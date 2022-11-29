ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWO News

Northeast Indiana projects land $15M in READI funding

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): The Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority this week announced $15 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) grants for five projects. The funding will support efforts such as an arts campus in downtown Fort Wayne, housing projects in Allen and DeKalb counties, and an education and innovation center in Steuben County.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Night of Lights draws 35,000 people, breaks attendance record

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An iconic Fort Wayne staple reaffirmed its local popularity by setting record attendance numbers, according to Downtown Fort Wayne (DFW). On Friday, DFW said on its Facebook page the 2022 Night of Lights brought in approximately 35,000 people. The attendance number broke the previous...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Local developer plans 185-acre ‘village’ in southwest Fort Wayne

Another village concept is coming to southwest Fort Wayne. Developer Jeff Thomas is proposing a 184-acre development on the southwest side, located between West Hamilton Road South and Illinois Road. Mercato Village is described in short planning documents as a “multi-use development including a shopping center, apartment complex and multi-use...
FORT WAYNE, IN
KISS 106

Thousands of Guests Visit This Indiana State Park Every Winter to Ride the Toboggan Run

People love to get out and play in the snow - from skiing and snowboarding to snow angels, snowball fights, and sledding. Who knows when we will see any serious snow here in Southern Indiana? So, what do you do when there is no snow? There is a state park in Northern Indiana, that has figured out how to provide some serious sledding regardless of the amount of snow on the ground.
INDIANA STATE
fortwaynesnbc.com

City of Fort Wayne announces new public information officer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - On Dec. 1, The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division announced Elizabeth Webb will serve as its new public information officer. According to a news release, Webb began her duties on Nov. 28. Webb has more than 10 years of...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Atlas Obscura

Hanging Rock National Natural Landmark

Hanging Rock National Natural Landmark is a unique feature along the Wabash River near Lagro, Indiana. Hanging Rock rises approximately 65 feet above the river and provides a spectacular view of the surrounding area and river. It has been recognized as a National Natural Landmark since 1986. Prior to this, Hanging Rock served as a river navigational landmark and a lookout point.
LAGRO, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Crumbl Cookies announces grand opening date

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Crumbl Cookies announced their first Fort Wayne location will open its doors Dec. 9. The menu during the grand opening week will consist of six of the weekly rotating flavors. The weekly flavor drops will be announced every Sunday at 8 p.m. on Crumbl’s social media accounts, officials say.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Indy burger chain to open Fort Wayne store

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A building that used to be home to a Fazoli’s restaurant on Fort Wayne’s southwest side will get new life next year when an Indianapolis based burger chain opens at that location. California Burger currently has two locations and this will be its first...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Fort Wayne’s Smith, Deng to represent U.S. in figure skating finals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Ice Skating Club announces their Junior Pairs team will advance to finals. Cayla Smith and Andy Deng, along with Coach Alena Lunin of Fort Wayne, will represent the United States at the Figure skating Grand Prix Finals competition in Torino, Italy. This...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wboi.org

Oldest reticulated giraffe in United States passes in Fort Wayne

The oldest reticulated giraffe in North America passed away on Friday, according to the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo. Early last week, the zoo’s animal care staff and veterinary team noticed Zuri showing signs of abdominal pain and decreased appetite. After treatment for several days, Zuri’s symptoms worsened and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

New jail site muddies future of Harvester museum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Last week, it was announced that the Allen County Commissioners had selected a property for a new jail. For those who wanted the jail out of sight from schools, like councilwoman Sharon Tucker, the new site is a big win. “It was a great...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Arizona-based company plans ‘luxury garages’ in Huntertown

Google luxury toy garages and you’ll find they’re quite the thing in Scottsdale, Arizona. Not only do they offer the members secure car storage, they offer a private location to “share their favorite cars with neighbor car collectors, entertain business associates, hang out with friends and family, and lastly, just brag about their cars,” according to one website.
HUNTERTOWN, IN
Lima News

Real Wheels: His 401k is a Trans Am

LIMA – Travis Bodine cannot remember a time when he wasn’t tinkering with cars. His father, Earl, owned Phoenix Auto Salvage and Travis says, “I grew up there, putting cars together, taking them apart.”. The first car the 52-year-old Shawnee Township man owned was a ‘79 black...
LIMA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy