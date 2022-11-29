ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

Why Is This Tub One of the Vatican’s Most Valuable Pieces of Art?

When you think of the priceless treasures at the Vatican Museum you probably think of the artwork: Michelangelo’s Last Judgment and the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel; the Pieta in Saint Peter’s; the ancient and renaissance artwork in the Museums; or even the priceless manuscripts and precious coins hidden away in the libraries. If you’re like me, you probably don’t jump to toilette furniture. All the same, one of the most valuable items in Rome is a bathtub that has been estimated to be worth $2 billion. And you thought your bathroom renovation was expensive.The bathtub—more technically known as a...
The Jewish Press

Yad Vashem Releases Photographs Shedding New light on German Savagery in Kristallnacht

A new photo album recently donated to Yad Vashem, features rare photos of the events of Kristallnacht, the Nazi name for the pogrom of November 9-10, 1938. According to a Yad Vashem press release, the photos, shot by Nazi photographers, depict scenes from one particular location but are representative of the destruction and attack on the Jewish community across much of Germany and Austria during those two days.
BBC

Ancient Rome: Stunningly preserved bronze statues found in Italy

Italian archaeologists have unearthed 24 beautifully preserved bronze statues in Tuscany believed to date back to ancient Roman times. The statues were discovered under the muddy ruins of an ancient bathhouse in San Casciano dei Bagni, a hilltop town in the Siena province, about 160km (100 miles) north of the capital Rome.
ARTnews

Ancient Egyptian Amulet Is Unearthed During Field Trip Near Tel Aviv

A run-of-the mill field trip in Azor, a town less than five miles away from the Israeli city of Tel Aviv, resulted in the discovery of a 3,000-year-old Egyptian amulet, the Jerusalem Post reports. The artifact was inscribed with symbols that Israeli experts said could signify Egypt’s rule over what was once the land of Caanan. The scarab was discovered by Gilad Stern of the Israel Antiquities Educational Center (IAA), who was guiding a group of eighth-grade students from Azor Middle School on an archeologically themed field trip.  “We were wandering around when I saw something that looked like a small toy on...
Reuters

Ukrainian avant-garde art finds refuge from war in Madrid

MADRID, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Ukrainian art has found a refuge in Madrid where a retrospective on the country's avant-garde in the early 20th century is showing works little known to the general public while offering them a safe haven away from the bombs.
Vice

What Does a Modern Exorcism Look Like? We Asked a Catholic Priest.

Exorcism has always been a sensationalised trope in our horror film fodder: demonic voices, blood-stained eyes, levitation, possession. From Annabelle, to The Conjuring, to perhaps the most famous, The Exorcist, our obsession with the spirit world clasping onto our puny human lives borders that of unhealthy. But how close does a real-life exorcism actually come to the one in movies? Do they really exist?
New York Post

Egyptians call on British Museum to return Rosetta Stone

CAIRO (AP) — The debate over who owns ancient artifacts has been an increasing challenge to museums across Europe and America, and the spotlight has fallen on the most visited piece in the British Museum: The Rosetta Stone. The inscriptions on the dark grey granite slab became the seminal breakthrough in deciphering ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics after it was taken from Egypt by forces of the British empire in 1801. Now, as Britain’s largest museum marks the 200-year anniversary of the decipherment of hieroglyphics, thousands of Egyptians are demanding the stone’s return. ’’The British Museum’s holding of the stone is a symbol of Western...
wtaj.com

EU seeks specialized court to investigate Russia war crimes

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union proposed Wednesday to set up a U.N.-backed court to investigate possible war crimes Russia committed in Ukraine, and to use frozen Russian assets to rebuild the war-torn country. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said in a video message that the EU...
wtaj.com

Netanyahu on Trump dining with Ye, Nick Fuentes: ‘Wrong and misplaced’

Benjamin Netanyahu, who is expected to return soon as Israel’s prime minister, condemned former President Trump’s recent dinner with white supremacist Nick Fuentes in an interview with the Common Sense Substack newsletter. Netanyahu praised Trump’s contributions to Israel in the interview with Bari Weiss, a former New York...
wtaj.com

World court: Bolivia, Chile close together in river dispute

THE HAGUE (AP) — The International Court of Justice on Thursday found little to rule on in a long-running dispute over a small river which flows from Bolivia to Chile as the Latin American neighbors had mostly resolved their conflict during the proceedings. The United Nations’ highest court spent...

