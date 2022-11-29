The inaugural Tacos and Tequila Music Festival was a resounding success- absolutely full of folks there to have a great time. I know a big part of the fun was how solid the line-up was with Bowling for Soup, The Toadies, and Collective Soul. These 90s powerhouses are perirenal Lubbock favorites that all built a special relationship with Lubbock over many years. And while I did not expect this to be the case, in my opinion, the "winner" was Bowling for Soup. They were outrageously entertaining and I've never laughed so hard at witty on-stage banter before.

