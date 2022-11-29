ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mix 94.1

The Panhandle’s Gas Station Battle Just Arrived In Lubbock

It's a battle that has been raging for a long time. The war for gas station dominance in Amarillo has left us with Pak-A-Sak locations and Toot'n Totum locations scattered all over the city. In some instances, they stare each other down from across the street like two old cowboys at high noon. Amarillo was just the start.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Video: Bobcat Spotted Hanging Out At Mae Simmons Park In Lubbock

Lubbock resident, Tyson Earl, was out enjoying Mae Simmons park with his dog when he noticed a fluffy gray bobcat in the distance. He grabbed his camera and took a quick video and wondered out loud whether or not he should take his dog any closer. They may be snuggly and adorable looking, but they are still a wild predator and should be treated as such.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

South Lubbock home bringing in crowds for festive Christmas display

LUBBOCK, Texas — One home in South Lubbock is drawing lots of attention this holiday season for its festive lights and inflatable displays outside. Mike and Mary Lagoski are in their 18th year of decorating to this extent; almost every square inch of the front and backyard are covered with blow-ups and lights… and they said, they won’t be stopping any time soon.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

31 Lubbock Christmas Events You Need To Go To

It's December which means Christmas is here. If you are looking for fun events in Lubbock and the surrounding area you came to the right place. From pictures with Santa, classes, shopping and so much more, Lubbock has an event for you. All events are listed in order by date.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock Short Term Rentals is booming in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas—If you need more space for your holiday guests, check out these three Lubbock short term rentals. There are so many perks to staying in a short-term rental, such as more privacy, no elevators, a place that feels like home and more. Searches for stays in the Lubbock areas have increased 121% compared to this time last year. For more information on these three rentals for the holidays, reach out to Leah Long or Brian Maines on Facebook Messenger or at leleairs@gmail.com.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Bands I Want to See at the Next Lubbock Tacos & Tequila Fest

The inaugural Tacos and Tequila Music Festival was a resounding success- absolutely full of folks there to have a great time. I know a big part of the fun was how solid the line-up was with Bowling for Soup, The Toadies, and Collective Soul. These 90s powerhouses are perirenal Lubbock favorites that all built a special relationship with Lubbock over many years. And while I did not expect this to be the case, in my opinion, the "winner" was Bowling for Soup. They were outrageously entertaining and I've never laughed so hard at witty on-stage banter before.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

A Popular Lubbock Restaurant had an Employee Held at Gunpoint

A popular fast food chain employee was held at gunpoint while expediting food. KAMC news reported that the Lubbock Police Department was dispatched on November 29th to a local area Sonic Drive-In. At the scene police spoke with an employee for the popular food chain who says they were held at gunpoint.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock developers skirting regulations with technicality

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some developers are accused of skirting regulations to lower their costs leaving some Lubbock county residents in a tough position soon after purchasing a new home. County commissioner Terence Kovar says it’s due to a technicality. “They just go in and bam you know stake...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
KCBD

City street closures ahead of Texas Tech Carol of Lights, Centennial Celebration

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - City street closures for the 64th annual Carol of Lights will start Friday before Texas Tech University’s Centennial Celebration. Beginning at 5 p.m., University Ave. (northbound from 15th Street to Main Street and southbound from Glenna Goodacre to 15th Street) will be closed. Broadway from Ave. X to University will also be closed. The closures will remain through 9 p.m.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock celebrates Christmas season with holiday events

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock, Texas Tech and local organizations are celebrating the Christmas season throughout the month of December with holiday events galore!. Friday, Dec. 2. Texas Tech Carol of Lights and Centennial Celebration - The 64th Annual Carol of Lights will serve as the official...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s Tamale Trail: A Quest for the Hub City’s Best Tamales

December is so close that I can just smell all the great food that comes with the holidays whether it be latkas, fried plantains, or tamales. Growing up I was very picky when it came to my tamales that I got to the point that I started saying I hated tamales. It wasn't until high school, and making tamales with my bestfriend Alex, that I discovered not all tamales are the same.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy