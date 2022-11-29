Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
Connecticut witness describes bright object under 150 feetRoger MarshMilford, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
Related
Foodie Favorites: 5 must-try dishes in Connecticut!
(WTNH) — What’s the difference between pizza and apizza? Well, ask any Nutmegger and they should know, especially if they’re from New Haven. There are certain foods that Connecticut is known for, even dishes that the state invented! News 8 put together this list of delectable dishes that all Connecticut citizens should try, at least […]
connecticuthistory.org
The Story of Connecticut’s Largest State Forest
Pachaug State Forest is the largest state forest in Connecticut. Covering approximately 24,000 acres and crossing the borders of numerous towns in eastern Connecticut, this natural wonder has, surprisingly enough, roots in Voluntown’s industrial past. When Europeans first arrived in the area that is now Pachaug State Forest, it...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Middletown, CT
Middletown is a small city in Middlesex County, Connecticut, with an area of just around 40 square miles. What the city lacks in size is recouped by its quintessential New England charm that unlocks plenty of exciting activities. English settlers established it as a town in 1651 and named it...
Extreme speed on Connecticut highways
Extreme speed on Connecticut highways, with a driver ticketed for allegedly doing 110 mph, days after another driver was stopped for allegedly speeding at 132 mph
This Is The Best Pie In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best pie in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Did You Hear About That Drone Flying Down Main St In Hartford?
Imagine you are going about your day in the city of Hartford. You go outside and there is a drone flying down your street. That was the scene in Hartford recently and at least one person had fun waving to the drone as it flew down Main Avenue. Carsen Bower...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Westfield, MA
The Pocomtuc tribe originally inhabited the area of Westfield in the county of Hampden, which was previously known as Woronoco or ‘the winding land.’. Settlers from the Connecticut Colony started building trading houses from 1639 to 1640; Massachusetts prevailed in asserting jurisdiction and made Woronoco a part of Springfield in 1647.
Two men arrested in East Lyme for stealing credit card, spending $1,800 on Starbucks merch
EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men were arrested for fraudulent use of a credit card and spending more than $1,500 on Starbucks merchandise in several states, police said. East Lyme police responded to a Starbucks on Flanders Road for a disturbance between staff and two men. The store staff was alerted by a woman […]
Eyewitness News
Residents protest outside City Hall over rising rent
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - It’s the first of the month, which means December rent is due for many people in Connecticut. Rent is becoming more of a struggle for some as landlords continue to increase their rent. Today, some of these frustrated tenants protested outside of City Hall. They...
Eyewitness News
Holidays on Main took place in Wethersfield
The manhunt for Christopher Francisquini continues as multiple agencies search for the killer. Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. FBI, police updates public on search for suspected Naugatuck baby killer. Updated: 6 hours ago. Since Francisquini disappeared, the FBI has more than doubled its...
Holiday light shows and events throughout Connecticut
CONNECTICUT, USA — The holiday season is in full swing across the state with plenty of events, including light shows and holiday markets, to help you get in the spirit!. Merry Days and Jolly Nights in New London begins November 25 and lasts until January 1, 2023. The calendar of events is focused on helping celebrate the diverse array of faiths and holidays in New London's Culture. Learn more about all of the events and see the calendar here.
Eyewitness News
Crash slows traffic at busy Southington intersection
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Emergency responders were called to a crash at a busy intersection in Southington on Thursday. The crash happened at Executive Boulevard and West Street. Police confirmed that a handicapped van is involved. There are a total of six injuries reported. Video could be seen from a...
Sally's Apizza celebrates grand opening in Fairfield
The New Haven original opened the doors to its third location on Commerce Drive, right off I-95 with a party Thursday night.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Waterbury men injured in convenience store shooting
Dr. Amy Sanders, Director of the Hartford HealthCare Memory Care Center, talks about a potential treatment for Alzheimer's. How to spot a potential Jay: A field guide from the University of Saint Joseph.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Magic of Lights in East Hartford
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said rain could be heavy at times starting Wednesday evening. Here is his Tuesday noon forecast. NEWS CONFERENCE: NAACP wants hate crime investigation over noose found in high school locker room. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Willimantic chapter of the NAACP asked why the investigation into a...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Deadly crash closes rest area on I-95 in Milford
Over 10,000 outages reported across the state as heavy rain, wind gusts hit CT. Thousands of power outages are reported across the state Wednesday evening as heavy rain and wind gusts pass through Connecticut. Updated: 56 minutes ago. A winter chill tomorrow... then, after some drier weather, another storm system...
Pedestrian struck by school bus in Norwich is in critical condition: police
A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a school bus in Norwich Friday morning.
West Haven man dies in crash on I-95 South in Milford
A West Haven man is dead following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 South in Milford.
Every vote counts: Connecticut race ends by a difference of 1 vote
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — They say every vote counts. In one Connecticut town, it really did. A race for a seat in the state Legislature has been decided by a single vote. Nearly 10,600 ballots were cast in the race between Republican Tony Morrison and Democrat Christopher Poulos to represent the 81st Assembly District in Southington, a town about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Hartford.
Armed carjacking ends in East Hartford with 2 in custody
EAST HARTFORD — Two suspects were apprehended after police say a vehicle stolen in a Wethersfield armed carjacking was found in East Hartford. East Hartford Police Officer Marc Caruso said Wethersfield police informed local officers that the stolen vehicle — a white Maserati SUV — had been spotted in town.
Comments / 0