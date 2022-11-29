Read full article on original website
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
New Evidence Shows T. Rex May Have Been 70% Bigger Than What Fossils SuggestPrateek DasguptaKenosha, WI
Village of Hoffman Estates recognizes Sewa Diwali Food Drive in City Council Board MeetingJignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
Choking student saved by a fellow 4th grader using HeimlichMuhammad Junaid MustafaRacine, WI
Daniel has an ulterior motive on The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Wisconsin and Illinois Gas Prices Continue to Fall, Kenosha County Average Below $3
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices have continued their recent declines on both sides of the state line. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois currently stands at $3.73, which is still 26-cents above the national average…but the state has fallen out of the top 10 highest prices in the country, sitting at 14th. Lake County currently stands at $3.67. In Wisconsin, the average gallon of gas runs $3.08, 39-cents below the national average. Kenosha County prices have fallen below the 3-dollar mark at $2.98.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to Stop in Far Northwest Suburb Saturday
After visiting Bensenville Friday, the popular Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is heading to yet another Chicago suburb. The colorfully decorated train, which features live music and and raises awareness and money for food banks across the CP network, will stop in the village of Pingree Grove early Saturday. It'll arrive at approximately 8:45 a.m., just ahead of a 9 a.m. performance by Lindsay Ell & JoJo Mason.
Beef Shack Opening Two New Locations in Chicagoland
The company plans to open in St. Charles and Oswego next year
5 found dead in Buffalo Grove home
A coroner says two children were among five people found dead at a suburban Chicago home following what police called a likely “domestic-related incident.”. Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek says two children and three adults were found dead Wednesday morning in the home in the village of Buffalo Grove. The victims range in ages from 67 to 4.
Cook County property tax hike riles homeowners: ‘What would constitute such a big increase?’
Delayed bills were posted online about two weeks ago.
A Town in Illinois named One of the Places to Buy a Home in 2023
We know that people are moving out of the Land of Lincoln in droves, but that is not stopping one housing website from putting a town in Illinois on its list of 7 Places to Explore Buying a Home Next Year... Which town makes the list?. Naperville, Illinois is a...
Pipeline project bringing Lake Michigan water to SW suburbs to begin construction in 2024
A project to pipe Lake Michigan water to six southwest suburban communities, including Joliet, Romeoville, Minooka, Channahon, Crest Hill, and Shorewood took another step forward Wednesday. Construction is expected to start in 2024.
Five family members in Buffalo Grove home died of 'sharp force injuries'
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- A wellbeing check in Buffalo Grove Wednesday uncovered a horrific crime – the bodies of five people inside one home.Police were called to the home in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace, near Port Clinton Road for a wellbeing check on a woman. When officers arrived, they were unable to make contact with anyone inside and forced their way in – only to find five people dead from an apparent quadruple murder suicide.On Thursday, the Lake County Coroner's Office released the names of the five individuals found dead: Lilia Kisliak, 67, Andrei Kisliak, 39, Vera...
23 Reasons This Lakeside Resort City In The Midwest Is The Perfect Holiday Getaway
One of the most popular destinations in the Midwest, Lake Geneva, a small Wisconsin lakeside resort town, is bursting at the seams with ways to celebrate the holidays. Families have been creating memories here for generations after discovering this quaint small town following the Great Chicago Fire in 1871. Since then, visitors have discovered festive shopping adventures and a winter wonderland of activities that rival many big cities. This town is a dream come true for those who love the Christmas season.
Pedestrian hit by Metra UP-NW train near Arlington Heights
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A pedestrian was hit by a Metra UP-NW train near Arlington Heights Wednesday morning. Metra said inbound and outbound train movement was halted. Train No. 634 and 638 will be the next trains making scheduled stops to Chicago. Arlington Heights police are warning residents to avoid the railroad crossing at Ridge Road and Northwest Highway. Northwest Highway remains open while Ridge Road is shut down at the tracks. Extensive delays are expected.
Passenger killed, driver charged with DUI in Huntley crash
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. - A 19-year-old man from Lake in the Hills turned himself in to state police after charges were filed against him for a fatal car crash that happened in Kane County this fall. Around 1:54 a.m. on Sept. 3, Anthony Curtain was driving under the influence when...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train making a stop in Bensenville on Friday
BENSENVILLE, Ill. - The Canadian Pacific Holiday train is back for its 24th year, and it's delivering joy to Bensenville on Friday. The festively decorated train supports food banks across the U.S. and Canada by raising money, collecting non-perishable food and bringing awareness for food insecurity issues. "It's a free...
Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train Will Soon Stop in 3 Chicago Suburbs. Here's the Schedule
A beloved holiday tradition across North America is finally returning to the tracks after a two year hiatus -- and it's set to stop in three Chicago suburbs. According to a press release, the Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train's 2022 tour launched Nov. 23 in cities across Maine. The colorfully decorated train, which features live music and and raises awareness and money for food banks across the CP network, the release says, is scheduled to stops in more than 60 cities across the country.
Chevy Chase Recreates ‘Christmas Vacation’ Scene At Illinois Raising Cane’s
It's a beaut, Clark! Chevy Chase made an appearance at a Chicago-area Raising Cane's and recreated a classic scene from "Christmas Vacation". Like many folks, "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" is my favorite Christmas movie. It's so quotable and perfectly captures the dysfunction of the holidays from family issues to well-intentioned stuff just going flat wrong.
Chicago marks 64th anniversary of fire that killed 96 people in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – On Thursday, Chicago honored those lost in one of the deadliest fires in the city's history.Thursday marked 64 years since the fire at Our Lady of the Angels in Humboldt Park. The fire started at the base of a stairway and quickly spread, cutting off the escape for 93 students and three nuns, all of whom were killed.Several other students were hurt when they jumped from second floor windows.The tragedy led to a national reckoning for fire codes and public safety.
2 shot in Palatine apartment complex lot
PALATINE, Ill. — Police responded to two individuals shot in an apartment complex parking lot in Palatine Thursday night. According to police, multiple shots were fired in the 1500 block of Silver Lane in unincorporated Palatine Township. Police found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and a 24-year-old woman with a […]
Unincorporated Palatine Township shooting leaves man, woman injured
Two people were wounded in a shooting in unincorporated Palatine Township Thursday night, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said.
Where is the ‘Home Alone' House? A Look Inside the Iconic Suburban Chicago Movie Home
It's one of the most iconic holiday movies, and it just happens to take place in a Chicago suburb. The iconic movie house from Home Alone, at 671 Lincoln Ave., in suburban Winnetka, is still standing today. While it's not currently for sale, according to Zillow, it last sold in 2012, for $1.5 million.
New details: 2 children among 5 people found dead in Buffalo Grove home
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. - Two children and three adults were found dead in a home in an affluent Chicago suburb Wednesday morning. At 11:12 a.m., Buffalo Grove police were dispatched to a single-family residence in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace for a call of a well-being check on a woman, authorities said.
Buffalo Grove murders: 2 children among 5 found dead in domestic-related incident
A large-scale police investigation is underway in Buffalo Grove after five people were found dead, police say
