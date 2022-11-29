ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

England vs Wales halftime act Chesney Hawkes called ‘standout performer’ after poor first half

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=393Qbf_0jRVLrbw00

The England vs Wales World Cup match had a surprise cameo in the form of Chesney Hawkes.

Singer Hawkes performed his 1991 No 1 hit single “I Am the One and Only” during halftime at the match in Qatar.

After what was an underwhelming first half for both sides, those in attendance quipped that Hawkes was the standout performer of the evening.

The Independent ’s chief football writer Miguel Delany tweeted: “Chesney Hawkes is playing ‘The One and Only’ at half-time in England vs Wales. I have no idea why this is happening.”

“Chesney Hawkes singing ‘I Am The One Only’ at halftime might just be the highlight so far... yes, it’s been that bad,” football writer John Cross added.

Daily Mail ’s northern football correspondent, Dominic King, praised: “One verse and one chorus in and Chesney Hawkes is already the best performer of the night.”

Referring to the BBC’s coverage of the event, led by Gary Lineker, The Times reporter Elizabeth Ammon wrote: ”Please stop these five blokes talking and show me Chesney Hawkes.”

Meanwhile, @DrBeauBeaumont said: ‘This entire nation is being robbed of a Chesney Hawkes halftime show right now.”

Perhaps inspired by the claims, Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden began the second half by scoring two goals within a minute of each other. Rashford scored another goal 17 minutes later.

Find all the live coverage from the match here .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

World Cup: John Stones insists England’s Harry Kane every bit as good as Erling Haaland

England defender John Stones says Harry Kane is every bit as important a player as Manchester City star Erling Haaland.Stones has the pleasure of playing with both on a regular basis for both his club and national team.Ahead of England’s World Cup 2022 knockout fixture against Senegal, the defender praised his captain.“Players like those two, their quality always shines through,” Stones said.“They’re both incredible players and incredible within their own rights. Harry has always been incredible to play with and I’m sure he’ll get on the scoresheet soon.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More England and Wales teams sing national anthems ahead of World Cup clashBrazil suffer shocking defeat in day thirteen of the World CupJapanese fans join in singing Arab songs in Qatar
The Independent

What TV channel is the Netherlands vs USA on? Kick-off time and where to watch

The Netherlands face the USA in a World Cup last-16 clash.The Netherlands finished top of Group A as they beat Qatar 2-0, following an opening win and draw against Senegal and Ecuador respectively.Louis van Gaal’s side have failed to impress so far, despite the goals of Cody Gakpo, and the USA may fancy their chances of an upset.The USA finished second in Group B and qualified thanks to a 1-0 win over Iran, which followed draws against Wales and England.Here’s everything you need to know.When is Netherlands vs USA?The match will kick off at 3pm GMT (10am ET)  on...
Larry Brown Sports

Cameroon player makes ridiculous move after World Cup goal

Cameroon forward Vincent Aboubakar made a fairly remarkable mistake during Friday’s World Cup match, and he did it after scoring a goal, no less. Aboubakar scored a header in the 92nd minute against tournament favorite Brazil to give Cameroon an unlikely 1-0 victory in their Group G finale. The forward immediately pulled off his shirt in celebration upon scoring, which is hardly an unprecedented move in soccer.
The Independent

Brazil suffer shock World Cup defeat to Cameroon – but too little too late for African side

It wasn’t quite the shock of 1990 but, 32 years after they opened a World Cup by beating Argentina, Cameroon exited this tournament by defeating the other South American superpower. Unlike in 1990, there will be no surge into the knockout stages, because a remarkable result was in vain. It is Switzerland who accompany Brazil into the last 16, a first group-stage defeat since 1998 not enough to prevent the Selecao from topping their pool for an 11th successive World Cup and setting up a last-16 tie with South Korea. Tite may consider the loss of that unbeaten record...
The Independent

Kylian Mbappe, Casemiro and Harry Maguire: World Cup 2022 team of the group stage

The group stage of the 2022 World Cup provided no end of talking points, plenty of late drama and a whole host of high-scoring games.Several standout performers took centre stage to drag their nations over the line, while others were simply consistent, high-quality and look ready for the challenge of the knockouts.To select our team of the opening rounds of matches, due to the number of substitutions, rotations and patchy form - not a single nation picked up three wins out of three - we’re effectively looking at those who had two very good outings, or at least effective...
The Independent

Netherlands vs USA prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out today?

