The Panhandle’s Gas Station Battle Just Arrived In Lubbock
It's a battle that has been raging for a long time. The war for gas station dominance in Amarillo has left us with Pak-A-Sak locations and Toot'n Totum locations scattered all over the city. In some instances, they stare each other down from across the street like two old cowboys at high noon. Amarillo was just the start.
Lubbock gears up for the Miracles Christmas Parade
The Miracles Christmas Parade has been around for the last 19 years, though two of those years it was cancelled. It's an ongoing Lubbock tradition.
Video: Bobcat Spotted Hanging Out At Mae Simmons Park In Lubbock
Lubbock resident, Tyson Earl, was out enjoying Mae Simmons park with his dog when he noticed a fluffy gray bobcat in the distance. He grabbed his camera and took a quick video and wondered out loud whether or not he should take his dog any closer. They may be snuggly and adorable looking, but they are still a wild predator and should be treated as such.
everythinglubbock.com
South Lubbock home bringing in crowds for festive Christmas display
LUBBOCK, Texas — One home in South Lubbock is drawing lots of attention this holiday season for its festive lights and inflatable displays outside. Mike and Mary Lagoski are in their 18th year of decorating to this extent; almost every square inch of the front and backyard are covered with blow-ups and lights… and they said, they won’t be stopping any time soon.
31 Lubbock Christmas Events You Need To Go To
It's December which means Christmas is here. If you are looking for fun events in Lubbock and the surrounding area you came to the right place. From pictures with Santa, classes, shopping and so much more, Lubbock has an event for you. All events are listed in order by date.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Short Term Rentals is booming in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas—If you need more space for your holiday guests, check out these three Lubbock short term rentals. There are so many perks to staying in a short-term rental, such as more privacy, no elevators, a place that feels like home and more. Searches for stays in the Lubbock areas have increased 121% compared to this time last year. For more information on these three rentals for the holidays, reach out to Leah Long or Brian Maines on Facebook Messenger or at leleairs@gmail.com.
Bands I Want to See at the Next Lubbock Tacos & Tequila Fest
The inaugural Tacos and Tequila Music Festival was a resounding success- absolutely full of folks there to have a great time. I know a big part of the fun was how solid the line-up was with Bowling for Soup, The Toadies, and Collective Soul. These 90s powerhouses are perirenal Lubbock favorites that all built a special relationship with Lubbock over many years. And while I did not expect this to be the case, in my opinion, the "winner" was Bowling for Soup. They were outrageously entertaining and I've never laughed so hard at witty on-stage banter before.
A Popular Lubbock Restaurant had an Employee Held at Gunpoint
A popular fast food chain employee was held at gunpoint while expediting food. KAMC news reported that the Lubbock Police Department was dispatched on November 29th to a local area Sonic Drive-In. At the scene police spoke with an employee for the popular food chain who says they were held at gunpoint.
This Is The Weirdest Home In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the most bizarre homes in each state.
KCBD
Lubbock developers skirting regulations with technicality
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some developers are accused of skirting regulations to lower their costs leaving some Lubbock county residents in a tough position soon after purchasing a new home. County commissioner Terence Kovar says it’s due to a technicality. “They just go in and bam you know stake...
KCBD
City street closures ahead of Texas Tech Carol of Lights, Centennial Celebration
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - City street closures for the 64th annual Carol of Lights will start Friday before Texas Tech University’s Centennial Celebration. Beginning at 5 p.m., University Ave. (northbound from 15th Street to Main Street and southbound from Glenna Goodacre to 15th Street) will be closed. Broadway from Ave. X to University will also be closed. The closures will remain through 9 p.m.
KCBD
Lubbock celebrates Christmas season with holiday events
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock, Texas Tech and local organizations are celebrating the Christmas season throughout the month of December with holiday events galore!. Friday, Dec. 2. Texas Tech Carol of Lights and Centennial Celebration - The 64th Annual Carol of Lights will serve as the official...
1 Person Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
Lubbock Police Department received a call at 8.33 PM on Thursday regarding a collision between a truck and an SUV. The multi-vehicle accident took place on University Avenue on the 46th.
West Texas felon hired to hit the roads after 31 years behind bars
LUBBOCK, Texas — After 31 years behind bars, Johnny Rey is out on parole and trying to start fresh with a new trucking job. When we spoke to Rey on Oct. 4, he was signed up for the commercial driver’s license (CDL) course at South Plains College. “I can just get out there, drive, and […]
Lubbock’s Tamale Trail: A Quest for the Hub City’s Best Tamales
December is so close that I can just smell all the great food that comes with the holidays whether it be latkas, fried plantains, or tamales. Growing up I was very picky when it came to my tamales that I got to the point that I started saying I hated tamales. It wasn't until high school, and making tamales with my bestfriend Alex, that I discovered not all tamales are the same.
27 Children Went Missing in Texas in November, One from Lubbock
The holidays are a time to spend with family whether its the family you are born into or with the family that you make but it's hard when someone you love isn't there. Many children in Texas have gone missing in the month of November making celebrating the holidays hard on their families.
Lubbock Stockyards to close for good in December, owners said
After nearly four decades, Tony and Judy Mann said they made the difficult decision to sell the Lubbock Stockyards. They said the buyer plans to shut the operation down.
Cause of East Lubbock house fire was criminal, LFR reveals
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue said the cause of a house fire in the 2000 block of East 7th Street that sent one person to the hospital on Friday afternoon was classified as criminal. According to LFR, someone was in the home that firefighters pulled out through a bedroom window. LFR said one person […]
University Daily
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Tech parent reminisces on memories from university
It’s not over yet…and I’m already feeling the finality. I’m driving south from Lubbock, Texas. It is a drive I will likely not be making many more times. Amidst a dust storm…I dropped my eldest daughter off here at the university many years ago. I...
Lubbock parent ‘frustrated’ after video of daughter slap boxing at Boys & Girls Club
A Lubbock mom said she is frustrated after she received a video of her daughter slap boxing with another member at the Boys & Girls Club.
