Three of Flint’s Worst Streets Will Get Repaved in 2023
Michigan residents don't see eye to eye on everything, but one thing we all can agree on is the roads and how bad they are. It's really hard to find a road that you don't have to swerve all over to avoid damaging your car from the potholes that seem to be everywhere.
20+ Good Eats: Genesee County, MI Restaurant Bucket List
We're all guilty of finding a favorite, regular restaurant or bar to frequent around the greater Flint area and never remembering to try other places that have been in our communities for decades or just opened. Where are the best places to eat in Genesee County, MI?. It turns out,...
michiganradio.org
Saginaw's ARPA funded home rehab program starts accepting applications Saturday
Long lines are expected Saturday at Saginaw city hall. The city will begin accepting applications for a $3.8 million home rehabilitation program. The program is funded with federal COVID relief money. It’s part of the $52 million dollars the city of Saginaw is receiving through the American Rescue Plan Act.
The Oakland Press
Future lights up for old Summit Place Mall
Summit Place Mall has been vacant for close to a decade and until recent building demotions, was an eyesore. But there’s a light on the horizon signaling redevelopment at the 1.4 million-square-foot former mall, which includes nearly 75 acres of land. On Nov. 7, DTE broke ground on one...
mycitymag.com
2022 Cityzen of the Year
She’s a basketball superstar, a member of six halls-of-fame, a Senior Olympic Gold Medalist, recent Art Hurand Art of Achievement Award recipient, a champion of Flint youth and MCM’s 2022 Cityzen of the Year – Linnell Jones-McKenney. “Awww… it’s such an honor to be recognized for everything I have been blessed to accomplish,” she says, humbly. “I’m very grateful for the chance to work toward what I would like to see happen in this city. Thank you very much.”
MLive.com
Man sentenced in Genesee County Circuit Court in connection with young girls death
Man sentenced in Genesee County Circuit Court in connection with young girls death. Danisha McNeal, center, mother of Zaniyah Burns, and Laquan Burns, right, father of Zaniyah, walk away from the podium after speaking to judge David J. Newblatt and defendant Jamil Griggs at Genesee County Circuit Court during a sentencing of Griggs in Flint on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Griggs was convicted in connection with Zaniyah’s death.
Chrome & Ice Car Show Flint Dates – What You Need To Know
One of Michigan's most popular winter events takes place in Flint. Presented by Back to the Bricks, the 8th Annual Chrome & Ice Winter Classic Car Event dates for 2023 have been announced with this year's theme soon to follow. This awesome event attracts car enthusiasts from all over the Great Lakes State and beyond.
beltmag.com
An Auto Plant Becomes a State Park
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced earlier this year that a record $450 million is being invested in state and local parks as part of the Building Michigan Together Plan. This investment will help create and improve parks large and small, including creating a new state park in Flint on the site of an old GM plant and funding a 27-mile greenway in Detroit. Major investments in parks and green spaces in both Flint and Detroit are revitalizing former industrial sites and vacant lots, and helping both cities to recover from decades of economic decline.
Dan Gilbert’s Bedrock buys shuttered boutique hotel on Detroit riverfront
Dan Gilbert's real estate firm this week bought a recently closed boutique hotel on Detroit's east riverfront, near other buildings the firm recently purchased. The 109-room Roberts Riverwalk Hotel, 1000 River Place Drive, once known as the Omni Detroit Hotel at River Place, was sold Thursday to Bedrock for an undisclosed price, according to Damon Jordan of The Swearingum Group, the principal broker for the seller.
fox2detroit.com
35 classic cars going up for auction to benefit Michigan university
MIDLAND, Mich. (FOX) - Thirty-five classic cars are headed to auction to benefit Northwood University. Michael and Dianne Morey, from Mt. Pleasant, pledged to donate more than $2 million worth of classic rides to the Midland school. From a 1932 Ford Hi-Boy Convertible to a 1969 Plymouth Hemi GTX to...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
MDHHS, Food Bank continue Flint mobile pantries during December
LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will continue to provide nutritious food by the truckload to Flint residents throughout December. MDHHS has provided the Flint mobile food pantries since February 2016 in partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint. December’s...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
Photo byPhoto by Simona Todorova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you like to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, make sure to pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Iconic Eastern Market store to reopen this weekend
Rocky's quietly closed over the summer due to flood damage
Michigan couple donating $2 million classic car collection to benefit local university
Michael and Dianne Morey of Mount Pleasant have pledged to donate 35 classic cars from their automotive collection to Northwood University and the Northwood idea.
Where to catch the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passing through metro Detroit on Dec. 1
Various local businesses are expecting crowds to gather and view the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train pass through metro Detroit on Thursday, between 8-10 p.m. If you plan on attending any of the events below, remember to dress warm, remain at least 50 feet away from the train tracks at all times, and show up early for easier parking.
It Costs How Much to Charge an Electric Vehicle on Belle Isle?
Sure it's fast, but that is a hefty price tag. Currently, electric vehicle chargers are being installed on Belle Isle in Detroit. If you own an electric vehicle, these new state-of-the-art chargers will come with a pro and a con. The pro is that these chargers will charge your electric vehicle in 30 minutes. The con is that it will cost you around 50 bucks.
WNEM
Gas price disparities in mid-Michigan
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Motorists looking to fuel up can do so for $3 a gallon in Saginaw County’s Bridgeport Township. It’s been reported that gas prices are about 60 cents to 90 cents higher in other parts of mid-Michigan. TV5 spoke with motorists on both ends of the spectrum.
Beware: Delays Expected During Fenton and Mundy Twp Construction
During winter months we don't often think of new construction projects getting underway in Genesee County, Michigan, but here we are. Don't worry, this isn't another round-about being added (those are scheduled in other places). What is the construction happening in Fenton Township, MI?. Work has started to extend a...
Detroit News
LeDuff: In Flint, two dead children spark another scandal
Flint just can't seem to get its justice. First the water, now the fire. This time around, it is the former fire chief who is pouring gasoline on the controversy with shouts of a cover-up. For his part, Barton characterizes his firing as just more of the “same-old politics” in...
Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County offers $2,500 reward in unsolved Flint homicide
FLINT, MI – Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in an unsolved homicide from earlier this year. Jaymes “Saint” Wright was killed late Saturday, Nov. 5, and his homicide remains unsolved, according to Crime...
