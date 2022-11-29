Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Juvenile arrested for Henderson shooting in late November
A juvenile has been arrested in connection to a shooting and robbery in Henderson. The Henderson Joint Task Force said that a male juvenile faces first degree Assault and Robbery for a shooting along Garfield Avenue on November 25th. According to officers, before 9PM a man was robbed and shot...
wrul.com
McWhirter Arrested On White County Warrant
A Carmi man is being held in the White County Jail following his arrest on a White County Warrant. 62 year old Leslie A McWhirter of Webb Street was arrested on Wednesday evening on the warrant for Burglary and Theft over $500. Bond for McWhirter has been set at $7,500. No court date has been set at this time.
More information released on Garfield Avenue shooting
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials have provided more information about the Garfield shooting. Police say on November 25, at about 8:55 p.m., a male was robbed and shot in the 1500 block of Garfield Avenue while trying to sell marijuana. Officers say on December 1, a male juvenile was charged with Assault 1st and Robbery […]
14news.com
Juvenile arrested after man was robbed and shot in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A juvenile has been charged with assault and robbery after a shooting that happened last week in Henderson. Police say the man was trying to sell marijuana in the 1500 block of Garfield Ave. when he was shot. They say his injuries were not life threatening.
kbsi23.com
Man arrested for attempted murder in Marion, IL
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – A man faces charges for attempted murder in Marion, Ill. Joshua G. Taylor, 44, faces charges of attempted murder, domestic battery, unlawful use of weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, fleeing and eluding, interference with reporting of domestic violence, criminal damage to property and driving on the sidewalk.
wevv.com
Man accused of burglarizing Evansville apartment while victim was asleep
An Evansville man is facing a burglary charge after an incident that happened Wednesday. Evansville Police Department officers were called to the White Oak Manor apartments off of North St. Joseph Avenue to investigate a burglary. When police arrived, they say the property manager told them that the suspect was...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, December 1st, 2022
A 16-year-old rural Iuka female juvenile has been sent to One Hope United following an incident at her home Wednesday night where she allegedly threatened family members with a knife and later fought with police trying to take her into custody. She was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for aggravated assault, domestic battery, aggravated battery to a peace officer, and resisting arrest. No injuries were reported.
104.1 WIKY
E.P.D. Statement on Illegal Substance
On March 17, 2022, Tianeptine became a Schedule I controlled substance in Indiana. It is illegal to sell or possess this drug. Tianeptine is commonly found in product brand names such as Za Za, Tianaa, and Pegasus. It came to the attention of the Evansville-Vanderburgh Joint Drug Task Force (JTF) that gas stations, convenience stores, and smoke shops across Vanderburgh County have been selling these products, not knowing that they were illegal.
wjpf.com
Death investigation underway in Williamson County
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – A death investigation is underway in Williamson County. At about 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to a home at 1221 Morning Glory Road for a burglary in progress. Officers arriving at the scene found a man with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
14news.com
Mother sentenced in death of three-year-old daughter
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The mother of a three-year-old girl who died after getting ahold of a fentanyl pill is was sentenced Friday afternoon. Makaylee Opperman accepted a plea deal in the death of Kamari Opperman, who died in October 2021, leading to six people facing charges. Officials say murder...
southernillinoisnow.com
Three sentenced on felony drug charges in Marion County Court
Three people were sentenced on felony possession of methamphetamine in Marion County Court on Tuesday. 46-year-old Sherry Altom of North Hickory in Centralia pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of under five grams of methamphetamine. She was sentenced to two years probation, ordered to undergo evaluation and testing, and given credit for 18 days served in the Marion County Jail. The sentence handed down in each case will run concurrently.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/1)
Robert Pruett, 45, of Washington, was arrested on charges of OVWI Endangerment, OVWI, and Possession of a Synthetic Drug. Bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted. Colten Harmon, 30, of Flora, Illinois, was arrested on charges of OVWI refusal, OVWI endangerment, paraphernalia possession, and marijuana possession. No bond was set.
One dead after accidental shooting in Henderson
(WEHT) - The Henderson County Coroner's Office has confirmed that one person is dead following an accidental shooting in the parking lot of River City Pawn.
14news.com
Name released of man killed in accidental shooting in Henderson
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is dead after police say he accidentally shot himself. It happened shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday outside River City Pawn on the Henderson strip. Police say the man was in his truck, and a gun accidentally went off while he was loading it. Friday,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Deputies investigating after man killed in Williamson County; 'This was not a random act,' authorities say
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — A death investigation is underway in Williamson County, Illinois, after the sheriff's office says a man died after he was injured during a home burglary. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded around 1:56 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a burglary in progress...
wrul.com
Fisk, Holloman And Pucket Sentenced To The Illinois Department Of Corrections
Three White County men were sentenced to the Illinois Department Of Corrections in White County Court on Monday November 28th. 34 year old Logan Fisk was sentenced to 5 years for Retail Theft a class 4 felony, 5 years and 6 months for Possession of Methamphetamine a class 3 felony and 5 years and 6 months on a second Theft charge. The sentences on the Meth Possession and Theft charge were ordered to run concurrently with one another; however, the sentences in Meth and second Theft charge were ordered to run consecutively to the sentence imposed on the first Theft charge. Because the sentences in the respective cases were ordered to be served consecutively, Fisk was ultimately sentenced to 10 years and 6 months in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Fisk was arrested for the Retail Theft case in April 2022 by Carmi Police Department. After being found guilty in May 2022, Fisk was arrested again by the Carmi Police Department for Possession of Methamphetamine and Theft while awaiting sentencing. Fisk was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle. State’s Attorney Denton Aud prosecuted the case. Judge T. Scott Webb was the presiding judge.
Avoid CR 550 E near CR 250 S due to traffic incident
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) says some roads have closed due to a traffic incident. GCSO advises people to avoid CR 550 E near CR 250 S due to a current traffic issue. Deputies say a vehicle crash on CR 550 E near CR 250 S has closed the […]
What was in the box sent to the Evansville Police Department?
EPD posted an update after opening the package and revealing its contents
wrul.com
Theft, Possession Of Drugs And Driving Without A Valid Drivers License Sent Three To The White County Jail
A Carmi woman arrested on November 16th for Theft was taken into custody a second time on November 23rd following a traffic stop. Tamara M Bingham, 40 of Oak Street was stopped by an officer with the Carmi Police Department and arrested for No Valid Driver’s License and on a White County warrant for Theft under $500. Bingham paid $500 bond plus $20 in booking fees and was released a couple of hours later. No court date for Bingham has been set at this time.
14news.com
Ray Tate new court date set in Wayne Co.
WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - In Wayne County, another court date was set to discuss Ray Tate’s motion to withdraw his guilty plea. Back in April, Tate plead guilty to murdering Deputy Sean Riley in December of 2021, and was sentenced to life in prison. A few weeks later...
