China’s chip shortage is so bad a woman was just caught smuggling semiconductors inside a fake baby bump
Chinese customs officials arrested a woman last week for attempting to smuggle hundreds of semiconductor chips into Zhuhai, China, from Macau under a fake pregnancy bump.
Dollar General, Kroger And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading mostly flat this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $9.42 million before the opening bell. Dollar General shares fell 0.9% to $253.50 in after-hours trading.
3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Over 8%
Income-oriented investors are always on the lookout for real estate investment trusts (REITs) with high-yielding dividends. But share price performance is also important. Can you have strong dividends as well as price appreciation from the same stocks? Take a look at three REITs with dividend yields over 8% that have performed like champions recently:
Chinese President, Who Guided China Into Global Market After Tiananmen Crackdown, Dies At 96
Xi Jinping’s Mouthpiece Slams US And Britain, Justifies Crackdown On Protestors As Way ‘To Protect Our People’s Lives’. “Comrade Jiang Zemin’s death is an incalculable loss to our Party and our military and our people of all ethnic groups,” the government said in a letter with “profound grief.”
After Cramer Called This Stock A Great Inflation Hedge, Buying This Option Would Have More Than Doubled Your Money
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer on CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round" said on Monday that Rio Tinto Plc RIO is a great hedge against long-term inflation. Shares of the company closed over 4% higher on Tuesday on the NYSE as iron ore prices rose above the $100 mark for the first time since September.
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba, disappeared from public view in 2020. He's been living in Tokyo for the past 6 months, a new report says.
Once one of China's richest businessmen, Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma mostly disappeared from public view two years ago after a run-in with the authorities. He has now resurfaced in Tokyo, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people with direct knowledge of his whereabouts. Slide 1 of 12: Sam...
5 Well-Known Buy-Rated Stocks That Were Red-Hot but Now Trade Under $10
These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity.
What's Going On With Chinese Stocks Today?
US-listed Chinese stocks gained today amid reopening hopes, with shares of the iShares China Large-Cap ETF FXI gaining 3.26% in Friday's session. Recent unrest in China due to the country's zero-COVID policy has led to less strict quarantine requirements, with China reportedly allowing home quarantine for some COVID-positive individuals. Pushback...
What is a Stock Buyback?
US Investors: Get up to an extra $10,000 when you transfer your stocks to Public.com from another brokerage. hen a company or corporation is flush with cash and has spending flexibility, it may pump money into R&D and capital expenditures. The company may acquire other companies or return money to its shareholders. A stock buyback is a way a company returns cash to investors. An alternative approach is by paying dividends.
General Electric Board Approves Healthcare Division Spinoff, Likely To Begin Trading On January 4
General Electric Co's GE board approved the previously announced spinoff of its healthcare business, GE Healthcare Holding LLC. Before such a spinoff, GE HealthCare will likely be converted into a corporation and renamed GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. The company will likely begin trading on Nasdaq on January 4, 2023, under...
What's Next For Stocks After Fed Chair Powell Says Smaller Interest Rate Hikes Could Start In December?
Analysts are projecting S&P 500 earnings will decline 2.1% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. The University of Michigan releases its Consumer Sentiment Index reading on Friday. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rallied this week following dovish commentary from the Federal Reserve chair, but the November jobs report revealed...
Michael Burry, Elon Musk, and Mark Zuckerberg are raising the alarm on the US economy. Here are 8 recession warnings from top commentators this week.
Michael Burry and Elon Musk this week flagged the risk of a severe US recession. Mark Zuckerberg, Andy Jassy, Leon Cooperman and Larry Fink also underlined the difficult economic situation. Experts have flagged inflation, rising interest rates, and global growth headwinds as major worries. Michael Burry, Elon Musk, and Mark...
Dow Tumbles 300 Points After US Economy Adds 263,000 Jobs
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones falling more than 300 points on Friday following the release of jobs data for November. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.88% to 34,091.66 while the NASDAQ fell 1.47% to 11,313.56. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.09% to 4,032.25.
US Finds Chinese Solar Companies Dodged Sanctions: How The Market Is Reacting
Shares of U.S. solar stocks including Sunrun Inc. RUN, First Solar, Inc. FSLR, Solaredge Technologies Inc. SEDG and Enphase Energy Inc. ENPH are rising as a result of U.S. officials' discovery that four of the eight major Chinese solar companies under investigation recently tried to avoid tariffs. What Happened: In...
Smartsheet, Samsara, Anavex Life Sciences And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 200 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session. XPeng Inc. XPEV shares jumped 27% to $12.66. China Renaissance downgraded XPeng from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $40.5 to $11.3.
The Benzinga Moneymaker Series: Top 5 Stocks This Week
Investors are are on the hunt for undervalued, underfollowed and emerging stocks to spot opportunity. The rise of social media and the retail trader gave way to countless methods to uncover new information. For some, this is overwhelming. Benzinga's Moneymaker Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to bring you five stocks each week that are just under the surface and warrant your attention.
Why Netflix's Stock Rally Is Likely To Continue
Netflix, Inc’s NFLX shares gained 3.7% on Thursday and are up around 11% this week. On CNBC’s “Options Action,” Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said Netflix traded 2.5 times its average daily volume and was the second busiest single stock on Thursday. Don’t forget to check...
Tesla Has Been The Most Profitable Stock For Short Sellers 2 Months In A Row
Tesla Inc TSLA shares have rallied 7.2% in the last five days, but Tesla continues to be one of the most profitable stocks in the market for short sellers. ORTEX Analytics released its monthly Short Interest Insights report this week and said Tesla was the most profitable stock in the market for short sellers for the second straight month in November.
Top strategist Ed Yardeni explains the biggest risks that could send the US economy into recession - and shares the 3 stock sectors he's most bullish on for 2023
In an interview with Insider, Ed Yardeni broke down his his 2023 outlook for the US economy and stock market. He put the odds of a soft landing next year at 60% and the odds of a hard landing at 40%. And by the end of 2023, Yardeni predicted the...
Dow Drops 100 Points; Asana Shares Plummet
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling around 100 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 0.29% to 34,294.69 while the NASDAQ fell 0.78% to 11,393.43. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.55% to 4,054.11. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials shares rose by...
