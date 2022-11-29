ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

WTNH

Foodie Favorites: 5 must-try dishes in Connecticut!

(WTNH) — What’s the difference between pizza and apizza? Well, ask any Nutmegger and they should know, especially if they’re from New Haven. There are certain foods that Connecticut is known for, even dishes that the state invented! News 8 put together this list of delectable dishes that all Connecticut citizens should try, at least […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticuthistory.org

The Story of Connecticut’s Largest State Forest

Pachaug State Forest is the largest state forest in Connecticut. Covering approximately 24,000 acres and crossing the borders of numerous towns in eastern Connecticut, this natural wonder has, surprisingly enough, roots in Voluntown’s industrial past. When Europeans first arrived in the area that is now Pachaug State Forest, it...
VOLUNTOWN, CT
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Middletown, CT

Middletown is a small city in Middlesex County, Connecticut, with an area of just around 40 square miles. What the city lacks in size is recouped by its quintessential New England charm that unlocks plenty of exciting activities. English settlers established it as a town in 1651 and named it...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Westfield, MA

The Pocomtuc tribe originally inhabited the area of Westfield in the county of Hampden, which was previously known as Woronoco or ‘the winding land.’. Settlers from the Connecticut Colony started building trading houses from 1639 to 1640; Massachusetts prevailed in asserting jurisdiction and made Woronoco a part of Springfield in 1647.
WESTFIELD, MA
Eyewitness News

Residents protest outside City Hall over rising rent

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - It’s the first of the month, which means December rent is due for many people in Connecticut. Rent is becoming more of a struggle for some as landlords continue to increase their rent. Today, some of these frustrated tenants protested outside of City Hall. They...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Holidays on Main took place in Wethersfield

The manhunt for Christopher Francisquini continues as multiple agencies search for the killer. Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. FBI, police updates public on search for suspected Naugatuck baby killer. Updated: 6 hours ago. Since Francisquini disappeared, the FBI has more than doubled its...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
FOX 61

Holiday light shows and events throughout Connecticut

CONNECTICUT, USA — The holiday season is in full swing across the state with plenty of events, including light shows and holiday markets, to help you get in the spirit!. Merry Days and Jolly Nights in New London begins November 25 and lasts until January 1, 2023. The calendar of events is focused on helping celebrate the diverse array of faiths and holidays in New London's Culture. Learn more about all of the events and see the calendar here.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Crash slows traffic at busy Southington intersection

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Emergency responders were called to a crash at a busy intersection in Southington on Thursday. The crash happened at Executive Boulevard and West Street. Police confirmed that a handicapped van is involved. There are a total of six injuries reported. Video could be seen from a...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Magic of Lights in East Hartford

Meteorologist Mike Slifer said rain could be heavy at times starting Wednesday evening. Here is his Tuesday noon forecast. NEWS CONFERENCE: NAACP wants hate crime investigation over noose found in high school locker room. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Willimantic chapter of the NAACP asked why the investigation into a...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Deadly crash closes rest area on I-95 in Milford

Over 10,000 outages reported across the state as heavy rain, wind gusts hit CT. Thousands of power outages are reported across the state Wednesday evening as heavy rain and wind gusts pass through Connecticut. Updated: 56 minutes ago. A winter chill tomorrow... then, after some drier weather, another storm system...
MILFORD, CT
FOX 61

Every vote counts: Connecticut race ends by a difference of 1 vote

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — They say every vote counts. In one Connecticut town, it really did. A race for a seat in the state Legislature has been decided by a single vote. Nearly 10,600 ballots were cast in the race between Republican Tony Morrison and Democrat Christopher Poulos to represent the 81st Assembly District in Southington, a town about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Hartford.