The Netherlands and the USA meet at the World Cup with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.The Netherlands were expected to qualify out of Group A and did so as group winners following wins over Senegal and Qatar and a draw against Ecuador.Cody Gakpo has been the breakout star of their World Cup so far with three goals, including the opener in each of their games so far.The USA battled to second place in Group B in order to reach the last 16. Christian Pulisic scored the crucial goal in their 1-0 win over Iran.Here’s everything you...
The Independent

What TV channel is Argentina vs Australia on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup 2022 fixture

Argentina take on Australia in a World Cup last-16 clash.Argentina are one of the favourites to win the World Cup while Australia have defied expectations by reaching the knockout stages.The Socceroos beat Denmark and Tunisia to finish as runners-up behind France in Group D, and they will hope to create history by reaching the quarter-finals for the first time.They have an almighty task against Lionel Messi’s side, who overcame an opening defeat to Saudi Arabia to finish top of Group C.Here’s everything you need to know.When is Argentina vs Australia?The match will kick off at 7pm GMT on Saturday...
The Independent

Brazil suffer shocking defeat as South Korea score a dramatic winner in day thirteen of the World Cup

Day 13 of the Qatar World Cup saw drama in groups G and H, as teams battled to secure a place in the knockout.Luis Suarez was seen crying as Uruguay crashed out of the group stage at the expense of Hwang Hee-Chan and South Korea, who broke South American hearts with a 91st minute goal.Elsewhere, Brazil suffered a shocking defeat to Cameroon, with a stoppage-time header by Vincent Aboubakar, although it wasn’t enough for the Indomitable Lions to qualify.Switzerland qualified for the Last 16 after powering past Serbia 3-2.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Fifa World Cup: Round up of day nine’s action as group stages come to closeDrone footage captures devastation wrecked by deadly landslide in BrazilWhat have we learned from the opening games of Qatar 2022? | You Ask The Questions
The Independent

Katie Archibald has battle on hands to retain UCI Track Champions League title

Katie Archibald will need to overturn an eight-point deficit to American Jennifer Valente on Saturday night if she is to retain her UCI Track Champions League title.The Olympic Madison champion went into Friday’s penultimate round in London one point behind Valente in the women’s endurance standings and put herself three points up with second place in a scratch race won by Ireland’s Emily Kay, only to finish seventh in an elimination race won by her rival.The 28-year-old Scot made her return to racing when this series began in Mallorca last month, having lost her partner in August when mountain biker...
The Independent

World Cup today: Six talking points amid Uruguay desolation as Fifa defends VAR

A missed penalty, an added-time goal, tears, revenge (of sorts) and a red card for over-celebrating – the final round of group matches did not disappoint.With time ticking down Uruguay were heading into the last 16 as they led Ghana 2-0 in their grudge match, but South Korea’s 91st-minute strike gave them a 2-1 win over Portugal.That left the South Americans needing one goal and Ghana needing two in the final eight added minutes to qualify, but neither outcome materialised and the Asian side, watching mobile phone footage on the pitch 15 miles away across the city, were able to...
The Independent

Argentina vs Australia prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out?

Lionel Messi continues his quest to win the World Cup as Argentina take on Australia in the last 16.Argentina qualified for the knockout stages as group winners after recovering from their opening defeat to Saudi Arabia and beating Mexico and Poland.Messi has scored twice so far, including the brilliant opener against Mexico, but he then missed a penalty in Argentina’s 2-0 win over Poland.Australia over defied expectations by reaching the last 16 for only the second time in their history. The Socceroos have never reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup but are dreaming of extending their stay in...
The Independent

Today at the World Cup: Holland and Argentina favourites for knockout round

The dust has barely settled on a thrilling end to the group stage and the pressure is already ramping up with the start of the knockout phase.Holland and Argentina are the favourites against the United States and Australia respectively but in a tournament of shocks nothing can be ruled out.In the final round of group matches there was a missed penalty, an added-time goal, tears, revenge (of sorts) and a red card for over-celebrating.Uruguay, despite beating Ghana, went out due to South Korea’s 91st-minute winner against Portugal.Cameroon recorded a famous victory over Brazil but still missed out on the last...
The Independent

Netherlands vs USA live stream: Where to watch World Cup 2022 fixture online and on TV

Netherlands take on the USA as the World Cup knockout stages get underway in Qatar.The last 16 clash sees the winners of Group A, the Netherlands, face a USA side who finished runners up to England in Group B.Louis van Gaal’s side have been powered by the goals of Cody Gakpo - who opened the scoring in each of their group games.The USA required a 1-0 win over Iran to book their place in the knockout stages, with Christian Pulisic scoring the winner.Here’s everything you need to know.When is Netherlands vs USA?The match will kick off at 3pm GMT...
The Independent

The Independent

953K+
Followers
308K+
Post
482M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy