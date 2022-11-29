ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Dollar General, Kroger And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading mostly flat this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $9.42 million before the opening bell. Dollar General shares fell 0.9% to $253.50 in after-hours trading.
Benzinga

3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Over 8%

Income-oriented investors are always on the lookout for real estate investment trusts (REITs) with high-yielding dividends. But share price performance is also important. Can you have strong dividends as well as price appreciation from the same stocks? Take a look at three REITs with dividend yields over 8% that have performed like champions recently:
Benzinga

What's Going On With Chinese Stocks Today?

US-listed Chinese stocks gained today amid reopening hopes, with shares of the iShares China Large-Cap ETF FXI gaining 3.26% in Friday's session. Recent unrest in China due to the country's zero-COVID policy has led to less strict quarantine requirements, with China reportedly allowing home quarantine for some COVID-positive individuals. Pushback...
Benzinga

What is a Stock Buyback?

US Investors: Get up to an extra $10,000 when you transfer your stocks to Public.com from another brokerage. hen a company or corporation is flush with cash and has spending flexibility, it may pump money into R&D and capital expenditures. The company may acquire other companies or return money to its shareholders. A stock buyback is a way a company returns cash to investors. An alternative approach is by paying dividends.
Markets Insider

Michael Burry, Elon Musk, and Mark Zuckerberg are raising the alarm on the US economy. Here are 8 recession warnings from top commentators this week.

Michael Burry and Elon Musk this week flagged the risk of a severe US recession. Mark Zuckerberg, Andy Jassy, Leon Cooperman and Larry Fink also underlined the difficult economic situation. Experts have flagged inflation, rising interest rates, and global growth headwinds as major worries. Michael Burry, Elon Musk, and Mark...
Benzinga

Dow Tumbles 300 Points After US Economy Adds 263,000 Jobs

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones falling more than 300 points on Friday following the release of jobs data for November. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.88% to 34,091.66 while the NASDAQ fell 1.47% to 11,313.56. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.09% to 4,032.25.
Benzinga

US Finds Chinese Solar Companies Dodged Sanctions: How The Market Is Reacting

Shares of U.S. solar stocks including Sunrun Inc. RUN, First Solar, Inc. FSLR, Solaredge Technologies Inc. SEDG and Enphase Energy Inc. ENPH are rising as a result of U.S. officials' discovery that four of the eight major Chinese solar companies under investigation recently tried to avoid tariffs. What Happened: In...
Benzinga

The Benzinga Moneymaker Series: Top 5 Stocks This Week

Investors are are on the hunt for undervalued, underfollowed and emerging stocks to spot opportunity. The rise of social media and the retail trader gave way to countless methods to uncover new information. For some, this is overwhelming. Benzinga's Moneymaker Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to bring you five stocks each week that are just under the surface and warrant your attention.
Benzinga

Why Netflix's Stock Rally Is Likely To Continue

Netflix, Inc’s NFLX shares gained 3.7% on Thursday and are up around 11% this week. On CNBC’s “Options Action,” Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said Netflix traded 2.5 times its average daily volume and was the second busiest single stock on Thursday. Don’t forget to check...
Benzinga

Tesla Has Been The Most Profitable Stock For Short Sellers 2 Months In A Row

Tesla Inc TSLA shares have rallied 7.2% in the last five days, but Tesla continues to be one of the most profitable stocks in the market for short sellers. ORTEX Analytics released its monthly Short Interest Insights report this week and said Tesla was the most profitable stock in the market for short sellers for the second straight month in November.
Benzinga

Dow Drops 100 Points; Asana Shares Plummet

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling around 100 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 0.29% to 34,294.69 while the NASDAQ fell 0.78% to 11,393.43. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.55% to 4,054.11. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials shares rose by...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
187K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy