Your Side their loved one was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after the shooting around 3:30 p.m. Thursday in a shopping center on Newtown Road near Baker Road.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Suffolk police searching for suspect in 7-Eleven armed robbery

During the robbery, the suspect wielded a gun and demanded money. He then left the 7-Eleven on foot. No injuries were reported. https://www.wavy.com/wp-admin/post.php?post=1606353&action=edit. Suffolk police searching for suspect in 7-Eleven …. During the robbery, the suspect wielded a gun and demanded money. He then left the 7-Eleven on foot. No...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man sentenced following domestic-related shooting of ODU student

Man sentenced following domestic-related shooting …. Agency helping community receive counseling in wake …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. LGBT Life Center promotes HIV testing among transgender …. WAVY News 10's Stephanie Hudson reports. Car break-in frustrations force residents to move …. WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. NC,...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

51K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy