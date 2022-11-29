Tri-Cities would look different if not for this former ‘Man of the Year’ who died Saturday

Dennis Poland, a well-known Kennewick business tycoon with a passion for giving back to the community, has died.

He passed away Saturday at home from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He was 73.

Poland was a lifelong Tri-Citian, born in Pasco, who helped shape the community he lived in. He led by example and was known for rolling up his sleeves and helping get the job done.

Dennis Poland

In his late 20s, he and his brother took over the reins of Ray Poland & Sons Inc. construction company, transforming it from a small family-run business into a major contracting business managing large-scale industrial, farm and municipal projects in Washington.

In 2011, Poland was named Kennewick Man of the Year. His nomination letter read that he was a “sterling example of an unselfish individual with an extensive history of selflessly giving his time, resources and energy to make Kennewick a better place to live, work, play, visit and invest.”

Paul Parish, a longtime friend and former Kennewick councilman, was the person who nominated Poland.

“Dennis is a guy who was quiet, but would do anything for the city,” he said. He added later: “He was just an all-around good guy. They don’t make ‘em like that anymore, I don’t believe. They’re a vanishing breed.”

Poland, who served in the National Guard, also sat on the committee that brought a 35-foot-tall, 3-ton piece of steel from the World Trade Center to the Tri-Cities for a 9/11 memorial at the Southridge Sports Complex.

He also played a part in building the Regional Veterans Memorial at Columbia Park in Kennewick.

And he donated labor and equipment to numerous Columbia Park projects, Kennewick’s American Youth Baseball Complex, the Kennewick High School baseball fields, the downtown Kennewick Clock Plaza, Hospice at Chaplaincy, Cathedral of Joy, Wallula Park and Pasco Little League.

A family business

Three generations have grown Ray Poland & Sons from a small construction firm to a major contracting business.

Dennis’ parents, Ray and Ruby Poland, started the company in 1947, according to the company’s website .

But he and his brother, Doug, were handed the keys after their father died at Christmas in 1978. The company had $2 million in work left on the books that Dennis and Doug vowed to complete.

Dennis Poland, center, a longtime Kennewick businessman and Tri-Cities native, had a passion for community projects and sports, said his family. Courtesy the Poland family

Despite struggles with banks and bonding companies, the company expanded in the 1980s with the addition of industrial maintenance services, according to the site.

Doug’s death in 2003 proved another roadblock for the family, but they kept moving and expanding their local business. Dennis Poland would joke that if you put a quarter on a map, everyone who falls within the circle is a client of Ray Poland & Sons — or at least would be some day.

His family described him as a “coach from the stands.” A Kennewick High School graduate, he was a big supporter of community sports and building more facilities in the Tri-Cities. He enjoyed the competition and the lessons you could learn from competition.

Ray Poland & Sons and Poland would also donate cranes, water trucks and miscellaneous supplies every year to the Tri-City Water Follies hydroplane races.

He loved his work, was a soft spoken and was adamant about not retiring.

His family told the Tri-City Herald that his office on Tuesday remained untouched, lined with community accolades and awards. He loved his family — especially his grandkids — immensely.

Dennis Poland led the charge to bring the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Disease to the Tri-Cities after his first wife, Valerie, died of the disease in May 2009. More than $100,000 is raised annually from the local event, and it’s because of Poland’s efforts that there now exists an Alzheimer’s Association office locally today.

His service is planned for 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at C3 Tri-Cities church.