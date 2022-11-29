Read full article on original website
WOWO News
Northeast Indiana projects land $15M in READI funding
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): The Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority this week announced $15 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) grants for five projects. The funding will support efforts such as an arts campus in downtown Fort Wayne, housing projects in Allen and DeKalb counties, and an education and innovation center in Steuben County.
WANE-TV
Night of Lights draws 35,000 people, breaks attendance record
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An iconic Fort Wayne staple reaffirmed its local popularity by setting record attendance numbers, according to Downtown Fort Wayne (DFW). On Friday, DFW said on its Facebook page the 2022 Night of Lights brought in approximately 35,000 people. The attendance number broke the previous...
WANE-TV
Local developer plans 185-acre ‘village’ in southwest Fort Wayne
Another village concept is coming to southwest Fort Wayne. Developer Jeff Thomas is proposing a 184-acre development on the southwest side, located between West Hamilton Road South and Illinois Road. Mercato Village is described in short planning documents as a “multi-use development including a shopping center, apartment complex and multi-use...
Thousands of Guests Visit This Indiana State Park Every Winter to Ride the Toboggan Run
People love to get out and play in the snow - from skiing and snowboarding to snow angels, snowball fights, and sledding. Who knows when we will see any serious snow here in Southern Indiana? So, what do you do when there is no snow? There is a state park in Northern Indiana, that has figured out how to provide some serious sledding regardless of the amount of snow on the ground.
WANE-TV
Crumbl Cookies prepares for grand opening, possible expansion
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The wait is nearly over for an upcoming cookie shop prepared to make its mark in Fort Wayne. Crumbl Cookies will be located at Orchard Crossing across from Jefferson Pointe and plans to have its grand opening Friday, Dec. 9. The shop offers a...
fortwaynesnbc.com
City of Fort Wayne announces new public information officer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - On Dec. 1, The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division announced Elizabeth Webb will serve as its new public information officer. According to a news release, Webb began her duties on Nov. 28. Webb has more than 10 years of...
Atlas Obscura
Hanging Rock National Natural Landmark
Hanging Rock National Natural Landmark is a unique feature along the Wabash River near Lagro, Indiana. Hanging Rock rises approximately 65 feet above the river and provides a spectacular view of the surrounding area and river. It has been recognized as a National Natural Landmark since 1986. Prior to this, Hanging Rock served as a river navigational landmark and a lookout point.
WANE-TV
Christmas tree prices up and availability down, but one Fort Wayne tradition will continue
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Christmas trees are usually the centerpiece of homes decorated for the season. But this year they have been a little harder to find. A lot of it has to do with trees bought in years past. “Over the last few years, there was more...
wfft.com
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported four deaths and 701 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 120,575 cases and 1,217 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
WANE-TV
University of Saint Francis academics to move on from downtown location
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The University of Saint Francis (USF) is exploring options to move its operations out of downtown Fort Wayne. USF President Eric Albert Zimmer said that the move is part of an initiative to make the campus more centralized. “Asking our students to commute to...
Fort Wayne native, MLB player Zach McKinstry visits childhood school
McKinstry attended Franke Park as a kid and eventually graduated from North Side High School.
abc57.com
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to pass through Goshen early Friday morning
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will pass through Goshen early Friday morning as it makes its way across the United States for its annual holiday trek. Community members can anticipate the train to pass through Goshen between 12:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. The train uses the Norfolk...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Crumbl Cookies announces grand opening date
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Crumbl Cookies announced their first Fort Wayne location will open its doors Dec. 9. The menu during the grand opening week will consist of six of the weekly rotating flavors. The weekly flavor drops will be announced every Sunday at 8 p.m. on Crumbl’s social media accounts, officials say.
Allen County man dies in Indiana correctional facility
Indiana State Police are investigating the death of 53-year-old Matthew Chester, from Allen County, at the Westville Correctional Facility.
WANE-TV
Indy burger chain to open Fort Wayne store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A building that used to be home to a Fazoli’s restaurant on Fort Wayne’s southwest side will get new life next year when an Indianapolis based burger chain opens at that location. California Burger currently has two locations and this will be its first...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne’s Smith, Deng to represent U.S. in figure skating finals
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Ice Skating Club announces their Junior Pairs team will advance to finals. Cayla Smith and Andy Deng, along with Coach Alena Lunin of Fort Wayne, will represent the United States at the Figure skating Grand Prix Finals competition in Torino, Italy. This...
wboi.org
Oldest reticulated giraffe in United States passes in Fort Wayne
The oldest reticulated giraffe in North America passed away on Friday, according to the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo. Early last week, the zoo’s animal care staff and veterinary team noticed Zuri showing signs of abdominal pain and decreased appetite. After treatment for several days, Zuri’s symptoms worsened and...
WANE-TV
New jail site muddies future of Harvester museum
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Last week, it was announced that the Allen County Commissioners had selected a property for a new jail. For those who wanted the jail out of sight from schools, like councilwoman Sharon Tucker, the new site is a big win. “It was a great...
WANE-TV
Arizona-based company plans ‘luxury garages’ in Huntertown
Google luxury toy garages and you’ll find they’re quite the thing in Scottsdale, Arizona. Not only do they offer the members secure car storage, they offer a private location to “share their favorite cars with neighbor car collectors, entertain business associates, hang out with friends and family, and lastly, just brag about their cars,” according to one website.
Lima News
Real Wheels: His 401k is a Trans Am
LIMA – Travis Bodine cannot remember a time when he wasn’t tinkering with cars. His father, Earl, owned Phoenix Auto Salvage and Travis says, “I grew up there, putting cars together, taking them apart.”. The first car the 52-year-old Shawnee Township man owned was a ‘79 black...
