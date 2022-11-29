'We are listening': APS superintendent says district is addressing school safety concerns

School safety and student discipline were again a focal point of an Akron school board meeting.

“We are listening to concerns. We’re not shying away from the concerns,” Superintendent Christine Fowler Mack said in a presentation Monday night to school board members. "We want an environment that is conducive to good teaching and learning and that starts with everyone feeling safe.”

The superintendent’s talk came in response to teachers and other licensed professional staff members speaking out at the Nov. 7 board meeting, saying aggressive student behavior is on the rise and the administration is stymieing teachers’ efforts to provide meaningful input into disciplining students.

Meanwhile, student discipline and school safety in the district of 20,000-students are key issues in negotiations on a new labor contract for teachers and other licensed professionals that hit an impasse earlier this year.

Student board member urges district, teachers to avoid a strike

High school student Kaysie Anderson, a non-voting student representative to the board, spoke at the beginning of Monday’s meeting, saying that if teachers were to strike, students throughout the district would “feel lost” without the daily interaction with their teachers.

Anderson is a student at the district’s Early College High School, where students can obtain an associate’s degree from the University of Akron before graduating.

“The relationship between scholars [students in the district] and our teachers would be greatly interrupted” if there were a strike, she said.

Anderson noted a particular Akron Public Schools teacher helps her a lot with college courses taught by university professionals.

“The relationship allows me to do my best in my college classes and she also pushes me to do my best,” she said.

Anderson, who noted her mother is an intervention specialist at Robinson elementary school in the district, said teacher-student connections drive students to come to school.

The union representing the teachers and licensed staff professionals, the Akron Education Association, has not issued a required 10-day notice to strike. A federal mediator will soon begin meeting with the union and administration in an attempt to get the two sides to reach an agreement; the union reserves the right to strike.

The Akron Education Association represents about 1,600 teachers and other licensed professionals in the district, such as school counselors.

Parent says APS officials 'aren't doing everything possible' to address student behavior issues

Also Monday, parent Kristin Rummer spoke during the meeting’s public-comment session, saying school officials should “admit that maybe you aren’t doing everything possible” to address bad student behavior.

Rummer, the mother of two elementary school students in the district and the daughter of two retired Akron Public Schools teachers, urged the administration to work “in collaboration with the true voices of teachers and their [union] leaders” to address the issues.

“Everyone should be given a chance, but how many times after repeated unsuccessful redirection should a violent student be excused?” she asked, echoing similar complaints some teachers have sounded over the past several years.

Some teachers have said students are being returned to their regular classrooms after severe infractions.

School board policy dictates that the superintendent not respond to concerns raised during the during the public comment session of the school board meeting, but rather address them subsequently in writing.

In an email to district parents and caregivers last week, Fowler Mack said “any suggestion that school officials not responding quickly and appropriately to the misbehavior of students isn’t true.”

Rummer, who is an intervention specialist at another school school district, noted a small percentage of students are responsible for the most severe behaviors and said “if things do not improve drastically” she will remove her two children from the district.

Another parent also addressed the board Monday alleging her child had been bullied and physically assaulted at an Akron elementary school. Board members said they were not aware of the incident and thanked her for speaking to them. Board president N.J. Akbar encouraged her to follow up with the superintendent if she wanted to discuss the matter further.

Discipline remains among sticking point in teacher contract talks

On Monday, Fowler Mack’s presentation focused in part on the district’s Expulsion Review Committee, which includes teachers and other licensed professionals who give input on discipline cases referred to the committee.

Teachers and other staff members who spoke out Nov. 7 serve on the committee and said its ability to make a positive impact on school safety was being eroded by the administration.

Similar complaints were publicly aired last year after student violence spiked, as well as in previous years.

Schools across the county experienced increases in severe student behavior as students returned to in-school learning last year after months of buildings being shutdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Union President Pat Shipe has said union members don’t believe the correct discipline is being applied to severe behaviors by students, and that the administration is not following the union contract language that deals with student discipline.

The contract also covers salaries and benefits, among other issues.

The union’s rejection of a fact-finder’s recommendations on a new contract last week means the talks will go to federal mediation. Shipe has said she does not anticipate talks beginning before December.

One of the sticking points around discipline in contract talks has been the administration’s effort to change the way assault is defined in the contract.

The fact-finder sided with the administration’s desire to replace the word “contact” with “injury” as a way to determine physical assault.

Superintendent shares discipline, expulsion numbers for district

Fowler Mack said in her Monday presentation that he administration met with union leadership about the Expulsion Review Committee last school year and again last week, after the Nov. 7 meeting, in an effort to resolve concerns.

She said more discussions will be held and any concerns “incompletely addressed” last school year will be addressed.

In her presentation, Fowler Mack also revealed data concerning student behavior and discipline:

There were 38 instances of physical assault of a staff member the first quarter of this year referred for expulsion consideration. That’s the same number as that in last year’s first quarter. Last week, a union member who is a school counselor provided data showing 60 reports physical assaults on staff members from the beginning of the school year through Nov. 23.

Ten of the instances of physical assault of a staff member referred for expulsion consideration this quarter involved kindergarteners. That compares with eight last year.

The instances of fighting between students referred for expulsion consideration the first quarter of this year was 35, down from 49 in the first quarter last year.

There were 31 instances of serious bodily injury involving students referred for expulsion consideration during this year’s first quarter. These instances are typically related to fights between students. That compares with eight instances for the first quarter a year ago.

There were 249 “disciplinary hearing outcomes” the first quarter of this school year, versus 187 in last year’s first quarter.

There were five expulsions during the first quarter this year, compared to none during the same time period last year. Other outcomes included discipline other than expulsion, such as out-of-school suspension and placement in an alternative school in the district.

Ohio schools in general are using expulsion less as a form of discipline, in an effort to allow students to continue their educations.

Shipe said said Tuesday that the union would respond to Fowler Mack's presentation and the concerned raised by the parents in the next few days.