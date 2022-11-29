Read full article on original website
Out of a Magazine: New Hampshire Treehouse Overlooking Lake for Sale for Over $2M
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. This home is likely my favorite home in New England. I know, that seems like a bold statement, but I mean it fully. When you see...
New Hampshire driver killed during Wednesday wind storm
SUNAPEE, N.H. — A blustery storm whipped up gusts up to 60 mph in New England, knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses. In New Hampshire, a driver was killed after hitting a tree that was falling across a road. The high winds knocked down...
Residents blast planned 18-month closure of bridge connecting Thetford to New Hampshire
Listservs have been abuzz, an ad-hoc group has been formed, and a letter circulating between the two communities to call for halting the closure has garnered more than 500 signatures. But the state of New Hampshire already has the $11 million project under contract. Read the story on VTDigger here: Residents blast planned 18-month closure of bridge connecting Thetford to New Hampshire.
Have You Been Snow Tubing at Night at This New Hampshire Mountain?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Just because you don't ski doesn't mean you can't enjoy a ski resort. Many ski resorts have had to think in broader terms for survival. In a business dependent on Mother Nature's mood for the season, resorts have added everything from zip-lining to tubing and all the skiing and snowboarding options.
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH,...
The Famous Athlete, Author, and Comedian You’ll Find at Jefferson, New Hampshire’s Santa’s Village
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. In 1998, Mick Foley bore the brunt of one of the most famous (and nearly infamous) moments in wrestling history, when The Undertaker mistook him for a cucumber and did this:
Excited for the Ice Castles? Here’s When They Return to New Hampshire for 2023
It sure is 'ice' to see the highly-anticipated Ice Castles make their annual return to Lincoln, New Hampshire (see what we did there?). Time has flown, and believe it or not, we're already approaching the final month of 2022. With winter at our doorstep, seasonal places and events are preparing for what will surely be a busy season, and this includes the popular Ice Castles.
Box truck flips over in Enfield during winter storm
ENFIELD, NH — A box truck flipped over in Enfield during winter storm. Troopers responded to the scene at 4:40 a.m., for a commercial motor vehicle crash on I-89 North at Exit 15 in the town of Enfield, NH. During the time of the crash, the town was experiencing...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire leaders working to rename cove in Sandwich due to its derogatory meaning
ALTON, N.H. — A massive undertaking is underway throughout the United States to change the name of hundreds of landmarks. The initiative began last fall after secretary of interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to hold a cabinet post, issued an order defining the term "squaw" as derogatory.
A Turkey-Miracle Occurred At My Maine Home This Thanksgiving
Do you believe in miracles? Well, a miracle took place at my Lewiston home on Thanksgiving and I will fill you all in on everything!. The day had finally come for me to host my very first Thanksgiving dinner, which meant, I had to prepare the turkey. I recently published...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 7 Best Hot Dog Joints in Maine
Flo's Famous Hot Dogs is a roadside stand on Route 1 in Cape Neddick. It's run by Gail Stacy, the late Flo's daughter-in-law. Flo's roadside stand is open from 11 to 3 daily, except on Wednesday. Flo's Hot Dogs are sold with chips, sodas, and milk. They also sell jars of Flo's secret hot dog relish. The relish is a chutney-like mixture of spicy molasses and sweet onion. It's a must-try in Maine.
NHPR
After closing its doors in Canterbury, a church serving hallucinogenic tea vows to reopen elsewhere
The founding pastor of a church that serves its parishioners ayahuasca, a potent plant-based substance that can cause intense hallucinations, said he intends to re-open in a new location after shutting the doors at his Canterbury property. During a meeting with followers of the Pachamama Sanctuary on Tuesday, Derek Januszewski...
Maine Hunter Comes Across Two Bucks With Antlers Locked Up, & One Is Still Alive
It’s already tough enough to bag a great, mature buck while hunting during deer season. Much less, finding two that are locked up together. But sure enough, according to Field & Stream, Lebanon, Maine native Adam Blanchette was lucky enough to come across this scene while hunting in the Katahdin Iron Works area on November 10th.
WMUR.com
City of Berlin issues tax deeds, evictions to 51 property owners for back taxes
Throughout November, 51 property owners were told they had 30 days to pay back taxes. If they didn't, they or their tenants would be evicted.
Winter weather advisory issued for parts of New England due to freezing rain
A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of New England due to freezing rain that’s causing slippery road conditions as Thanksgiving travelers begin to make the trek home on Friday. The advisory is in effect for parts of New Hampshire and Maine including Belknap, Merrimack, Northern Carroll,...
Body of Missing Massachusetts Hiker Found on Mount Lafayette, NH
The body of a Massachusetts woman who went missing while hiking Franconia Ridge was found Wednesday morning on what would have been her 20th birthday. Emily Sotelo, 20, of Westford, Massachusetts became separated from her group at the Lafayette Place campground in Franconia Sunday and did not return at the designated time. NH Fish and Game was notified and a search was started.
WMTW
23-year-old woman's death in Portland ruled homicide
PORTLAND, Maine — The death of a 23-year-old woman in Portland has been ruled a homicide. Police say people walking on Kennebec Street near Chestnut Street found the body of Bethany Kelley on Nov. 18, just after 7:30 a.m. According to officials, Kelley had last been seen alive the...
penbaypilot.com
Peter David McGowan, obituary
Peter David McGowan passed away on Nov. 4, 2022 in Portland, Maine. Born in Camden, Maine, September 17, 1964, he was the son of the late Horace and Theresa McGowan. Peter was a graduate of Camden Rockport high school. Class of 1983. He enjoyed sports, especially soccer. He served in the Navy.
WGME
Man dies after being shot in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) -- A 26-year-old Maine man died after being shot in Portland Tuesday night. Police say officers responded to a report of gunshots near Sherman Street and Mellen Street around 9:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old Portland man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was...
Former ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Patrick Dempsey Spotted in His Native Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. For as many stories out there as there are of celebrities forgetting where they come from and becoming too egotistical and snobby, there are also stories of people always remembering where they got their start.
