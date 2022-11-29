Three White County men were sentenced to the Illinois Department Of Corrections in White County Court on Monday November 28th. 34 year old Logan Fisk was sentenced to 5 years for Retail Theft a class 4 felony, 5 years and 6 months for Possession of Methamphetamine a class 3 felony and 5 years and 6 months on a second Theft charge. The sentences on the Meth Possession and Theft charge were ordered to run concurrently with one another; however, the sentences in Meth and second Theft charge were ordered to run consecutively to the sentence imposed on the first Theft charge. Because the sentences in the respective cases were ordered to be served consecutively, Fisk was ultimately sentenced to 10 years and 6 months in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Fisk was arrested for the Retail Theft case in April 2022 by Carmi Police Department. After being found guilty in May 2022, Fisk was arrested again by the Carmi Police Department for Possession of Methamphetamine and Theft while awaiting sentencing. Fisk was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle. State’s Attorney Denton Aud prosecuted the case. Judge T. Scott Webb was the presiding judge.

WHITE COUNTY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO