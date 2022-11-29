ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Lake Beach, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wlip.com

Wisconsin and Illinois Gas Prices Continue to Fall, Kenosha County Average Below $3

(Chicago, IL) Gas prices have continued their recent declines on both sides of the state line. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois currently stands at $3.73, which is still 26-cents above the national average…but the state has fallen out of the top 10 highest prices in the country, sitting at 14th. Lake County currently stands at $3.67. In Wisconsin, the average gallon of gas runs $3.08, 39-cents below the national average. Kenosha County prices have fallen below the 3-dollar mark at $2.98.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
NBC Chicago

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to Stop in Far Northwest Suburb Saturday

After visiting Bensenville Friday, the popular Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is heading to yet another Chicago suburb. The colorfully decorated train, which features live music and and raises awareness and money for food banks across the CP network, will stop in the village of Pingree Grove early Saturday. It'll arrive at approximately 8:45 a.m., just ahead of a 9 a.m. performance by Lindsay Ell & JoJo Mason.
PINGREE GROVE, IL
capitolwolf.com

5 found dead in Buffalo Grove home

A coroner says two children were among five people found dead at a suburban Chicago home following what police called a likely “domestic-related incident.”. Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek says two children and three adults were found dead Wednesday morning in the home in the village of Buffalo Grove. The victims range in ages from 67 to 4.
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
CBS Chicago

Five family members in Buffalo Grove home died of 'sharp force injuries'

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- A wellbeing check in Buffalo Grove Wednesday uncovered a horrific crime – the bodies of five people inside one home.Police were called to the home in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace, near Port Clinton Road for a wellbeing check on a woman. When officers arrived, they were unable to make contact with anyone inside and forced their way in – only to find five people dead from an apparent quadruple murder suicide.On Thursday, the Lake County Coroner's Office released the names of the five individuals found dead: Lilia Kisliak, 67, Andrei Kisliak, 39, Vera...
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
travelawaits.com

23 Reasons This Lakeside Resort City In The Midwest Is The Perfect Holiday Getaway

One of the most popular destinations in the Midwest, Lake Geneva, a small Wisconsin lakeside resort town, is bursting at the seams with ways to celebrate the holidays. Families have been creating memories here for generations after discovering this quaint small town following the Great Chicago Fire in 1871. Since then, visitors have discovered festive shopping adventures and a winter wonderland of activities that rival many big cities. This town is a dream come true for those who love the Christmas season.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
CBS Chicago

Pedestrian hit by Metra UP-NW train near Arlington Heights

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A pedestrian was hit by a Metra UP-NW train near Arlington Heights Wednesday morning. Metra said inbound and outbound train movement was halted. Train No. 634 and 638 will be the next trains making scheduled stops to Chicago. Arlington Heights police are warning residents to avoid the railroad crossing at Ridge Road and Northwest Highway. Northwest Highway remains open while Ridge Road is shut down at the tracks. Extensive delays are expected. 
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
fox32chicago.com

Passenger killed, driver charged with DUI in Huntley crash

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. - A 19-year-old man from Lake in the Hills turned himself in to state police after charges were filed against him for a fatal car crash that happened in Kane County this fall. Around 1:54 a.m. on Sept. 3, Anthony Curtain was driving under the influence when...
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train making a stop in Bensenville on Friday

BENSENVILLE, Ill. - The Canadian Pacific Holiday train is back for its 24th year, and it's delivering joy to Bensenville on Friday. The festively decorated train supports food banks across the U.S. and Canada by raising money, collecting non-perishable food and bringing awareness for food insecurity issues. "It's a free...
BENSENVILLE, IL
NBC Chicago

Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train Will Soon Stop in 3 Chicago Suburbs. Here's the Schedule

A beloved holiday tradition across North America is finally returning to the tracks after a two year hiatus -- and it's set to stop in three Chicago suburbs. According to a press release, the Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train's 2022 tour launched Nov. 23 in cities across Maine. The colorfully decorated train, which features live music and and raises awareness and money for food banks across the CP network, the release says, is scheduled to stops in more than 60 cities across the country.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago marks 64th anniversary of fire that killed 96 people in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – On Thursday, Chicago honored those lost in one of the deadliest fires in the city's history.Thursday marked 64 years since the fire at Our Lady of the Angels in Humboldt Park. The fire started at the base of a stairway and quickly spread, cutting off the escape for 93 students and three nuns, all of whom were killed.Several other students were hurt when they jumped from second floor windows.The tragedy led to a national reckoning for fire codes and public safety.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 shot in Palatine apartment complex lot

PALATINE, Ill. — Police responded to two individuals shot in an apartment complex parking lot in Palatine Thursday night. According to police, multiple shots were fired in the 1500 block of Silver Lane in unincorporated Palatine Township. Police found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and a 24-year-old woman with a […]
PALATINE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy