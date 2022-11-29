ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

The Oakland Press

Future lights up for old Summit Place Mall

Summit Place Mall has been vacant for close to a decade and until recent building demotions, was an eyesore. But there’s a light on the horizon signaling redevelopment at the 1.4 million-square-foot former mall, which includes nearly 75 acres of land. On Nov. 7, DTE broke ground on one...
PONTIAC, MI
mycitymag.com

2022 Cityzen of the Year

She’s a basketball superstar, a member of six halls-of-fame, a Senior Olympic Gold Medalist, recent Art Hurand Art of Achievement Award recipient, a champion of Flint youth and MCM’s 2022 Cityzen of the Year – Linnell Jones-McKenney. “Awww… it’s such an honor to be recognized for everything I have been blessed to accomplish,” she says, humbly. “I’m very grateful for the chance to work toward what I would like to see happen in this city. Thank you very much.”
FLINT, MI
MLive.com

Man sentenced in Genesee County Circuit Court in connection with young girls death

Man sentenced in Genesee County Circuit Court in connection with young girls death. Danisha McNeal, center, mother of Zaniyah Burns, and Laquan Burns, right, father of Zaniyah, walk away from the podium after speaking to judge David J. Newblatt and defendant Jamil Griggs at Genesee County Circuit Court during a sentencing of Griggs in Flint on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Griggs was convicted in connection with Zaniyah’s death.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Banana 101.5

Chrome & Ice Car Show Flint Dates – What You Need To Know

One of Michigan's most popular winter events takes place in Flint. Presented by Back to the Bricks, the 8th Annual Chrome & Ice Winter Classic Car Event dates for 2023 have been announced with this year's theme soon to follow. This awesome event attracts car enthusiasts from all over the Great Lakes State and beyond.
FLINT, MI
beltmag.com

An Auto Plant Becomes a State Park

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced earlier this year that a record $450 million is being invested in state and local parks as part of the Building Michigan Together Plan. This investment will help create and improve parks large and small, including creating a new state park in Flint on the site of an old GM plant and funding a 27-mile greenway in Detroit. Major investments in parks and green spaces in both Flint and Detroit are revitalizing former industrial sites and vacant lots, and helping both cities to recover from decades of economic decline.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Dan Gilbert’s Bedrock buys shuttered boutique hotel on Detroit riverfront

Dan Gilbert's real estate firm this week bought a recently closed boutique hotel on Detroit's east riverfront, near other buildings the firm recently purchased. The 109-room Roberts Riverwalk Hotel, 1000 River Place Drive, once known as the Omni Detroit Hotel at River Place, was sold Thursday to Bedrock for an undisclosed price, according to Damon Jordan of The Swearingum Group, the principal broker for the seller.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

35 classic cars going up for auction to benefit Michigan university

MIDLAND, Mich. (FOX) - Thirty-five classic cars are headed to auction to benefit Northwood University. Michael and Dianne Morey, from Mt. Pleasant, pledged to donate more than $2 million worth of classic rides to the Midland school. From a 1932 Ford Hi-Boy Convertible to a 1969 Plymouth Hemi GTX to...
MIDLAND, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

MDHHS, Food Bank continue Flint mobile pantries during December

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will continue to provide nutritious food by the truckload to Flint residents throughout December. MDHHS has provided the Flint mobile food pantries since February 2016 in partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint. December’s...
FLINT, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

Photo byPhoto by Simona Todorova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you like to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, make sure to pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

It Costs How Much to Charge an Electric Vehicle on Belle Isle?

Sure it's fast, but that is a hefty price tag. Currently, electric vehicle chargers are being installed on Belle Isle in Detroit. If you own an electric vehicle, these new state-of-the-art chargers will come with a pro and a con. The pro is that these chargers will charge your electric vehicle in 30 minutes. The con is that it will cost you around 50 bucks.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Gas price disparities in mid-Michigan

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Motorists looking to fuel up can do so for $3 a gallon in Saginaw County’s Bridgeport Township. It’s been reported that gas prices are about 60 cents to 90 cents higher in other parts of mid-Michigan. TV5 spoke with motorists on both ends of the spectrum.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

LeDuff: In Flint, two dead children spark another scandal

Flint just can't seem to get its justice. First the water, now the fire. This time around, it is the former fire chief who is pouring gasoline on the controversy with shouts of a cover-up. For his part, Barton characterizes his firing as just more of the “same-old politics” in...
FLINT, MI

