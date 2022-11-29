It sure is 'ice' to see the highly-anticipated Ice Castles make their annual return to Lincoln, New Hampshire (see what we did there?). Time has flown, and believe it or not, we're already approaching the final month of 2022. With winter at our doorstep, seasonal places and events are preparing for what will surely be a busy season, and this includes the popular Ice Castles.

